‘Prometheus 2’ Accidentally Divulges Multiple Michael Fassbenders Planned

Now that he's finished penning the script for the new 'Blade Runner' movie, Michael Green has been tapped by 20th Century Fox to rewrite the sequel to 'Prometheus' according to sources at The Wrap. Which hey whatever man, you gotta do you and after penning the script for the terrible 'Green Lantern' film, at least Green's ego has to be made of Teflon at this point because fan vitriol just rolls right off him.

But just when I was about to dismiss this as just another bit of insidery news about the cogs in the movie machine, it turns out The Wrap was burying the lede. Four whole paragraphs in this ovary bombshell is just casually dropped.

Additionally, the sequel is expected to feature multiple ‘David” androids, which means there will be more than one Michael Fassbender on screen at the same time…

*RECORD SCRATCH* Whoa whoa whoa, back up anonymous source close to the project. Define multiple Michael Fassbenders.

Are we talking two of these smiles?

Three of these smoldering knee drummers?

Four Fassy's smoking and pondering the life of an android?

MORE? Yes please.

WE NEED TO KNOW.

Exactly how many of this can one screen contain before the audience's collective ovaries go nuclear?

It is the duty of 20th Century Fox and Michael Green to find out. For science. Yeah…science.

