‘Prometheus’ screenwriter to cast a spell on ‘Doctor Strange’ for Marvel

“Doctor Strange” is one step closer to casting a spell on the big screen.

Screenwriter Jon Spaihts (“Prometheus,” “The Darkest Hour”) has signed on to pen the script for the forthcoming Marvel superhero entry, according to Deadline, with director Scott Derrickson (“Sinister,” “Deliver Us from Evil”) having signed on to helm the film earlier this month. Spaihts will be working off an earlier draft of the script written by Thomas Dean Donnelly and Joshua Oppenheimer.

Based on the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in the early 1960s, Strange is a former neurosurgeon who becomes schooled in the mystical arts and is eventually deemed Sorcerer Supreme – the primary protector of Earth against supernatural threats. Actors said to be in the running for the role include Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hardy and 2014 Oscar winner Jared Leto. No release date has been set for the film, which will unroll as part of Marvel Studio's “Phase Three.”

