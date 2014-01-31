‘Project Runway’ mentor Tim Gunn shares Super Bowl fashion tips

01.31.14

Don’t know what to wear at your Super Bowl soiree this Sunday? Oh, you don’t care? Well, not everyone is showing up in a stained team jersey and ratty blue jeans, my friend, and “Under the Gunn” and “Project Runway” mega  mentor knows that. Thankfully, he has some advice. No dickeys, people! No, no, no! 

Watch this video and spare yourself some horrible faux pas. And, I suppose, watch “Under the Gunn” on Lifetime Thurs. at 9:00 p.m.

TAGSPROJECT RUNWAYTIM GUNNunder the gunn

