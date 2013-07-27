‘Project Runway’: Is boring really worse than ugly?

After this week’s episode of “Project Runway,” it seems a theme is developing. I’m not sure it’s one I’m excited about, either. On Thursday, Kahindo Mateene was sent packing for the crime of making a nice dress. Sure, it wasn’t a showstopper. It was hard to notice the multi-million dollar jewels the model was wearing. But it was a perfectly pleasant cocktail-length dress that you could probably find at a department store.
Last week, Angela Bacskocky got the boot for making a less-than-amazing poncho, one that judge Zac Posen lauded for its use of a pop of hot pink detailing. It wasn’t wow, but let’s remember that this walked down the runway the same week as Sandro Masmanidi’s crotch-exposed bathing suit. Call me crazy, but I think when the show needs to pixelate an outfit, that’s a good reason to send a designer home before he gives us any more of an anatomy lesson.
I get it. The judges want wow, they want pop, they want clothing that spins their heads around. But what about good design? What about execution? Given the people who haven’t been sent home in the last two weeks for their hot messes, I have to think priorities have been skewed to the point of being lost all together. Even Helen Castillo, who sent a ham-fisted mess down the runway this week, seemed flabbergasted that she wasn’t sent home. The other designers seemed even more flummoxed that nutjob green designer Timothy Westbrook wasn’t ordered to pack up his scraps and his recycling and go the hell home. That the judges’ seem willing to let incomplete, poorly executed and sometimes burnt (burnt!) outfits stay and damn perfectly okay dresses to the garbage bin suggests fashion madness at its most ridiculous.
The message is, I suppose, that this season the judges want the designers to go big or go home (which everyone apparently has to say at one point during the season or be in violation of contract). This comes after many seasons of designers being beaten about the heads for not making wearable clothing. Maybe the desire for crazy, editorial-worthy outfits comes as a result of Michael Kors not being on the judges’ panel. I think having a guy who has boutiques in malls and diffusion lines probably made the desire for clothing real people could wear in public without getting arrested more of a priority, but that’s only a guess.
So, we get judges who have become apologists for total incompetence. Even when forced to examine the mess that Castillo made, Nina wheedled and meekly tried to make a case for “trying,” which made even Heidi Klum arch an eyebrow in disbelief. That Westbrook managed to pass off a damn “racerfront” dress (which defied all bra logic, a longtime sticking point for Garcia) with a ragged hem makes little sense. Well, it makes little sense unless producers are begging the judges to keep this guy around for as long as they can tolerate him, as he’s just crazy enough to make good TV and gets fans tweeting their horror that he’s still around.
This all feeds back into my biggest problem with “Project Runway” — while the judges sniff that all they want is “good design,” the reality is that the target has never been defined. If a dress is nicely constructed but not exciting, is that really worse than someone putting together some fabric with tape and spit and calling it a dress? Is it a greater affront to be boring than to have no idea what you’re doing? What makes a great designer great? Good ideas or an ability to sell to retail?
I wouldn’t care if the answer to that question changed every season. It might even be interesting. But the judges’ wish list needs to be articulated to, if not the designers (if they know they can make crap with good sketches, that can only lead to more disasters) then to us, the audience. This season we’re seeing more of the decision process as the judges grill Tim Gunn and examine the outfits with cameras running. Now the show needs to take the next step and let the judges tell us exactly what they’re looking for before the challenge begins. Then, we’ll see if they can stick to their judgements — or at least justify them
What do you think of the season thus far? Do you think boring is worse than badly made?
This season is a disaster so far, and one more abomination like this week and last and I will have to stop watching. Here’s the thing — both designs that lost could have been WINNERS in any other season, or even in this one. I can never tell what the judges are looking for, but I thought both losing outfits were adorable, especially the parachute poncho, and there is no justification for sending those people home other than that they don’t make good TV. PR has become an embarrassment to itself.
I was surprised by the decision last week — this week, I’m just speechless. There’s “I ran out of time” and then there’s “I ran out of time AND I don’t know what I’m doing,” and this week was the second. That total fiascos were saved over a competently made dress just defies logic.
The judges are too far off in the hypothetical and not judging what is
right before their eyes. If the crotch is too exposed, that’s okay we can
imagine an easy fix for that. If the dress is a nightmare, that’s okay we
can imagine what you might have done with more time. If you want to
compete without using electricity, we can imagine some innovative miracle.
If your dress is boring but then we see that the original concept might
have been too bold, that’s not okay because we imagine a disaster.
Let’s see more of Kahindo. Vote at the link below to send Kahindo to SOURCING at MAGIC in Las Vegas.
[www.facebook.com]
I have been watching this show since the first season, and boring has ALWAYS lost out to vulgar. There have been several times over the years where private body parts have been exposed, and never has the designer been sent home for that infraction. On the other hand “Don’t bore Nina” is a theme of the show.
Yes, boring has never been the new black on the show, but usually the boring stuff had construction problems, too. This time the distance between good but boring and really bad but creative seems to have been stretched, at least to me.
I’ll agree, we’ve definitely seen private parts in the past, but usually boob or a flash of crotch. This was pretty nuts!
Understand that Kahindo was not sent home for a boring dress. Kahindo’s dress was considered for elimination for being boring, it is true. But replay those final moments before the judges finalize their decisions. The judges fearfully imagined a wild dress that did not exist and likely would never have been submitted. The dress was judged to be both boring and wild, an impossible contradiction of fallacious reasoning.
That decision this past Thursday was totally a bad call as well as a questionable one it was highly disappointing makes me wonder if its worth watching the rest of the season
I believe that there were three beautiful and well constructed gowns relegated to the “safe” room, while Kate’s lop-sided Marie Antoinette dress was the obvious stand-out left standing. In the past, the judges have sent more than one failure home at the end of a challenge. That seemed the right option this week.
I agree about Kate’s dress. Not only was it lop-sided, the material covering the left boob was all wrinkly while the material covering the right was smooth. The young lady who designed the lovely green and white dress should have won, my opinion.
I also loved the black dress with the pop of bright yellow. That seemed like a winner.