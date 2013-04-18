‘Project Runway’ recap: Who will make it work on the ‘Finale Pt. 1’?

So, we’re getting down to the wire (or the inseam) on “Project Runway,” and in this episode, our final four get to head home, invite Tim Gunn over, spend way too much time alone thinking about concepts and French seams and whatever, make really weird choices, then head back to New York. I’m beginning to feel as if every collection we see at this stage, with a few notable fabulous exceptions, takes a left turn at crazy and hits the gas. This week’s episode we again see a lot of WTF choices, and it doesn’t make me look forward to Fashion Week at all.
Everyone packs up and heads home to design and navel gaze and freak out, and poor Tim Gunn has to walk into this whole mess of crazy. His first visit is to Patricia in Taos Pueblo. The cool part is that he gets to visit her family home, which is made for tiny little people, so Tim Gunn gets to wipe his hair on the ceiling. Tim is entranced by all this authentic American Indianess! I’m a little underwhelmed (to use a Michael Kors term), but when we see Patricia’s studio, I’m wondering if it’s time to move to New Mexico. It’s huge and gorgeous, and I would really rather see more of the studio than Patricia’s crazy ass clothing.
Tim Gunn thinks a lot of it is fabulous, but tries to convince Patricia not to use the latest fabric she’s created because it looks like a kid got a hold of crayons and went nuts. Which, really, is how I feel about a great deal of Patricia’s designs anyway. The judges can tell me over and over again that Patricia is full of ideas, but the main idea I see is formless, shapeless stuff. It’s like she’s designing for her Weebles collection. There is an interesting horsehair cape, but it’s interesting. Not good, just interesting.
In Portland, Tim meets Michelle’s family and then sees her designs. And wow, I’m almost ready to give Michelle the win on the spot. I love her lone wolf theme, I love all the layers and… okay, not in love with the chaps, as they just make me think kinky West Hollywood boys’ club wear, but the rest of it is great.
Tim visits Daniel in Austin, Texas, where he declares that Daniel’s new haircut makes him a chia pet. Daniel smiles and giggles like this is the best compliment EVER. Daniel introduces Tim to his sister, who gets weepy with love for her brother, so we know this crying thing runs in the family.
Tim finally gets to see Daniel’s clothes, which are inspired by Salvador Dali, nebulas and Berlin. Tim correctly wonders if this is hella crazy. Unfortunately, it’s not. It all seems a little staid, especially the cashmere item Tim labels grandma’s robe. He also warns Daniel to avoid Monkeyhouse Syndrome — just as you get used to the stink if you spend enough time in the zoo, you can become blind to how ugly you’ve made your clothing. I think Daniel has very poor Monkeyhouse sensors, really, even though I do love him to death. I just wouldn’t want to wear his designs.
Next on the crazy train is Stanley, who seems to have the best apartment in L.A. ever. His inspirations are the 1960s, Spain and “clean lady” looks. Does he mean cleaning lady? Or does he think women are either clean or dirty? I am so very disturbed by this, but I’m more disturbed by the designs, which look like St. John’s assisted living collection. We also learn that Stanley’s sister Belinda died a year ago, so he’s sad.
Finally, everyone returns to New York, and Daniel acts weird to Michelle because he hasn’t gotten over that “designing for 21-year-olds” comment she and everyone else in the world has forgotten, but eventually it all devolves into hugging.
It’s not so huggy in the interview room, however. Once the designers see what everyone else is up to, Patricia thinks Danie’s stuff is too safe. Daniel thinks Michelle is trying too hard. Stanley thinks Patricia is not at his taste level. Michelle thinks Stanley better hurry, because his stuff isn’t finished.
The designers must choose three looks to show the judges, plus they get a helper! Which would be nice if one of them wasn’t Richard.
Poor Stanley gets Richard. Daniel gets Samantha. Patricia gets Layana, who’s pregnant. Michelle gets Amanda. There is sewing, and editing, and thinking. Layana may have a pregnancy glow, but it hasn’t made her nicer. She manages to take digs at Patricia to Samantha, rolling her eyes at how ugly her clothes are. She’s not wrong, but yes, she is mean. Tim offers more advice, there’s more sewing, and then it’s time to judge. Whoot!
Runway time! Zac Posen and Nina Garcia are the judges, along with Heidi. Huh. No one wanted to guest judge?
Stanley
The black pantsuit is nice. It’s rich, but it’s boring. Really boring.
Sorry, but this gold dress is HORRIBLE. It’s frumpy, too long, and I hate the black detailing against the gold. Ugly, ugly, ugly. Stanley, seriously? This is so not Stanley!
Again the showstopper is too long and very dated. The swing coat is cute, but there’s no color and no pop. Why would he consider this a showstopper? This mini-collection is shockingly bad for Stanley. I’m just so disappointed. This is the guy to beat!
Patricia
Her first look is a big, baggy, hippy dippy dress with an awful necklace AND awful earrings and a nice scarf that’s completely overwhelmed by all the other crap. It’s way too much. Edit!
The horsehair cape is interesting, and the sequined trim I like, but… it’s very equestrian center/expensive tourist buy. As in, I’d only ever wear this in New Mexico.
I kind of hate this dress. The enormous sequins just look silly. Oddly enough, I like the headdress. It makes me think of certain Muppets.
Daniel
The little jacket is sharp, but not with the necklace. The pants are fine. I could do without the hat. Is he doing all black? Why would he do all black?
This sweater with tuxedo pants looks like it fell out of a mall.
I do love this dress, but the stingray back zipper looks dated and certainly not original. I can’t believe he went for all black. Not that you can’t do that and make it work, but everything has to be so strong to pull that off. And this is not strong. At all.
Michelle
I love the lone wolf sweater, especially paired with the shirt. What I don’t love are the chaps.
This crushed silk dress with neoprene skirt is great — but there’s too much going on. I think someone needed to stop a few weeks ago, because this is amazing but it needs an edit. That hip detail could go, easy.
I love the coat. Love. But crap, three bags dangling off of it? Edit! Edit!
Judging time! Michelle is first. Heidi likes her designs, but would like more color. Zac likes that her stuff is cooky and wearable. Me, too! He sees merchandising possibilities. Nina doesn’t want her to get too tricky. One bag, not three. Oh, and she needs to fix hair and make-up. We also learn Michelle hired crazy Joe to knit stuff for her. Hey, that weirdo is good for something!
On to Daniel. Zac is bored. Nina thinks the jacket and dress are well made, but she doesn’t see color or shape. Heidi is underwhelmed. I think Daniel is getting the boot.
Next, Patricia. Heidi loves the horsehair cape and the Tina Turner Smurf outfit. Nina thinks it’s Dr. Seuss. She celebrates Patricia’s craft, but this is all over the place. I agree, really. I just do not dig Patricia’s tourist aesthetic at all, and I think Nina’s dead on about this but Zac and Heidi think she’s just too interesting to send home. Zac likes the wig. Of course he does.
Finally, we have Stanley. Heidi doesn’t see the wow. Zac hates the proportions. Nina thinks his looks are cohesive and luxe, but there’s no sexiness. Zac can’t understand why he created something so dowdy. He wants chic and hot! And it’s chic banal!
I’m sure Daniel is going home, which makes me sad. He’s not the best designer, but he is awfully nice. Still, this episode he seemed a lot twitchier and grumpier than usual. Even when Tim was telling him to scrap the dress, he stubbornly clung to it. Stanley was equally stubborn, but hey, that’s Stanley’s usual M.O. This week, I think Daniel and Stanley were their own worst enemies.
Heidi lowers the boom. Michelle is in. Patricia is in, unfortunately. Stanley… is in. Daniel is out. He’s sad but he’s fine and he hopes everyone knows they can do anything! He’s almost 50! Okay, now I keep thinking of that “Saturday Night Live” skit with Molly Shannon. Anyway, Daniel is going home to sew things and be fine. And hopefully, please, someone make Patricia go away first next week, please?
Who do you think will win? Whose collection do you think is strongest?
I hope Michelle wins it. Some of Patricia’s designs are beautiful, like that blue dress but it looked out of place with the other 2 designs. Loved that cape. Stanley’s designs are too old but what’s wrong with that? Old women like to dress nicely don’t they? Daniel is a nice man but I didn’t see anything new about his designs. Michelle all the way!!
I don’t even think old women want to look old, though — no, most of them don’t want to wear micro-minis, but they don’t want to look dowdy and heavy. That gold dress of Stanley’s was terrible, because it made a model (who’s likely underweight) look fat. No one, young or old, looks good in an A-line skirt that cuts mid-calf. I think his clothes could be lovely with some tweaking, though. He has an amazing eye for luxurious detail.
It’s got very little to do with the age of the client, really. Stanley uses vintage as an inspiration, which is fine — but fashion design should be original and forward-looking, for any demographic. It doesn’t have to be short and tight to be modern.
I was pretty happy with the outcome, although would have been fine if Stanley went home, too. Just didn’t see anything that innovative from him this season. Also, if anyone at Lifetime is reading these comments — 2 hours is TOO LONG! There was no reason to add the extra half hour to the show and it really dragged. If this is going to be the norm, I will probably not watch next season.
I agree — I even feel 1 and a half hours is too long. This show is starting to feel like a slog. It’s the same mistake a lot of the networks make with their reality shows — we get lots of repetition, lots of boring stuff. Not cool.
It’s interesting, NYMag has pictures of the final collections for all the PR designers. As we’ve been getting down to the finale, I’ve been looking at the aufed designers’ collections (trying very hard not to spoil myself by looking at the designers still in the competition!). Daniel actually had a bit of color in his collection. I think he just chose wrong in picking the three looks to preview for the judges. His final look was that red dress we saw a glimpse of in the workroom. I think he should have shown that one along with another of his jackets; he had some red/blue tones as well. I don’t think his work is necessarily better than Michelle’s, but I don’t think he did himself any favors. His collection was much stronger than the pieces he showed. I think he could have at least beaten out Stanley.
As to Stanley designing for older ladies, I think it’s ok to design for older women, but fashionable older women still want to look modern. More skin is not necessary for modernity (look at Michelle’s collection — not much skin there, but certainly modern). If you’re not going to go super modern, then you do need to turn up the sex appeal — one or the other. And I don’t think making the gold turtleneck sleeveless or taking a couple inches off the beaded skirt would have made them too sexy for a woman in her 40s or 50s.
I’m just wondering what exactly did Tim say to Daniel and Stanley in the workroom? He’s been down this road… he must have known that showing 3 black outfits never goes over well with the judges. And every recap I’ve seen agrees that Stanley’s gold dress was dreadful. Wouldn’t Time have seen that too and warned him off?
It does make you wonder, doesn’t it? I’m not sure what he can and can’t say to the designers, but I would think he would definitely guide Daniel toward a pop of color — plus that gold dress was wretched. But I’m not sure how much guidance he can offer before it crosses the line into helping. Plus, both Daniel and Stanley seemed determined to do it their way — despite whatever feedback they received.
All black on this show is like serving raw red onions to Scott Conant on Chopped. Nina Garcia consistently dings people for all black or mostly black lines. (It’s hard to see the details on which you’ve meticulously worked; it’s difficult to photograph; etc.)
Stanley didn’t quite have an all black mini-collection, though other than the gold it was fairly monochromatic. That gold dress made me think of a Mad Men dress from a couple of seasons ago. I think that Stanley was saving his best work for the FW runway. (He probably thought he could get away with showing a mediocre mini-collection; he did.)
I have no idea why Daniel chose those pieces even though he did have color in his collection, which we saw in Tim’s visit. I’m not sure that he ever grasped how to reconcile his vision with what the judges want from him. Instead, he seemed to be constantly trying to please them with whatever they thought was hip or he assumed they would think was hip (e.g. nebulae and Berlin modern architecture) and never being able to hit that mark.