‘Prometheus’ screenwriter to cast a spell on ‘Doctor Strange’ for Marvel

“Doctor Strange” is one step closer to casting a spell on the big screen.
Screenwriter Jon Spaihts (“Prometheus,” “The Darkest Hour”) has signed on to pen the script for the forthcoming Marvel superhero entry, according to Deadline, with director Scott Derrickson (“Sinister,” “Deliver Us from Evil”) having signed on to helm the film earlier this month. Spaihts will be working off an earlier draft of the script written by Thomas Dean Donnelly and Joshua Oppenheimer.
Based on the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in the early 1960s, Strange is a former neurosurgeon who becomes schooled in the mystical arts and is eventually deemed Sorcerer Supreme – the primary protector of Earth against supernatural threats. Actors said to be in the running for the role include Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hardy and 2014 Oscar winner Jared Leto. No release date has been set for the film, which will unroll as part of Marvel Studio's “Phase Three.”
While I’ve never read any of Spaihts work, a number of his scripts are very well regarded (like ‘Passengers’ for instance) so this bodes well.
As Marvel films move into next phases they will be met with an interesting challenge. Not only will they have to be introduce lesser-known characters, they’re going to have to do it in a way that shakes up the standard ‘origin’ formula so it won’t feel stale.
It seemed that were taking note of that with ‘Ant-Man’ but we will have to see what happens with the new script revisions.
Oh boy, so it will make no sense and have a million plot holes?
I hear ya but a lot of that seems to be because of Damon Lindeloff. I’ve noticed a pattern where anything he writes sounds great then falls apart at the seams.