‘Prison Break’s’ Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell reuniting on ‘The Flash’

(CBR) According to The Hollywood Reporter , “Prison Break” alum Dominic Purcell has been cast as the villainous Mick Rory/Heat Wave on “The Flash.”

Purcell is perhaps best known for his role as Lincoln Burrows on “Prison Break,” and joins his previous co-star Wentworth Miller on the upcoming CW drama for the first time since the “Prison Break” series finale. Miller was cast as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold, leader of The Flash's Rogues, in July.

THR describes “The Flash's” version of the Heat Wave as “a pyromaniac who finds an outlet for his obsession with fire” when he teams up with Captain Cold. The report indicates that both characters are set to debut in the fourth episode of the series.

Purcell is the latest actor to join the anticipated debut television series, following casting announcements for Greg Finley as Girder, Clancy Brown as The General, Kelly Frye as Plastique and Robbie Amell as Ronnie Raymond.

“The Flash” debuts October 7 on The CW.