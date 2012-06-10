‘Prometheus’ Second look: Digging deep into spoilers and questions

The moment I posted my review for “Prometheus,” I knew we would have to run a second piece that asked more questions about the film and that tried to offer a deeper analysis of it.
Greg Ellwood also followed up with me, asking if we were going to do a piece about the unanswered questions. The thing is, the questions that people are talking about when they discuss this film range from the easily answered to fundamental confusion about the nature of the story being told. I don’t have any special inside knowledge, but at this point, I’ve read enough from the people who made the film and from other people who have watched it that I have questions, I have comments, and I have observations and frustrations. All in all, I have mixed feelings about “Prometheus,” and it drives me sort of crazy as a result.
Any time you watch something a second time, it’s going to be a different experience, especially when it’s something that arrives with the sort of expectations and hype that “Prometheus” had. I’d honestly seen as little as possible before seeing the film. After the first one or two trailers, I checked out. I haven’t seen the last five or six trailers or the TV spots, so I didn’t have every image in the movie already in my head by the time I walked in the door.
And make no mistake… this is a visual experience. There is a reason to recommend this movie, and that is because of the remarkable technical craft on display. The entire frame is just art, from beginning to end, with individual frames of the film representing some of the best things Ridley Scott has ever done.
When I saw “Blade Runner” for the first of four times in the summer of ’82, I was 12 years old. My dad was in the next theater over seeing “Firefox.” It had been a real point of contention between us, and in the end, he bought two tickets for the R-rated film, walked me in, sat me down, and then left so he could watch what he wanted to watch. And so “Blade Runner” happened to me by myself. Just me and the movie.
From the moment the first images appeared on the screen, I felt like I fell into it. I can speak at length now about how I think the text and the subtext of “Blade Runner” are both masterful, a true accomplishment of writing and editing and performance, a collision of things that were all sort of big risks, all of it somehow working together like magic. At the time, though, what mainly knocked me flat about “Blade Runner” was just looking at it. That first spinner ride over the city is one of those moments that I’ll always remember with full sensory recall. I know what seat I was in, which row of the theater, and exactly how far I levitated above the seat for pretty much the entire running time.
There is some of that magic in “Prometheus.” As a visual craftsman, he is pretty much as good as anyone working today if not better. We’ve seen a lot of big names take their shot at space travel and 3D and Ridley creates a complete atmospheric feeling for this film. He uses all of his tools to make you feel like you are in the Prometheus or in the giant Beehive Of Alien Doom. He dazzles at every opportunity, and since he’s free to do whatever he wants this time, each new scene is like a brand new movie, a brand-new episode of “Let’s See What Ridley Thinks Looks Amazing,” and each time, it really does look amazing. And I can’t deny that I’ve been thinking about the film almost constantly in the week since I saw it and reviewed it the first time, and that most of what I’ve been thinking about in that “I have an itch I need to scratch” sort of way is the visual elements of the movie.
Writing about a film twice in the same month in any depth is unusual, and in this case, this is a movie with huge ambitions. If you’ve read or watched any of the interviews our own Dan Fienberg did with the cast and crew of the film, it’s obvious that everyone approached this very seriously, and it was treated as A Very Important Film from day one. Honestly, that might be part of the problem. “Alien” wasn’t treated as A Very Important Film by Fox. Ridley Scott took it very seriously, and his cast got what he was trying and the producers were hip enough to understand that they were getting above and beyond, but the studio? The studio greenlit “‘Star Wars’ plus a monster movie.” The film they got was not what they expected, and the reason it matters is because of what Ridley Scott brought to the table that was not part of the original conception.
This time out, we have a very different Ridley Scott, someone who is now pretty much an industry legend, a heavy hitter who felt like he got screwed out of the “Alien” franchise early on. He’s often talked about how slighted he felt when he found out James Cameron would be writing and directing “Aliens,” since he never even heard that there was a sequel in development. He decided to cash in some of that clout and make the sequel they stopped him from making 25 or 30 years ago. Because this is a film that represents a pretty pivotal moment for a major filmmaker, it’s worth taking this second look.
We’re going to drill down, really see what secrets the film holds, what themes it wrestles with, what questions it raises, and which answers it fails to find. Hopefully, you’ll take this as a starting point for a larger conversation, because I’m certainly open to other reads on the material. All I can offer is my perspective on what is genuinely one of the most frustrating films I’ve had to review in recent memory.
ANALYSIS
“You should always, always, always write to theme.”
Guillermo Del Toro said that to Scott Swan and I about something we were working on for him, and it was something he stressed both before the first draft, after the first draft, during the rewrites, and pretty much each time we started to take the material apart again. It’s something I react strongly to when I see it done well in films because I think it’s hard for some people. I think some people like to just tell good yarns, and themes in their work are somewhat unintentional, arising more from the way they tell the story and the choices they make within than any conscious decision to write “about” something. But some people work from theme to story, and “Prometheus” feels like a film where a few big images, a few big ideas, and a few franchise touchstones were all thrown together and then connective tissue had to be created to try to make some sense of those elements. It is not a film that feels like it fully explores any of the ideas it raises, and a few big things it introduces are almost incidental in the end.
For example, in most movies, a technical device that allows you to watch the dreams of other people would be the main plot of the film. Here, it’s something we see David use early in the movie once, and it’s remarked on one other time, but it’s not a shock to anyone in the film, nor is it particularly important. It exists merely so later in the movie, David can say, “By the way, I was watching your dreams. SICK BURN. FACE.” It’s a huge idea thrown away to very little effect.
Oh, wait, that’s not true. David also uses it to talk to Weyland while he’s asleep, leading to that very, very dramatic scene between Vickers and David where, having just established that David has much more pronounced-than-human strength, we see Vickers throw David up against a wall and hold him there while she questions him. If Vickers isn’t an android… and the film seems to go way out of its way to say that she’s not… then how does she do that? And if she is, then a lot of the other beats the film shows us involving her no longer make sense.
Self-sacrifice is a major element in the film. The movie opens and closes with self-sacrifices that are incredibly important. In the beginning of the film, it is a ritual, an act that seeds a planet with change, bringing forth new life, a new world. In the end of the film, it is an act of desperate heroism, an act that saves a planet from destruction, stranding the Engineers and their weapons. Only… that’s sort of not true. But we’ll get to that.
Why sacrifice? Why, specifically, self-sacrifice?
I saw a movie at the Cannes Film Festival this year called “Reality,” a film by Matteo Garrone that is very, very, very Italian and very, very, very Roman Catholic. The film is awash in religious symbolism and the second half of the movie could be viewed as a head-first attack on the notion of living a life of good only because you think someone’s watching you and taking notes. It is a movie that is almost wholly consumed with ideas of faith and Catholic dogma, and yet it is not nearly as consumed with the overt use of Catholic imagery as “Prometheus” is. It may be named after a Greek myth, but this film has got religion on its mind, and in the most literal, lunk-headed way possible.
Another of the films I saw this year at Cannes was Bertolucci’s “You and Me,” and like Francis Ford Coppola’s most recent films, there’s something about it that strikes me as Bertolucci almost re-learning his craft from scratch. There’s a film student quality to their work that is very interesting and unexpected, given the scale of films they’ve produced in the past. These guys have marshaled the resources to make films like “Apocalypse Now” and “The Last Emperor,” but their newest movies feel like they’re just figuring out how to block even the most rudimentary of dialogue scenes. Ridley Scott may have the technical craft polished to an almost absurdly accomplished level, but the script itself feels like the stoned-at-3:00 AM musings of a first-year philosophy student. It is deep in the most shallow of ways, asking some of the biggest questions of our existence with a puppyish enthusiasm and without even the vaguest hint of an answer.
It’s easy to draw comparisons between this film and “2001: A Space Odyssey,” and Scott seems to be inviting those comparisons with his first image here, an almost-direct quotation of Kubrick’s movie. The difference is that Kubrick didn’t graft the Hollywood structure onto his examination of the moments where life has taken a quantum jump forward in complexity and sophistication. He had enough faith in the strength of what he was doing that he told a very unconventional version of a narrative. But anything he raised as a question in that movie, he answered. If you think “2001” is in any way “vague,” you need to see it again. That is a movie where every piece of information you need from it is contained within. Although I enjoy “2010” as a piece of mainstream science-fiction, it is very much the dumb cousin of the first film. It spells things out, or tries to, in a way that is almost insulting after how carefully constructed “2001” is to reveal it secrets to a patient and inquisitive audience. Unfortunately, “Prometheus” is far more “2010” than “2001.”
“Prometheus” suggests to me that Ridley Scott, Jon Spaihts, and Damon Lindelof all must have had some very interesting conversations and some very heady goals when they sat down to start work on this movie. I appreciate the ambition. I think the most basic conceptual mistake they made was attaching this in any way to “Alien.” I think the idea that the film is structured like a mystery, slow to yield any real information, is also a problem. It is a largely passive experience for the characters, and as a result, it is the sort of film where it feels like we’re watching something happen at a remove. Because there are things that have to happen to underline the points of The Big Message, characters act in ways that no human being would, functioning more in service of the action than having the action result from the expression of character. If none of that matters to you, then “Prometheus” might well be a great experience for you, but when I don’t recognize basic human responses, then drama doesn’t work for me. It’s that basic.
The only way we can really dig into it is to round up as many of the questions our HitFix staff and the readers and people on Twitter are asking, see which ones we feel there are answers for, which ones can’t be answered at all, and which ones were created just to drive you mad.
QUESTIONS
Why did Weyland’s presence have to remain a secret on the ship? Because his company and the world think he’s dead? Who cares?
OUR TAKE: That’s one of those decisions where the only reason his presence is a secret is so it can be revealed to the audience. The dude is a multi-trillionaire. He built the ship. He paid for the ship. If he wants to be on the ship, who is going to say no to him? There’s absolutely no reason for it to be a secret except so we can have a start-of-Act-III reveal. It serves no purpose within the plot, so we have to assume it was done for the sake of the audience only.
Is Meredith Vickers human? Is she a cyborg like David? Is she really Weyland’s daughter?
OUR TAKE: Yes, no, and yes. There’s a moment early on where Ridley basically underlines things and circles them in red. It’s during Weyland’s presentation by hologram, when he refers to David as “the closest thing to a son I’ll ever have.” The look on Meredith’s face pretty much sums up the relationship and the insane slight she feels at having her father admit that he loves his robot more than his daughter. The reason people are having trouble with this storyline is because Charlize plays it like she’s totally a robot, and there’s that moment where she throws David up against a wall and holds him there while she asks him questions, even though we just saw that he’s got crazy superhuman strength. There is nothing in the text that commits to the idea of her as an android, though, and while I’m sure people will tie themselves in knots “proving” it, the text doesn’t support it, so neither do we.
Why do they have Vickers go through the trouble of escaping the ship at the end just to have her die two minutes later?
OUR TAKE: So they could have two extra minutes of Charlize in the film?
Honestly, it’s one of the most bizarre beats in the whole movie. They do so much cross-cutting to ratchet up the tension, and she just barely makes it off, and then she almost outruns the thing aaaaand… squish. It’s a strange choice, but by that point in the film, the strange choices are stacking up left and right, and her death is the least of the problems.
Why does the Engineer want to kill the humans?
OUR TAKE: That’s the question the whole film hinges on, isn’t it? The film goes out of its way to never give the Engineers any articulated motives, so all we can do is watch what they do and listen to the few clues that are dropped in the film’s dialogue, all of which is still just speculation.
Thanks to an interview with Ridley Scott, people are now connecting the dots in a way that the film simply doesn’t, and I’m not going to give the film the benefit of something the director said at a junket if he didn’t actually include it in the film. There are a few lines in the film where they state that whatever happened to the Engineers happened 2000 years ago, more or less. And since the film is set on Christmas, one could assume that is not an accident. When Ridley Scott tells one person that he originally wanted to include the idea that Jesus Christ was, in fact, an Engineer and that his crucifixion was the event that caused the Engineers to turn against humanity, that is certainly a provocation. But it’s not in the film. In the film, the Engineers are utterly unknowable, which then allows the filmmakers to make everything feel like it is very important while never actually committing to any sort of explanation.
What one could assume from the film itself, without any interviews or outside clues, is that at some point between the initial invitations being left on Earth and the moment where something went wrong on the planet where “Prometheus” is set, they decided that we were toxic, no longer worthy of the invitation they extended to us. They were preparing to take the black goo, which appears to be a biological accelerant, and evidently wipe us clean with it, when something went wrong, the ship was contaminated, and they were killed.
This does not address the one Engineer left sleeping, though. Based on his reaction, it seems that he is outraged at human presence on the ship, and when David tries to address him in the language of the Engineers, it sets him off on his murderous rampage. Again… without any further contextual clues, the Engineer just seems like a big dumb blue monster. In a way, this is a moment that mirrors the scene in “Blade Runner” where Roy Batty finally meets Tyrell face to face, only in that film, it is the creation that is so disappointed in the encounter that he has no choice but to kill his maker. Here, it is the angry god who reacts, throwing the last few anonymous cast members around after ripping off Fassbender’s head.
The last exchange between Weyland and David as they both lay broken on the floor of the chamber sounds significant in the film…
Weyland: There’s… nothing.
David: I know. Have a good journey, Mr. Weyland.
… but the entire film is full of these cryptic pseudo-heavy exchanges that sounds good without actually saying anything. I loved the open ended nature of “Lost” when it was on the air precisely because it was a TV show, and I knew they weren’t going to explain things immediately. Here, though, it feels like the connections to “Alien” and the desire to kickstart a new franchise both hobble the film, forcing them to lay coy with things that should be answered while answering things that needed no answer originally.
Why does the Engineer go after Shaw? Why not just go to one of the other ships and escape?
OUR TAKE: An excellent question. First, it makes no sense at all that the Engineer finds Shaw with such speed and precision, and it makes no sense at all that David somehow knows what the Engineer is doing since he’s just a head laying on a floor in a room. But the notion that he’s got to kill Shaw simply doesn’t track. He took off. He got in his ship and he tried to fly away, and then the Prometheus crashed into him. Why he would immediately react by going after Shaw isn’t explained at all, and the later reveal by David that there are many other ships is infuriating. If that’s true, are there also other Engineers asleep? If that’s true, why didn’t they go to Earth to finish the mission that this one ship bungled?
There appears to be a minimum of three ships on the planet in the first longshot we see. One is destroyed and crashes. That’s the ship (we think) that’s explored in “Alien.” The second takes Shaw and David off the planet. Why wouldn’t the terraformers discover the third ship in “Aliens” let alone “Alien”?
OUR TAKE: This 100% is not the planet from “Alien” or “Aliens.” The film’s production design seems to be confusing casual fans of the series, but eagle-eyed viewers can attest that this is a completely different planet that we’ve ever seen before, which means that the ships we see in this film are not the same ships from “Alien” or “Aliens” at all. Same type? Yes. Same ships? Nope.
Why do Weyland, Vickers and their staff not react at all to a bloody Shaw coming into their quarters?
OUR TAKE: This is the beginning of a whole stretch of film where no one behaves the way we’d expect people to behave faced with these circumstances. Yes, it’s a big deal that they’re waking up Weyland, but when a half-nude woman covered in blood with a fresh surgical incision comes stumbling into a room, you would expect people to react. Nothing. Not even the slightest hint that this might be out of the ordinary.
Why doesn’t Shaw tell everyone about the seemingly frozen alien in the surgery machine so they get it off the ship?
OUR TAKE: David knows full well what happened in the surgery machine. His comment to her, “I didn’t know you had it in you,” in a non-too-subtle jab at Shaw, but he seems completely uninterested in following up at all, even if he’s the one who started that particular ball in motion. Even when he’s got Weyland to contend with, it would seem like David could find five extra minutes to walk over, check out the still-very-much-alive creature that he knows was inside Shaw, and decide what to do with it.
Again… this last act of the film depends largely on people doing things that no one would actually do. It’s all in service to the plot, not in service to good character writing. The characters in this part of the movie are almost exactly as smart as the teenagers in a typical “Friday the 13th” film, and for the same precise reason.
Are Fifield and Milburn the stupidest scientists ever? Why would they go back to the one room that an alien was killed in?
OUR TAKE: As a whole, the film seems to be filled with scientists who have never heard of the scientific method. Fifield in particular is just a train wreck of a character, both in conception and execution. For some reason, he’s a barking lunatic in some moments, then he’s a shaky coward in the next moment, then he’s smoking pot through his space suit’s respirator. We see that he’s the one who is running the probes that are mapping the entire structure, and that he is able to state exactly where he is because of a read-out on his suit. So why is it that he gets lost the moment he leaves the rest of the group? If he and Milburn are able to tell Janek exactly where they are when he asks, why can’t they simply use the digital map they’re building to find their way out? Once they are trapped inside, though, they proceed to make a series of monumentally terrible choices. Milburn, faced with a brand-new alien life form, and having already seen its terrifying little mouth, proceeds to try to pet the damn thing. This is a trained biologist? This is the guy you pick to fly to a planet where you may well encounter the first extraterrestrial life you’ve ever encountered? These characters are emblematic of the film’s larger issues and the way things are driven forward by illogical behavior. The attack on them in the Big Giant Head room is well-staged, but it depends on them making pretty much every wrong decision that two people could make.
Is there no governmental authority on space travel? Wouldn’t some body or agency need to know where this Weyland ship was going and why?
OUR TAKE: We have so little idea of the way society works at this point that it might help to see some glimpse of the bureaucracy they had to navigate to mount a trillion-dollar expedition. I am perfectly willing and able to believe that space will have been privatized to some degree by the point the film is set.
Besides, if we’re going to accept that most of the crew of this trip allowed themselves to be frozen for two years, flown to a distant unexplored planet, all without having any idea why, then accepting that the ship left without telling anyone where they’re going seems easy enough to accept.
If they are exploring an alien planet no one has ever been to before after an alien race has “invited” them, why is there no security crew? Why does no one have any guns or real weapons besides a flame thrower?
OUR TAKE: We definitely see some guns. They empty several clips trying to kill Fifield, to very little effect. In general, though, their behavior during the excursion is, as we observed above, totally nonsensical. When Holloway takes his helmet off because he think the atmosphere might be okay, that seems like a complete and utter breach of professional protocol. So of course, everyone immediately does the same thing, even after they see an Engineer’s head explode from some sort of biological mishap. Since having a security team as part of their expedition makes perfect logical sense, of course they don’t have one.
Is David evil? Why does he want to put Shaw – who never was mean to him like Holloway – into stasis with the alien in her instead of getting it out?
OUR TAKE: I don’t think “evil” plays into it at all. David is simply dispassionate, utterly without empathy. When he contaminates Holloway, he’s careful to first ask him for what David reads as permission first. When he realizes what’s happening, David decides that studying the thing growing inside her is more important than any human compassion. Shaw is simply a subject to be studied, not a friend or a peer. It’s just a matter of curiosity for him.
Of course, he’s not curious enough to take two minutes to examine the thing once he learns Shaw cut it out of herself, but he’s curious, nonetheless. David is fascinated by the Engineers, determined to see them close-up and at work, and he wants to see what their technology can do. He has already determined that humans hold him in a specific kind of contempt, expressed most clearly through Holloway’s behavior, but in general, he feels no obligation to protect them. It’s a safe bet that Asimov’s laws of robotics do not apply in the world of “Prometheus.”
A surgery machine just for a man? Seriously? You develop something that advanced and it only works on one sex or another?
OUR TAKE: Actually, it should work on either gender, but this particular one has been calibrated for a man. The whole reason it’s onboard is to provide support for Weyland once he’s awake again, so it’s been calibrated for his particular biological needs. I’m guessing they could have recalibrated it for a woman, but it would have taken longer than Shaw had to do so.
When you’ve got two of your crew members missing and presumably trapped in an alien ship full of dead bodies, is that really a good time for the captain and the officer in charge of the mission to bump uglies?
OUR TAKE: It’s like each scene in the film works fine as a scene, but when they are stacked together, the lack of logic from one to the next starts to get overwhelming. This is a good example. Idris Elba and Charlize Theron are both good in the scene and they play off each other well, but it seems like they’ve forgotten about any of the tensions that are building in service of a beat that goes nowhere.
Why cave paintings? And why would anybody fund a trillion dollar — even assuming inflation — mission on the basis of a few cave paintings? And why does Weyland assume that these cave paintings are going to lead him to people who will give him immortality?
OUR TAKE: Some big strange assumptions are made by these characters. While it is indeed odd that all these different cultures on Earth ended up painting the same pattern on walls hundreds of years apart, what’s even more odd is trying to work out what actually happened. Did the Engineers spend signifiant time on Earth in the past? Did they come back repeatedly over time to make sure ancient man painted those invitations on the walls? If they really wanted us to visit them, why would their invitation lead us to a planet where they don’t live? Weyland’s assumption that they could extend his life essentially means that he is Roy Batty in “Blade Runner,” desperate to look his maker in the eye so he can ask for more. Perhaps this is simply wishful thinking on the part of a dying man and not a logical belief, but it does seem to be a very expensive whim to indulge.
Based on the seemingly pointless presence of Patrick Wilson, do we assume that Shaw’s deceased father has a greater importance of some sort?
OUR TAKE: That is a strange and distracting bit of casting considering how little he’s in the film, just as it’s a strange choice to have Guy Pearce buried under truly awful old-age make-up when it would have made more sense just to hire an old guy. It’s not like Pearce does anything in the film that an older actor couldn’t. Wilson’s fine in his scene, but it does make us wonder if Shaw had more flashbacks that were cut for time, because Wilson seems to bring unnecessary star power to a two-minute role.
FINAL THOUGHTS
I’ve seen a lot of scorn heaped on Damon Lindelof and Jon Spaihts this weekend, and I think it would probably be a good idea for people to dial that back a bit. This is, in every way, a Ridley Scott film, and if it has a primary author, he is that author. Yes, Lindelof and Spaihts wrote the script, but they were taking their marching orders on this one from the guy who’s been living with this kernel of an idea for over 30 years. Ridley’s the one who was fascinated by the Space Jockey. He’s the one who wanted to explore these ideas. He’s the one who ultimately signed off on everything.
For one film to contain an opening image as provocative and interesting as the Engineer seeding the planet with his own death and a closing image as pointless and annoying as that proto-Alien posing for the camera to show off its teeth is impressive, and in both cases, they are images in search of a context.
Ultimately, my biggest question about the film is “Why didn’t Ridley just make the ‘Blade Runner’ sequel instead?” It’s obvious watching the film that David is the character he’s most interested in, and the questions he explores with David would work just as well in the “Blade Runner” world. If Ridley wanted to play the game with a character who might or might not be a Replicant, as it appears he’s doing with Vickers, then why not do that in the actual “Blade Runner” world as well?
In fact, this whole film would have worked just as well in that world, and there wouldn’t be the need to reverse engineer the origins of the Aliens at all. After all, in “Blade Runner,” everyone has left the Earth. We see over and over that “Offworld Living” is the ideal, the thing that people want now, and that anyone left on Earth is riffraff and trash. With mankind starting to spread across the universe, taking with us these new life-forms that look and sound exactly like us, wouldn’t that be an interesting time to run into the beings that made us? This film could have taken the entire creator-creation dynamic even further.
I’ve seen plenty of tension online as people have started breaking into camps over the film, but even with all of my questions and complaints about the film, I stand by the “B-” ranking I gave it. It is a remarkable visual experience. Sitting through it the second time, I was floored once again by what Scott and his production team accomplished. I’m glad to have seen Fassbender’s performance as David, precise and methodical and beautifully nuanced. I’m glad to have seen how Ridley Scott adapted to the use of 3D, and I’ll point out that the 3D version of the Scott Free logo is sort of awesome.
I believe that the makers of the film, from Scott to the screenwriters to everyone else involved, wanted this to be a provocative experience, and they wanted people to have conversations afterwards, and they wanted to push buttons and ask questions. I wish the ambiguities were such that I felt energized by them instead of annoyed, and I wish they’d broken loose of the monster-movie structure of much of the film in favor of recognizable human behavior and smarter, deeper scares.
Hopefully this re-review of the film has helped answer some questions for you or helped to dig into the text in some way. There are plenty of interesting theories out there right now, even if I don’t fully agree with them, so if you want to keep reading or talking about the film, there are places to do so. And if you have questions we didn’t address here, please… that’s what the comments section is for. This is meant to be the start of a conversation, not the conclusion of it.
“Prometheus” is now playing everywhere.
Fascinating article here that really digs into the religious and mythological side of the film, focusing on the self-sacrifice motif:
[cavalorn.livejournal.com]
That could be why Drew included it in the article.
that article is so much better than this one
Dusty
I really like what you have written and it just hit me reading your review and others who have commented. The title Prometheus and the way they constructed the movie was for us to believe that they were in search of Humans true origin. But now I get it. The movie is not as much about how we were formed, it’s clear that Scot was giving us the origin of his babies, which we know as Aliens!!!
Don’t look at it as stand alone film, but think about this movie for what it is, (A Pre-Quill) for Aliens and keep that frame of mind. The time gap between the Prometheus and Alien is not defined and opens a whole world of questions that can only be answered with more movies. Now due to the series Aliens, we know that they probably should have killed the franchise with the 3rd film, but they kept dragging it out because Ripley was the main character. Then you have the entire Alien vs. Predator movies and experience. I am a big fan of the whole series and I am truly fascinated by that fact that they can now go back and tell 10 different stories with one main plot, we are not alone in the universe and there are three factions, Aliens, Predators, and Humans.
To answer some questions about the Engineers, they are the creators of life, they start with the black gue, fused with themselves at the begging of the movie can only leave us to assume that evolution took place and the theory of evolution on planet earth has now been established. The gue to me is evolution in its self and that was established with the seen that David said all great things start very small. (Note: That may not be exactly what he said but I know it is the gist, I have only seen the movie one time.) So if you look at the gue and the Engineer at the beginning, when they merged it created life (Humans) because the Engineer’s are perfect beings. I assume this because they are perfectly built, have zero blemishes, obviously very smart, and have the power to create life. But when the gue merges with the worms in the soil, you get the snake looking thing with the nasty bite. But the gue is constantly trying to evolve, just like in Aliens they change shapes and sizes and turn into different Aliens depending on what they merge itself with. Its original form is a squid looking creature, and will adapt to certain unique characteristics of its host. Now here’s the cool part, when taken in the form of the black gue, administered by David, it starts to transform and want to take shape, but the seed was passed to Elizabeth and now it is taking on the Human side of things because it is now being born through birth giving it a reproducing characteristic which I will explain in a minute. When she cut the creature out of her, its DNA has some human, both male and female, that it has adopted and it’s self which is a mass of cells that reproduce at a very rapid pace and grows into a huge squid like Alien. Now you take that Perfect Black gue ( a life producing form in itself ) and merge that with a Perfect Being ( the Engineers ) and you get the perfect killing machine that has speed unmatched to anything else, strength like the Engineers, and has the ability to think. Here comes the cool part, Aliens reproduce using a hatching system, but they do not need to mate. That is all because they have both male and female DNA inside of them, and the motivating factor of wanting to evolve and reproduce which is the Black Gue’s natural DNA.
So as you can see, the Alien franchise has just took a huge leap into the future by discovering its past. I can understand the many little flaws in the movie when it comes to how the people do not react as they should, but if you really think about it, watch all the Alien movies again and look at all the really stupid decisions that they made. The really big question that was never brought up in your review or any of the comments, Why did the Engineers want to destroy us? We can truly spend hours debating that question but the truth is it was answered at the end when Elizabeth and David took off to go find the home planet of the Engineers. It is left for another movie in the series to give us the whole truth. I am curious if Scot is going to follow up with the Engineers or follow the transmission sent back to Earth from Elizabeth and tie into the first movie early. I would hope that he keeps going with the series and develops the story of the Aliens and how they evolve into the faction that they are, and some how tie in the plot line of the Engineers and give us the last bit of answers. There is still one ship left on that planet and an Alien smart enough to fly it, who knows what is going to happen next.
All in all I think this movie was a masterpiece within its counter parts, and truly gives a new life line to the previously dying series Aliens!
P.S. I need to see the film again, really just the first seen with the Engineer. My question is did he really want to kill himself to start new life on the planet or was that an accident. Prometheus?
Nice take on everything , clarifies a lot.
Maybe the first scene, the engineer stole the goo thinking he could become a god of a new world? Hence the name Prometheus (he tried to give fire from the gods to the Greeks)
I had LOTS of questions and confusion after seeing the film and you touched on most of them, Drew. It seems as if the film left most of them unanswered in a blatant attempt to set up a sequel. Very annoying, but understandable given Fox’s (or any studio’s) desire to establish a new franchise and potential future profits. The rest (why Shaw never mentioned the DIGUSTING SQUID BABY TO ANYONE or why the Engineer chose to hunt down Shaw), as you eloquently pointed out, were mostly raised because the plot needed them to be, not because they made any sense.
My only other concerns regard the biological rules of the black goo. I dont how people determined it was some kind of “accelerant” but hey sure, why not? It simply appeared to me to be some sort of biological weapon that mutated its victims (worms or humans or other wise) by turning them into some vicious zombie-form. But then I was doubled confused in that it also created life through Shaw birthing the squid baby? And the squid is some kind of precursor to the xenomorph but a different type of xenomorph than the ones from the original film? But then we know there are already xenomorphs that exist because the film showed us the murals. Oy, my head hurts.
The real shame about the whole ‘not mentioning the disgusting squid baby to anyone’ thing is that I felt it was one of the most effective scenes in the film in terms of some nail biting tension. The squiggling belly is a great visual ticking-clock which lent it some suspense that much of the rest of the movie lacked. It then goes and blows it all completely by not mentioning the disgusting squid baby to anyone. Even a casual mention from Shaw to Janek in the exposition scene would have helped. Strange.
As for the goo, fair enough to be confused by the rules. I’d also taken it to be some sort of evolutionary accelerant based on the opening (it seems to be the catalyst for the films first demonstration of ‘to create you must first destroy’). It also seemed to accelerate the evolution of the worms into the snake. Beyond that though?
Would Holloway’s exposure to the blackgoo (a tiny drop) have been the same as Fifield’s facefull? Holloway appeared to be undergoing the exact same physical symptoms of that first Engineer. Would he have kickstarted a new biosphere in his suit if left alone? Why does it manifest as a squid baby in Shaw? Is it even the same black goo as from the opening scene?
To be fair, Alien was just as obtuse with answers. While introducing it to my partner last night, she asked if human’s had encountered alien life before and based on the dialogue alone, the most accurate answer is, “Maybe?”. We don’t know what they’re mining, what Earth is like, who this mysterious company is, what the Company’s goals are, who space jockey is, if they made or found the xenomorph etc. She also experienced some confusion over the life-cycle of the xenomorph, and removed from the franchise, Alien still leaves it mostly unexplained. This all feels like things you might explain/expand in a sequel (which of course they did), but Prometheus is getting hammered for the exact same thing (among many other points of stupidity.)
TL;DR? I agree about the squid-baby and felt the purpose/rules of the goo were vague.
VFXPLEB, fair point with Alien being just as vague about its mythology. I, shamefully and admittedly, have never fully seen the original film but I understand such vagueness to be a deliberate choice on the filmmakers’ part. You aren’t supposed to know all the details because you, the viewer, should mirror the mindset of the passengers of the Nostromo. That choice most effectively adds the to the tension/horror.
Alien, though, was never meant to be as ambition as Prometheus clearly tries to be. The problem I have with Prometheus’ vagueness is that the questions raised are either due to poor story/character mechanics or a very transparent effort to declare “HEY, DON’T WORRY, WE’LL PROBABLY ADDRESS THIS IN THE NEXT FILM.” Instead of adding to the film, the confusion hurts it. Still, though, although I was never a big fan of the Alien franchise, Prometheus definitely piqued my curiosity, which I guess is what Ridley Scott and Fox wanted most. I hope they make a sequel and one that isn’t filled with some many plot holes.
Hey Jeff. I believe that was absolutely the point in Alien, at least in regards to how much information is dispensed. I guess similarly, we’re meant to be in the mindset of the crew of the Prometheus, unsure of what it all means or how it works.
Something I’m bound to have trouble articulating, is the differences between the two films in this regard (ie, disregarding all other aspects such as shaky characterisations). I think that the big problem people are having with the ambiguity of the world this time around is that the film and the characters are actively asking the question “What does it all mean? Why did you abandon us? What have you done for me lately?” and then positions the characters in a scenario where they might get these answers, but opts for monster-mayhem instead.
I think you nail one of the biggest problems of the film, which is the inconsistency of the characters. David’s opening scene does a wonderful job of painting him as a machine striving for some sort of humanity (dying his hair, caring for the other humans, etc.) and then later he becomes a dispassionate robot that is just doing what his master told him. It doesn’t line up, and it ruins what could’ve been a fascinating arc for the character (the only one worth caring about in the whole film, in my opinion).
Here is where I want to interject. Like Drew, I saw the Dream spying as a missed opportunity. If David can eavesdrop on the dreams of humans, why not show him having difficulty understanding the dreams of some of the other crew? Everyone has dreams that quite frankly make NO SENSE. Would two years of watching nonsensical human dreams have an adverse affect on David? Would he slowly develop sociopathic tendencies as a result – particularly if the dreams were in stark contrast to the ideology of the “ancient” Hollywood movies he liked to watch. There was some wonderful potential to do something with that particular plot point and it was dropped without much care.
How do we know he didn’t? He was there alone quite a while. We also don’t really know what he said to the Engineer–was it what Weyland requested or something David was curious about (and something to do with death, based on the word “mort” I made out)?
why is shaw involved with a jerk like halloway? have you ever rooted harder for a character to die?
A lot about the Engineer’s hostility towards humanity is clarified when they wake up the creature from hypersleep. At first, it seems genuinely shocked to be confronted by human beings. But then everyone starts arguing over what to say to it and Weyland, selfishly, orders David to throw it the “immortality” question first. So when the first words out of it’s creations mouth is essentially “I want more life, fucker” that sends the creature into a rage (and gives a pretty good indication of why they originally wanted to kill us). Basically, the Engineer goes wild cause Weyland screwed up first contact.
Did David say what Weyland wanted? I’m not sure. He could’ve said what Shaw asked him to.
He could have said “Kill them all” for all we know.
David took his orders directly from Weyland, his creator. I don’t think it’s possible for David to disobey or not-comply with Weyland’s requests. On a similar note, I was confused as to how David could do something to endanger a human (putting his goppy finger in that glass), as androids are programmed with specific laws and fail-safes to prevent such actions, but it seems as if his main objective is finding a way to prolong Weyland’s life. Weyland programmed David to do anything he asks, include hurt a human if necessary.
I think it is possible, especially with that “All children want their parents to die” remark.
owards humanity is clarified when they wake up the creature from hypersleep. At first, it seems genuinely shocked to be confronted by human beings. But then everyone starts arguing over what to say to it and Weyland, selfishly, orders David to throw it the “immortality” question first. So when the first words out of it’s creations mouth is essentially “I want more life, fucker” that sends the creature into a rage (and gives a pretty good indication of why they originally wanted to kill us). Basically, the Engineer goes wild cause Weyland screwed up first contact.
I just saw it as a rather dark & cynical answer to the Ultimate Question everyone was searching for, remember Shaw is yelling, “Why do you hate us!” to the Engineer / God / Fate whatever.
The Ultimate Answer? Tear off head! Rar! Angry! Smash! Kill! As Tyler Durder once said, “In all probability, God hates you.”
That and also I think the Engineer just was annoyed at David’s existence. “This isn’t a human, let’s see what’s inside, shall we?” (rip) Fassbender’s puppy-dog look of happiness at the moment is really awesome too. He finally found acceptance. Pop.
I assumed the Engineer in cryo had run from whatever was killing them all (let’s assume Xeno), got himself into the cryo pod and went to sleep, and because no one was left to wake him he slept there for 2000 years. When the humans wake him his first thought is probabaly “THEY’RE ALL INFECTED!”, especially when David’s asking him if he can help them live longer, so he kills them all and tries to get the hell off the planet.
This whole movie suffered from “selective technology syndrome” . We’ve mastered interstellar travel, artificial intelligence and dream scanning, 3 areas which we are in the early theoretical stages now. Fertility and anti -aging? Both areas with breakthroughs being made in almost yearly and if your genetic engendering gets good enough become non issues. This shit shouldn’t be a problem 80 odd years from now.
And honestly, what the fuck was Weyland doing there? Realistically, it would have been “go to the engineers and come back with technology that can increase my lifespan” not stand before them and actually ask. What did he expect it to do? Wave a magic wand?
There is a simple explanation for why Guy Pearce is in Valkenvania makeup. Scott has gone on record about a scene where David is on a yacht talking to a young-looking Weyland in his hypersleep dreams. Clearly this would have been shown right before the David/Vickers confrontation, and clearly there is a thematic connection to the scene with the young Shaw. But they didn’t include it. Just with this one edit you can see how we might have ended up with a very different movie.
Yes, but even if there were dream scenes with a young Weyland, it still would’ve been better to cast two actors, one young and one old.
Peter O’Toole as old Weyland would have been interesting casting.
Amen to that
Until the credits, I actually thought it was just Fassbender playing roles as a way to explain the ridiculous looking makeup. I don’t understand why it couldn’t have just been an old man actor.
They needed an actor who could appear younger in those viral videos.
Logic will break your heart…
yeah well in 10 years we’ll get to see the director’s cut and there’ll be a twenty minute dream sequence of young Weyland and David frolicking with unicorns
Drew touched on this a bit but I’m still wondering why David infected Charlie in the first place? Was he under orders from Weyland to do this? If so, how did that furthur Weyland’s desire for immortality? Is David just a psycopathic android?
Also, did it bug anyone else how David knew exactly what to do on the alien ship/temple? There was no process of discovery he just knew exactly what buttons to push to open the doors, activate the ship, hologram thingy, alien cryopod, etc.
I think the infection of Charlie was a bit of work-place initiative on the part of David, but he was definitely under orders from Weyland to step up his efforts. How did this benefit Weyland? At this point anyone is going to have to reach and fill in the blanks (ie; do the hard work for them) and say things like “Maybe David is under instructions to just investigate all possibilities for immortality, feel free to experiment on the crew, wake me when you get something ineteresting.” The problem is the squid baby confuses things. If they’d removed that, perhaps they could have avoided some of the other stock Alien beats and things would be less confusing. Alas.
David in the temple though? I assumed first the goop on fingers was him going “ooh, bioelectical-goop. buttons still have power. yay.” and his 2 years of ancient language research prepped him for being able to read control panels. When he’s pressing the squishy eggs in the bridge, I think that was random and he lucked onto a convenient holo-exposition device, because they needed the story to advance and didn’t know how (see: second half of film).
My guess to this question was that David had a human’s capacity for curiosity. He stated that big things have small beginnings. At that point in the movie, they thought all the engineers were dead, so maybe by infecting Charlie, he could get “some” answers. Such as, what happens when this black goo is placed inside a human host?
David knowing what buttons to push sort of bugged me, but i chalked that up to him having spent time learning all types of known languages from the beginning of human history to the present.
The reason why i think the caves all had similar images was not necessarily due to the engineers revisiting, but because of the first engineer that created human life. I believe from his DNA there were certain things hardcoded into human life, so these ancient civilizations had a “familiarity” of who they were long ago and made the drawings to represent them. I never believed that the drawings represented an invitation, but more of a recalling by the drawers of where they came from. I think the scientist are the ones that assumed it was an invitation.
Which brings me back to how David might know what buttons to push. If in fact there was some residual hard-coding left in humans from the original engineer, there may have been some civilizations that had “pieces” of what the engineer’s language was and David knowing all these different languages was able to piece it all together in a way no human could.
I find these conversations about the film more interesting than the film itself! The more I reflect on the film the more I realize how much I love the 1979 film. I love the surly blue-collar characters who just wanna go home. I love Jerry Goldsmith’s understated soundtrack. I love Giger’s terrifying creation. I love the moment when Dallas asks Mother “What are my chances?” I love Veronica Cartwright’s terrified to the brink of insanity performance. I could write a love letter on the first film (and Cameron’s.) I think Ridley wanted to make a full prequel but felt the Giger creature had been bastardized by the AVP series. I wished he would have made a straight ahead prequel and jumped back into the Alien universe with both feet. Give the series its edge back. As it is I don’t think the hybrid prequel/origin of life story really works. Also, I’d like to recommend Alan Dean Foster’s original 1979 novelization which I still proudly own for more speculation on the Engineers/Space Jockeys. In the novel, Ash reveals that they were a noble race who actually tried to warn humans from visiting LV-426.
I’m definitely enjoying the conversations the movie has sparked. When so many of us complain about Hollywood giving us sequels, prequels, and remakes ad naseum, we should be happy that even with its mistakes, Prometheus has got us talking. That’s more than I can say for MIB III, Battleship, or Dark Shadows.
The David 8 series is designed to carry out unethical tasks. Feature, not a bug!
Inside the engineer’s temple there seems to be writing EVERYWHERE. David can also communicate with their computers. Yet when they ask David if he can read any of it, he says he probably can YET NO ONE EVER ASKS HIM AGAIN WHAT ANY OF THE WRITING SAYS. There’s obviously some interesting stuff on there as David later reveals that there are other ships on the planet. He also goes straight for the container of black goo, and seems to be making an educated guess that something interesting will happen if he gets Holloway to ingest it. Holloway was also an ass to David the whole time which may explain why he is chosen as the subject.
The David/Holloway stuff (Fassbenders totally obvious ‘finger’ aside) was one of the films best ideas. It suggested that David was just helping the ‘Darwinist’ prove his theory by helping him to ‘evolve’. That’s why he chose him over anyone else. Of course, it went nowhere like most of the films ‘ideas’.
I was under the impression that David was programmed to do anything Weyland tells him to, including trying to find a way to prolong Weyland’s life, at all costs. He seems like he is experimenting with the “gloop” to see if it has properties that could help Weyland. Obviously, the experiment is unsuccessful.
Nice analysis on some good questions. It’s a shame they were all answered by somebody that didn’t like the movie. Hopefully Prometheus makes enough money that we can have Ridley Scott answer these questions himself.
Steering away from the obvious idiocy of the characters, I’d rather air a theory on the new life cycle of the creatures in the film that isn’t really examined above.
Look at Prometheus NOT as a story detailing the creature as we know it, or it’s events leading into the events of Alien. That beastie may already well exist by the time of this film – the derelict ship from Alien may already be crashed there on LV426, waiting – Dallas says of the Jockey in the chair that it appears to be fossilised, the same as the Engineers we see strewn about the temple in Prometheus.
In my thinking, the Ampules of black gloop contain the raw building block DNA of the Xenomorphs we already know, which the Engineers create in their pure form for use as a weapon.
That’s why, behind the giant stone head in the chamber, there’s a mysterious tomb like object and the Giger style carving of the Xeno on the wall. It’s literally a sign saying ‘this is what is contained in this room!’
If the goo is the raw infectable DNA of the Xeno’s this would explain the homicidal nature of the mutated worms that turn into the snakes, and swollen headed Fifield when he returns outside the ship. In the film, these events seem perfunctory and without any reason at face value, but if you take them as a demonstration of the transforming nature of the substance, and the fact that that substance IS Alien DNA, the encounters are far more interesting.
In relation to the Squidhugger and subsequent ‘infant’ – again, it’s showing the transforming nature of the DNA. These aren’t random designs, they’re a mixture of the creature’s DNA with human elements (in effect bettering the Newborn from Resurrection).
The small squid clearly looks like a mutated sperm when it’s born for example, and it begins to course correct back to the nature and life cycle of the Xeno during the film – hence Squidhugger and the eventual Human/Engineer/Xeno hybrid in the final shot of the film.
For bonus points, and it may have been pointed out already, the aquatic nature of the new creatures is an interesting twist. The Xeno’s halfway inner jaw is a direct lift from a Goblin Shark, a real animal whose jaw actually behaves like that. Have a gawp over here at YouTube: [www.youtube.com]
Agree on the idea that the alien already exists and is already on the derelict…
… I assumed when one of the Engineers got ripped by an Alien and they all started to flee one of them got off planet, albeit infected and subsequently crashed on LV426… 2000 years later Kane goes poking around.
Check. Even the holo-playback of the Engineers looked rather like “Ah! I can’t make it through the door because I got freakin’ chestbursted!” And then the tweedle dee and tweedle dum scientist find all of the Jockey corpses which have been, surprise!, blown holes from the inside out. I think the bugs decided to go through their heads this time just for kicks.
And all over the LV-system are Jockey ships / Bioweapon facilities that got overrun by Aliens (see: the chest-bursted Jockey in Alien). Why did that happen? Uh… Predators stole the Alien tech! Hence why they’re in AVP.
Sorry, went on a geek no-prize tangent. But, yeah, I don’t see anything in the movie that suggests that the Proto-Alien at the end is really the “first” alien. They just all become that eventually.
Here is another mystery,
If the alien craft is vulnerable enough to drop from the sky like a rock after being hit by Prometheus,
How is it strong enough to then hit the ground and roll like an errant horseshoe with NO visible damage, and the engineer surviving????
Oh, and after he survives and takes off after the sole remaining human, he doesn’t take any weapons????
No laser shooting guided blade pulse rifle anything!!!!!
Guess that’s where we inherited our brain defect to enter an alien “weapons facility” not once, BUT TWICE, without so much as our damn WWII flamethrower!!!!!!!
AAAAAAGGGGGHHHHHH!!!!!!
I feel like there has to be a deleted or cut-back scene which explains the squid baby complacency/ignoring during the Weyland reveal. It just seems too bizarre for it not to be addressed by Scott or the writers.
I have to say, I think the two most amazing scenes (for different reasons) I’ve seen in cinema this year are the “engineer starts life” scene, and David’s two years on the ship scene (did anyone else yearn for Harlem Globetrotters soundtracking during that?) at the beginning of the film. It’s disappointing it falls apart later on in the piece.
I think Devin Faraci was spot on when he said that the audience is feeling the exact same thing as the characters as the story progresses too. We all start out excited and interested going into the “mission”, but in the end everyone’s just a bit disappointed (and flat, re: Charlize) because it’s not at all what we were expecting.
Since we now know the engineer in the chair on lv 426 is wearing a suit it could even be Shaw who is found in alien. Except for the sheer physical size of course…
I have to admit that the Globetrotters music comment made me laugh harder than I have in weeks! That’s priceless!! Still this movie has stayed with me, and it raises far more questions than it answers. I need to see it again!
The pot-smoking / sex scene are the only plot mechanics that really bothered me. I’d expect something non-Friday the 13th-ish out of a Ridley Scott directed Alien movie. Even as idiotic as the Dumb and Dumber scientists are and the stupidity that got them there, the actual bit of the alien snake stuff is fantastically great.
And I never thought of the black goo as the ultimate Engineer bioweapon. That’s the Alien. which are stored underneath the bridge (see: Alien & Kane finding the eggs in the force field) and at the back of the Big Giant Head room (in case of emergency, break glass). The black goo is just a morphing goo thingie that, eventually, turns out Aliens. As Ash called it, “Perfect organism. Its structural perfection is matched only by its hostility.”
As for the Engineer tearing off David’s head and chasing down Shaw – that’s a horror movie convention I can roll with, as opposed to the sex / Pot smokin twist which annoyed me. But big badass alien wakes up and tears off David head, that I like!
Also, just to play up on the Ash quote there, if the Aliens are hostile and were created by the Engineers, they’re pretty damn hostile themselves also. Hence, head tearing, going to smack down Earth, etc. etc.
And yet the film opens with a breathtakingly beautiful sequence (albeit grotesque as well) in which an Engineer seeds life on earth at his own expense. I agree that the Engineer species, like their xeno creations, may have unbridled hostility. But their reasons for creation need to be equally compelling. Perhaps they seed worlds to create intelligent life that they can exploit for their own means? Maybe humanity was meant to fulfill a terrible purpose for the Engineers and we did something along the way to wreck that plan, so instead, we were marked for extinction?
I just think of them as “make something, tear it down, start again”. Death, rebirth, all that jazz. That’s just how they roll. If they’re like God, it’s like Noah’s flood. I think there’s even a line in the flick somewhere about creation & destruction.
Excellent work, Drew! Sadly, the film is so ridiculous that this article barely touches the many problems with it. Here is my attempt: [unfilteredlens.com]
Great questions but it seemed to miss the biggest plot-hole question of all: why the fuck does David infect the head scientist/linguistic/means of communication with engineers with a contagion? Why wouldn’t he study it in a lab? How does this further (his admittedly shadowy) goal of uniting Weyland and the Egineers in ANY way?
I agree, that was weird too. Best I got was one my friend suggested, Weyland told him to “Try harder.” That was David trying harder. The Company always knows more than the characters & sometimes even more than the audience. That was them doing dastardly things because they do stuff like that. And, maybe, also David was trying to help Halloway get the answers he was seeking. Halloway said he’d do “anything” to make it happen. This was David giving him “anything”. Up close & personal with who Halloway was searching for.
I assumed that the goo was a bio engineered genetic substance created for apparently military purposes that morphs and evolves based on its host and David new that. As was the case in Alien and Aliens, the best way of transporting a dangerous organism to earth is inside a frozen human host, which as we know is always the aim of the corporation.
Plus Holloway was a muppet
David’s primary objective is to find a way to prolong Weyland’s life, at all costs. I don’t think David knew what the contagion was capable of when he did it. He was conducting an experiment to find out if it had properties that could help Weyland(at the expense of the scientist), just as he had been programmed to do. Just a guess.
The most prominent thought I had upon leaving the theater today (besides the frustration about the reality of modern screenwriting, where the writer always seems to stupidly service “probable” sequels instead of just trying to write a GOOD FILM)…
… was that I really, REALLY hope someone sees this film and writes the Peter O’Toole story and casts Fassbender in it before he gets too much older.
Seriously, I can’t believe I didn’t notice it before, but he really does look like O’Toole. It’s uncanny.
My first thought was how awesome would it be for Lawrence of Arabia to get the 3D IMAX treatment. That piece of Lawrence they used in the movie looked great in 3D.
Stacy,
Didn’t see the 3D. I hate, hate, HATE 3D.
Mostly because it gives me headaches.
That’s cool Intellectual Ninja, I think this is some of the best stereo (on a purely tech level) and it STILL made my partner nauseous the whole film, so you definitely made the right call for you!
Some tech/geek insight on a moment of stereo though. Unless I’m waaaayy off, Lawrence of Arabia didn’t get a post-conversion and wasn’t 3d itself, just situated in 3d space. That was a mono image projected onto a curved wall which was shot in stereo. Like shooting stereo of a photo doesn’t make the image in the photo 3D, even if you bend it. So it’s exactly the same as watching a regular version at a regular theatre, if theatres were babushka nesting dolls. :)
The Lawrence of Arabia footage that was used in Prometheus *was* post-converted to 3D. The screen in Vickers room was treated as a virtual ‘window’, not a flat screen.
Oh snap, I stand corrected! Thanks VFXNERD. I know that not all the screens in the film were treated in that manner, and the depth in the shot (and curvature of the screen) lead me to believe it was an optical illusion. Moments like this have done my brain in on occasion. My sincerest apologies to the hard working artists who handled the conversion. I feel like an ass but very much appreciate the info.
This was the first movie I had seen in 3D since “Avatar” cause I wanted what Ridley would do with the 3D and he didn’t disappoint. But “Avatar” gave me headaches too so I was surprised when “Prometheus” didn’t. I’m thinkin maybe because it is a shorter movie or maybe it was because of the bigger IMAX glasses and projection. They need to make “Lawrence of Arabia” happen in IMAX 3D, I would be there opening day.
I think the reason it worked so well compared to other 3D movies is that it used slow moving cameras, long takes and there wasn’t loads of stuff flying around the screen most of the time. I find that whenever something’s moving fast in 3D it gets blurry to me, same with stuff that comes out of the screen.
I also think the fact that it was filmed on real sets for the most part rather than green screen gave the 3D a subtlety that made it feel more real. I just watched the Avengers in 3D and it just looked like the characters were cutouts with a background further away which actually detracted from the film and made it seem more fake. Obviously filming with 3D cameras rather than using post conversion is the key, but the filmatic style has a lot to do with it.
It just looked like the characters were cutouts? That’s because they are. That’s how 3D post conversion works: someone sits down and paints an outline, frame by frame. There is no comparison with a movie shot in 3D with two cameras. That’s why I think it’s good to see the glass as half full with Prometheus, because it looks so great.
We go into a 3D rathole about the merits of 3D. Frankly I don’t like 3D. A quality good use of 3D was HUGO. Scorsese did a masterful job of giving texture to Paris and the train station. Generally it is a gimmick, and not used effectively IMO. Roger Ebert has discussed at length. I thought that the 3D here was not distracted and well done. Please let’s leave Lawrence of Arabia and other classics alone from the 3D craze. I am ashamed for the movie industry to release Star Wars and Titanic in 3D versions. Shame on you.
I think its just a good way to get people to appreciate some older classics and get em back on the big screen. A few years ago I had a chance to see Lawrence of Arabia projected in 70mm on the big screen. An awe inspiring experience except the print was old and not as high quality. If I 3D Imax reissue can get Sony to put some money in creating a reference quality digital master print I think it will be worth it. Speaking specifically to Lawrence I think that an IMAX conversion without 3D would be the best way to reintroduce it, especially since it was shot originally in 70mm.
It seems to me that Prometheus is to Alien what The Thing (2011) is to The Thing (1982).
A movie made to cash in on the popularity and status of an earlier film with little effort to tell a story that makes sense.
I disagree. I think the reason people are getting so worked up about it is because they were expecting Alien 0 but the overall story in Prometheus is really interesting and makes sense if you think about it a bit even if some of the movie was handled sloppily.
It certainly doesn’t seem like an attempt to cash in on the brand (like AvP).
I refrained from mentioning elsewhere the demise of Charlize Theron’s character because that is a spoiler, but I’m glad you raised this point. It was truly, mind-blowingly stupid to devote so much time to her escape from the ship only to squish her so purposelessly a few minutes later. What a terrible script.
I think that was just meant to be ironic. Life’s a bitch then when you think you escaped crashing into the spaceship the spaceship crushes you. Basically, aside from being transformed by alien goo or getting her head ripped off, some of the meanest stuff happens to Vickers. Just cuz Alien movies are mean like that.
Yeah, I honestly don’t get this complaint at all, though I’ve seen it raised by several people. Who cares that she escaped death only to die later? Isn’t that what happens in horror films, like all the time? I liked that Shaw was the only human left standing by the end, because for the brief moment that she was crying on the ground of that godforsaken moon, however brief it actually was, I didn’t know what was going to happen next.
I thought it was pretty funny myself, good bit of visual comedy :)
The sequence where Vickers panics on PROMETHEUS, barely getting into a lifesuit and ejecting in time, saving herself — only to doom herself moments later by trying futilely to outrun the falling wreck because of the same blind adrenaline, seemed clearly intended as a blunt punctuation to the ‘mystery’ over the character.
I enjoyed Prometheus more than most, but can see reason in the questions and complaints levied against the film. Still, I think you have to give the film credit in that it’s generated more philosophizing and discussion than most blockbuster fare is capable of.
I enjoyed Avengers as well, but forget about it fifteen minutes after leaving the theater (in it’s defense, it’s not trying to be profound, just fun).
Here’s hoping Scott has a Kingdom of Heaven/Blade Runner style director’s cut of Prometheus waiting in the winging that answers some of these questions and assuages some of these complaints.
Couldn’t agree more! Well… except for Avengers, which did stick in my head, but for entirely different reasons.
A directors cut would be fantastic (unlikely? i hope not), but I’m really enjoying the type of response it’s getting, which is a lot of hearty discussion. The most negative review i’ve read still ended with “go see it on the biggest screen you can!”. So many conflicting feelings! I’ll take this over mundanity and mediocrity any day of the week.
Star Trek V addresses the same “big questions” as Prometheus, but people don’t seem to cut that movie the same slack. Noomi Rapace is basically playing Sybok in this movie.
The “Let’s find God” concept has been a staple of sci-fi just as long as the “Monster that eats crew members” has. But the difference between Prometheus and Star Trek V is pretty astronomical. That’s like comparing Citizen Kane to the Hangover.
Prometheus has better acting, cinematography, writing, directing, special effects, costumes, etc… across the board.
And the questions in Prometheus don’t end with “Is God out there?” They also extend to character motivation:
Why does David specifically infect Holloway? Is it because he’s Shaw’s lover and he’s jealous (he watches her dreams)? Is it because Holloway was riding him for being synthetic?
Is Vickers a synthetic who is unaware of it (similar to Rachel in Blade Runner)? She seems to possess great strength, is emotionally cold, and physically perfect.
Why is the Captain so blasé about leaving the crew members in the alien structure? Does he know they may find something? Is he aware that Weyland is on the ship and under orders? And why is he so knowledgeable about the Engineers plans and motivations?
If the Engineers created life on Earth, why do they now want to destroy it?
Some of these questions you can chalk up to sloppy screenwriting, and some of these questions may never be answered (or should be), even in a possible director’s cut. But I can see fans debating these issues for years to come (similar to Blade Runner).
Nobody talked about the big questions Star Trek V raised after they walked out of the theater.
Here’s some information about the longer cut of the film (not, strictly speaking, the director’s cut), which will premier on home video:
[www.darkhorizons.com]
Nobody talked about the big questions in Star Trek V because they were addressed and answered. Or debunked, in that particular case. And yeah, “Let’s find God” IS an old concept in sci-fi, and so is “Did life on earth come from ancient astronauts?”. Prometheus might be a shinier toy than Quatermass And The Pit, say, but I think you’re confusing filling in the blanks in the plot with contemplating actual unique ideas.
As for Prometheus generating more discussion than The Avengers—this comes from the comics and not the movie, but aren’t The Engineers basically The Kree?
Star Trek V answered all its questions? Why was the creature imprisoned? What was it? How were the crew of the Enterprise supposed to free it when it seemed to have unlimited power and yet couldn’t escape? How was it supposed to even fit inside the Enterprise?
The reason people didn’t talk about Star Trek V upon leaving the theater was because they realized they’d seen a movie that was wall to wall shit from start to finish.
And I’m not confusing anything, thanks. Character motivation is the only reason to make genre films: to put characters in situations they wouldn’t be in in everyday life and see how they react. Do you really expect Prometheus or Star Trek V to be a dissertation about the relationship between God and man?
No thanks. I’d rather have a sci-fi creature feature. You can save that stuff for theology class.
As for The Avengers and the Kree… why bring that into the discussion at all? We’re talking about Avengers the film, not Avengers the comic.
Just to be clear, I wasn’t defending Star Trek V. I was simply holding it up as an example of another movie with the same allegedly big ideas on it’s mind as Prometheus. I wasn’t saying it was better. And you were the one who brought up the whole idea of Prometheus stimulating philosophizing and discussion in the first place, and now it’s just a creature feature? Talk about moving the goal posts!
And if you’re admitting Prometheus fails at bringing anything unique or interesting to a theological discussion , then we’re down to discussing the issues of logic, pacing, and characterization, which makes it no more of a thinking-person’s-Summer-blockbuster than Avengers . And I just threw in The Kree because it was an interesting idea that popped into my head, although thinking about it, The Engineers are much more like The Celestials.
I will say this in the movie’s defense though—the theme of self-sacrifice and achieving immortality through your heirs vs. trying to achieve it through unnatural life extension actually succeeds at bringing the two disparate threads of the franchise,ie, aliens and androids, together thematically in a way that makes sense. I used to think the introduction of an android in the middle of the first Alien seemed a little out of place in the otherwise realistically advanced world of the story, sort of like introducing a time machine in the middle of a zombie movie. But Prometheus makes the two concepts finally complement one another.
Now if they could have fit that into a story where the characters behaved consistently, had goals that made sense, wasn’t edited with a chainsaw in the last act, avoided on-the-nose dialogue like ” I can’t create life, what does that say about me?” and “…Father”, given The Engineer more interesting things to do than roar and swat people around like The Hulk, and realized how ridiculous Noomi Rapace looked having conversations with Fassbender’s head, they might have had a movie. Oh, and also maybe they shouldn’t have let Guy Pearce show up on screen in the worst old age make-up since For The Boys.
Yes, I did bring up Prometheus stimulating philosophizing and discussion in my initial post, but they were referring to character development and motivation, as I elaborated on in my subsequent posts. Nowhere did I say that the discussion revolved around the nature of meeting your maker, similar to Star Trek V. That’s something you brought to the table.
Avengers is very clear about its characters motivations, leaving no room for ambiguity (save perhaps in the character of Loki). Prometheus, on the other hand, has characters who, as you state, behave inconsistently or ambiguously, making us question their motives, thereby generating discussion. That’s why the film is thought provoking.
I’ve also admitted that these inconsistencies may be intentional or not on the part of the screenwriters. That is why I am looking forward to a longer cut, or perhaps a director’s cut of the film, which elaborates on these points.
Great analysis Drew, a nice fair handed approach full of both praise and criticism, and it really does deserve both. I’ve had this film boring through my brain since I finished up on it in March, desperate to discuss it with people. Now that I’ve seen all those images in greater context I’m disappointed (but not surprised) by the films decent into convenient/lazy/stupid characterisations and plotting. I contend that the final scene of this film is EXACTLY the same levels of stupid as the final scene of Aliens vs Predator. That’s sad. It is however one of the most stunning things I’ve ever witnessed in the cinema. That’s the opposite of sad.
So… my two cents, responses and discussion starters etc.
During the Vickers/David confrontation, I’d just assumed that David was recoiling from Vickers because a) he’s designed to appear human, right down to needlessly wearing space-suits and b) he’s also totally submissive to Vickers (“Robe!”). Having her rebound off him in a demonstration of his robotic super-strength violates both of those qualities. Heck, I even really liked the characterisation of Vickers as a super-corprate Ripley (no nonsense, wants to follow quarantine rules etc), but gets shortchanged by the silly ‘…Father” nonsense (including the sledgehammer subtle moment during Holo-Weyland). She also gets short changed because there’s just too many damned crew on board. Stupidly too many.
Her death under the rolling ship was silly and a waste of her tense escape from the ship. The setup of the lifeboat earlier in the film similarly wasted after the kaboom. I just remembered, that scene is even sillier when you realise they were running in a straight line (IN FRONT OF THE DAMN THING) as the ship managed to do over half a revolution. That’s a lot of rolling in one line. And then for it to almost fall on Shaw as well when it lists over? Face meets palm.
You write: “Here, though, it feels like the connections to “Alien” and the desire to kickstart a new franchise both hobble the film, forcing them to lay coy with things that should be answered while answering things that needed no answer originally.” I made a point in another comment that Alien was similarly reluctant to provide answers to things, but I failed to make that difference clear. You’re totally right. The problem isn’t that they don’t answer questions, the problem is whey they try to.
You are correct with the planets. To further clarify, Alien features LV-426 (not named until Aliens) and Prometheus features LV-233.
“If they are exploring an alien planet no one has ever been to before after an alien race has “invited” them, why is there no security crew? Why does no one have any guns or real weapons besides a flame thrower?” How did people miss that there were guns? Also, wasn’t there a specific line from Jackson (?) that he was the Security guy? Shaw told him no guns on this mission (why not?). He even gutchecked Shaw with a shotgun when waking the engineer. Watching a film with blinkers I guess?
” I wish the ambiguities were such that I felt energized by them instead of annoyed, and I wish they’d broken loose of the monster-movie structure of much of the film in favor of recognizable human behavior and smarter, deeper scares.” – dammit… that’s what I wanted to say. Except with more grammatical errors, fragmented sentences and a lot more words.
Ha! I feel like I should clarify that in my last paragraph, I was suggesting I would take a lot more words and make more mistakes, not yourself. You=great writer, Me=notEntirelyIncompetent.
It makes sense that David would be completely submissive in some circumstances, since the Weylands probably ensured that he would never violate a direct order from them. But the audience really has to fill in the blanks with that one.
Theron’s character was wasted, especially with all that promise as an antagonist for the sequels. Heaven knows what Scott has in mind for those.
Yeah, as far as the confrontation between Vickers and David, I wouldn’t say that she physically overpowered him or compelled him to give her information. He chose to give her a half-answer. David has superhuman strength, but that doesn’t mean he has to use it; Vickers poses no threat to him.
On the other hand, why Vickers thought assaulting an android she had no hope of taking in a fight would be a good idea is a legitimate question. The answer is probably that they wanted the audience to wonder whether Vickers was an android herself.
And what about the SOS beacon sent from the original derelict? If the derelict is in the lv system already why is it not found? Any event that is related to why lv 426 is visited has yet to happen. This is unless the lv prefix for planets is completely unrelated to the systems they are in.
Finally, if the same plot holes were to have been in say a straight to dvdvripoff movie this conversation would not be happening. It is a tribute to Scott’s immense goodwill as an intelligent filmmaker that there is so much discussion of what is a stupid lazy movie edited to cash in on a franchise. somebody caved in to the desire to make a thriller to broadening the box office potential. There is so much derivative-ness to this film it is astounding. Images that owe directly to the first film like robot head on floor; captain on bridge looking out. Even a conversation in the hanger that harkens to harry dean Stanton and yaphet kotto to alien.
What a disappointment.
Apparently it was already well known to a lot of people before it came out, but I was hugely disappointed the “space jockey” was just a suit for a big bald dude. I wanted elephantine aliens!
Me too! Thank god someone else thinks this is the biggest issue with this movie. Everything else would have been forgivable (and much scarier) if they were horrible Giger-esque biomechanical elephant monsters.
I can understand this sentiment. But I don’t share it. The Giger designs are indicative of the Engineer’s technology… not of their biology. It was actually a gutsy creative move to have the Engineers look like giant ethereal Humans rather than Giger Beings. I respect that artistic choice.
Drew you say that David knows full well what happened in the surgery machine, but does he? Like you said, he never went back to the room to check, so how would he know one way or the other if the lifeform that came out of her is still alive? She thought she contained it, but when she comes into that room with all of them, he could’ve easily assumed that if she’s alive, the worm thing must be dead.
Not that it’s shown anywhere, but how difficult would it be to have David updated by the computer that controls the surgery machine. They’ve got to have wi-fi on that ship… right? So maybe he’s fully aware of what has happened there and was even able to observe through linked cameras.
My frustration goes beyond the occasional off-key character moments. If you go back to the Lovecraftian roots of the franchise, it’s a cliche that characters don’t behave very rationally when confronted with things they can’t comprehend. Sometimes that can almost be an explanation for how people behave in Prometheus, but it doesn’t begin to cover everything, like the post-operation scene.
I mainly feel let down by the fact that Prometheus isn’t as conceptually radical as it could have been, and that the whole thing is driven by Ridley Scott’s weird love of ancient astronaut theory. Some of the fan speculation built on the trailers was much more interesting than what we got. There was one idea that LV-223 was set up so that when a civilization got advanced enough to develop space travel and robots, and pose a real threat, the visitors would be corrupted/transformed in the alien complex and sent back to wipe themselves out, like a cosmic roach trap. In that scenario you never actually see the aliens, and all the humanoid imagery on the planet is just a projection of the end point of evolution.
Instead, Scott put together this story about alien ubermenschen creating humans in their own image, about Jesus(!), all kinds of stuff. Yet the audience still doesn’t get enough information to work out why the Engineers worship a Xeno God and got burned by the black liquid, and what that has to do with us. I think that Scott and Lindelof did come up with a coherent backstory, but concealed as much as they thought they could get away with. Unfortunately, it’s a fine line between an enthralling mystery and making no sense. This is franchise building of the worst and dumbest kind.
In spite of all that, I enjoyed most of it because everyone involved is bringing their A-game and Scott knows how to impress like nobody else. But I think if Fox wants someone who can hit a home run and make the most of the R rating, they should use a guy like Chris Cunningham for the next one.
One question i do have is what was with the “screaming head” carved into out of the rock outside that they show a couple of times? Did the Engineers do that and why? If not them, then was it the original habitants of the planet?
i would guess it was a symbol to other Engineers that “death is inside”
Loved this film, flaws and all. Not sure why you speak about “frustration” as if it’s a consensus, because it isn’t.
“Consensus” doesn’t mean “unanimous.” Look at all the audience scores. Given the near-unanimous praise for the film’s look, why do you think it’s getting a “B”?
Because critics and film geeks assume that if they feel a certain way about something, everyone else must share their exact same feelings.
Possibly true, but demonstrably irrelevant. For example Cinemascore, which gave PROMETHEUS a so-so “B,” is based on first-weekend ticket buyers – not on any critical consensus.
The black goo essentially creates a Xenomorph in the fashion of its host. That’s why the worms became tentacle-creatures and the humans spawned the traditional humanoid Alien we all know and love.
In fact, we saw that first in “Alien^3” when they infected dogs and we got the canine xenomorphs.
Now, why did Charlie see a little sperm-like tail coming out of his eye? Maybe the goo infected the microbes in his stomach first, before affecting him?
And if Charlie’s body started to disintegrate before coming into the ship (such that he had to be quick-fried), why then did the other guy’s alien take over his body and start killing other redshirts in the landing bay?
I took Weyland’s secrecy as a sort of way to prevent people from realizing that, this was a trip funded by a man that needed to live forever.
Something that might have gone against some of the other characters beliefs and motivations, such as Shaw and Charlie. Reading and thinking about it now, I can see it’s a stretch, however while in the theater, that was the first thing that popped into my mind.
As for the character of Charlie, taking his helmet off, I went with it, because the character seemed to be that type that would risk it all (further pointed out during the conversation with David). Then of course, I didn’t expect anyone else to do the same, yet they did, and I just sighed in disappointment.
Vickers death was just a waste as it was. If they were going to kill her, why not in the life boat with Space Jockey/Engineer and Baby-Octopus?
I really have nothing else to add, as I agree with most of what you wrote on this piece.
Despite several flaws, I still hold a bit of hope on a decent director’s cut.
Oh! One other thing for the mysteries section.
What in the bloody hell was that area, with a sort of green like “crystal” (or not) behind the giant head that Charlie was investigating?
One more I forgot.
The Engineer going after Shaw after the crash, to me was basically him removing any other possible hindrance to leaving the planet.
He let her go in the ship, didn’t bother with her, that cost the Engineer a ship. Naturally the Engineer wouldn’t have known it was that particular event that triggered that, however, logically, given what happened, best to remove any opponents.
Naturally, he does find her a bit too fast, and David knowing (why not just have David say the Engineer left the ship and MIGHT be headed her way, is this too much nitpicking?) that the Engineer is going right after her, is a big stretch.
For your first point, the other characters didn’t really seem to have a clue as to why they were even going on the mission.
If they would have just had some interaction with the Space Jockey at the end would have been great.Maybe even telling them how he has disdain for humans so much. Why did the movie even show that David learned the language when it just set the Jockey off. Even a small snippet could have paid the movie off.
Bugger… I really enjoyed this movie before reading this! I was willing to overlook the glaring idiocy of the characters and focus much more on the fascinating religious and mythological themes. But having the flaws laid out so clearly, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to watch this again!
Oh and the only reason I can tell they got Guy Pearce to play Weyland was for the TED talk teaser. Maybe that scene was originally meant to be in the movie and got cut? I think it would have helped the movie along as it did give a little insite into ‘why would Weyland spend a trillion dollars on the mission’
THE YEAR’S MOST BEAUTIFUL MOVIE IS ALSO THE MOST FRUSTRATING, BUT WHY?
Because it’s written by Damon Lindelof. He ain’t no Dan O’Bannon or David Peoples. He’s a fan, with nothing original to say, just rehash the movies, TV shows and comic books he loved as a child.
Handing properties over to fans is just about the worst thing a studio can do.
I agree that a lot of decisions are in service to the plot, rather than “good character writing,” but I disagree that this is grounds for criticism.
I know most people will think this is crazy, but there is, and should be, a difference between sci fi and art. Sci fi is about ideas and situations, the characters are and should be secondary, meaning that they won’t be fleshed out, have character building dialogue or interaction, or be especially memorable. If you want to see compelling, realistic character work, watch Mad Men or Girls. I think Prometheus actually does a fairly good job of establishing basic, casual characters. It’s a scientization (not a word) of the ancient Greek myth–myths do t have relatable, quirky characters, but archetypes facilitating the ideas.
And as a science fictioning of eternal human themes, Prometheus is a total success. It’s incredibly exciting how well they have created a new science based mythology, and I cannot wait for hopefully multiple sequels.
If you’re talking about Sean Harris, he is a serious actor whose stage experience happens to go back more than 20 years, and he’s already a well-known face in the UK. I’d guess that he was asked to ham it up, but I don’t think that was a very good idea. And I’d guess that there is a much better scene with him and Rafe Spall somewhere on the cutting room floor. As stands it’s still one of the most diverting things I’ve seen this year.
I COMPLETELY agree with Drew on this.
SciFi, horror, adventure, whatever genre, cannot work to it’s total potential without solid characters who make solid choices without them having to be serviceable to the script. In other words, if you don’t empathize, you don’t care. And you want to care, especially in big idea SciFi stories because you want to see your responses in their responses.
Compare the characters’ lack of motivations to the well thought out decisions/motivations within a film like SUNSHINE. Say what you will about the movie, Danny Boyle and his cast did an exceptional job presenting characters who were painfully aware of the consequences of their mission. And each character had his/her own individualistic psychological response to the burden of their roles. That ADDS to the power of the story telling not detracts from it. In Prometheus, an aspect that no one has talked about that bugs me to no end is the Biologist character. And I’m not talking about the illogical decision to have that character actually want to pet that alien snake. When we first meet him, he announces himself as a Biologist. During the conference scene, he’s the one that points out how this mission could obliterate Darwinian theory. But makes no attempt to question the consequences of their mission (“okay so let’s say these are our creators. Then who created them? And who created those who created them? How far up the food chain do you have to go when you finally decide that life just persists, there is no creator which has been already happening in the most inhabitable places on Earth?”) And then… this supposed “Biologist” decides to cut and run when he sees an honest to goodness alien body right in front of him. I would think examining that would have provided a lifetime opportunity for him. But the filmmakers needed him to get lost with Sean Harris. And even though he was freaked out by an alien body, he’s not freaked out by an alien snake that poses more of a threat than a dead, humanoid alien body?!
There was a moment when Shaw tells her boyfriend something to the effect “that if they created us, then something created them!” That’s not a statement to provoke thought, that’s a comment that deserves debate and it’s that debate that provokes thought. Here again was an opportunity for a character to call her out on that because, like, that’s what a real, empathetic human being would have done. It’s a detail like that which raises your film from wanting to be intelligent/thought provoking to actually BEING intelligent/thought provoking. Not useless speculations like was Jesus an Engineer or was Vickers an Android?
There appears to be a minimum of three ships on the planet in the first longshot we see. One is destroyed and crashes. That’s the ship (we think) that’s explored in “Alien.” The second takes Shaw and David off the planet. Why wouldn’t the terraformers discover the third ship in “Aliens” let alone “Alien
I was of the Impression that the Planet they are on, is not the same Planet as the one in Alien.
In regards to “why not do this in the Blade Runner world?” Scott was asked on a radio interview about the connection between the questions about David and the themes of Blade Runner. He said that in Blade Runner Roy Batty’s speech proved that replicants do have a soul so it implies that he wouldn’t be dealing with similar themes in a Blade Runner sequel.
One big thing that’s bothered me. The engineers left the map at least 35,000 years ago, and yet 2,000 years ago they decided that mankind now had to be destroyed. But LV-223 isn’t their homeworld, so why would they direct mankind there originally when there was nothing there?
Good question. Maybe because they wanted to punish human curiosity and their quest for knowledge by inviting them to their bio weapons outpost on a desolate, distant moon.
In the comments below Drew’s first review I assured myself that I’d forgive any narrative flaws as long as there’d be big ideas to chew on. Turns out I was wrong. There ARE big ideas to chew on but the narrative flaws are impossible to be blinked away. This was a wonderful second review and analysis and I’m happy that you decided to further dig into the film despite your disappointment, Drew! You pinpointed much of the problems I couldn’t fully grasp quite yet while watching PROMETHEUS. Then again, thanks a lot for linking that other article about the Space Jesus reading that I actually find pretty engaging and that makes me want to rewatch the film instantly. I didn’t think that possible when the credits began to roll.
So, why go along with the Jesus reading – even if, as you’ve said, this stuff isn’t actually explicitly in there? There’s lots of questions that go with that interpretation. First of all: Why Jesus Christ? Christianity was born out of quite a chaos of sects and small, scattered apocalyptic cults. The diverse eschatological beliefs of the antique were dynamic products of their respective societies. Why would the engineers look so carefully at all these beliefs, choose one of those sects, send them one of their own as a fulfillment of apocalyptic expectations and then consider this the final chance of humanity to redeem themselves? This is something the film should have explored in a way more explicit way if Scott and Lindelof really wanted people to get on the Space Jesus train, like indicated by this Scott interview.
Then again, you could look at it like that: There is a mysterious source or wellspring of a material universe. The ‘cosmos’, God, a truth ‘beyond the curtain’ like in Hinduism – call it whatever you want. Think of Yoda’s explanation of the force in EMPIRE. Out of that, life comes forth. Somewhen in the history of the cosmos, a certain species comes into existence – the engineers. After some time of evolution, they develop the technology or find the means to create life themselves, thus reaching a cosmic turning point in the history of their species. They themselves become the gods of a new lifeform now.
The most important point to see here is that the engineers themselves depend on myths to make sense of their existence. The artistic depictions of mythological acts inside their ships are a pretty solid indication for that. Plus: The movie opens with one engineer practicing a ritual self-sacrifice in order to fulfill some concept he must think of as divine. The engineers themselves are, in a way, ‘men of faith’. It’s no far stretch at all to say that a being who primarily deals in mythological categories imposes these categories on others. It’s what happens when children are educated in a religious fashion. And it’s what happens when the engineers send an emissary to earth.
They know that this is the appropriate ‘language’ to communicate with a deeply religious species that in their ‘antique’ state of development will be able to ‘get’ the message. And they get it. They just choose not to act by it. They act totally oblivious to the moral standarts of the engineers (shared by just a few scattered human beings) who are horrified not by the exact one crime of the crucifixion, but what it stands for. The bible tells of angel rolling away the stone covering the tomb of Christ. Why, this of course were the engineers getting their martyr away from this wretched place and lifting him up into heaven – because this is literally where he came from.
Meanwhile, mankind itself has reached their cosmic turning point – we too created new life (androids) and want it to act according to our moral standarts (e.g. not experimenting on poor crew members by infecting them with an obviously pretty dangerous substance). The engineers would look upon us with the same alienation with which we look at androids. Maybe they even doubt we have a soul at all. David’s seemingly irrational and cruel acts shock us as much as the engineers were shocked about mankinds treatment of their prophet. PROMETHEUS then tells the epic story of the constant process of alienation (pun not intended) between creator and creation – and that is just because of one simple fact: The ‘truth’ of the cosmos (God, the Tao, the lifestream, whatever) is so elusive life has to construct it’s own meaning.
The engineers as well as their children deal in mythological categories that aren’t ‘true’ by any means, they’re just everything we have. It’s ‘classic’ Lindelof: Jacob and the Man in Black (hey, look – he’s an engineer. He wants to harvest and use the primal cosmic force which cannot be tamed, which will lead to his downfall) didn’t have the answers either, just their interpretations of what exactly the Island was. The PROMETHEUS crew finds the gods of mankind but they won’t get any answers because the gods themselves are lost creatures, bound to very specific interpretations of their own existence. It’s a true tragedy and a story so very worth telling.
It’s not that the movie would be unmistakable about these things. But I do think the dots ARE there to be connected. It’s not that the engineers stay completely alien to us. We know that they are guided by myth. That’s some pretty important insight, I guess. I just wish all the weak character writing that Drew pointed out wouldn’t get in the way of loving PROMETHEUS for it’s philosophy/theology/cosmology. But it does. “All in all, I have mixed feelings about “Prometheus,” and it drives me sort of crazy as a result.” – Spot on!
This is some wonderful speculation and proof that there is much about Prometheus to admire if we choose to. I know that won’t be the case for many people. The flaws are at times unforgivable. But the movie still manages to burrow into my brain and I’m haunted by its imagery. The more I think about Prometheus as Sci-Fi mythology, the more I like it.
Drew – a great piece and i’ve really enjoyed reading the further thoughts of the commenters too. It strikes me that there should be more of a space for “post-review” pieces where the ideas and execution of a movie can be discussed without tip-toeing round narrative reveals.
I think this is a brilliant idea.
I haven’t read through the comments yet, so my apologies if this is a re-hash of what’s already come before. I don’t have a whole lot to add to the conversation, but while reading your analysis this one particular thought occurred to me:
I never had a particularly hard time accepting the premise of the mission in the first place. There was a line at some point near the beginning that LV-whatever was capable of supporting life (why it seemed to be incapable of supporting life once they got there is another issue). If you factor that in with the already incredible coincidence of the identical star map spread across dozens of ancient cultures, a (presumably) well established system of private enterprise in space, and a dying gazillionaire searching for immortality with the resources to fund such an expedition, then it doesn’t seem to me like it requires any more suspension of disbelief than most science fiction films.
There are a lot of amazing coincidences and/or leaps of faith, but none that seemed to de-rail the set-up, at least not for me. This is not a defense of the movie as a whole, by the way, which I found to be severely flawed.
For me, the most puzzling aspect which no one has addressed yet is the ending; Shaw and David’s head go flying off into the cosmos in search of the engineer home world…..rrrriiiiggghhhtttt.
First, if that’s your ending, why kill off Vickers?!? Surely having 3 character going is better than 2 (particularly when one is portrayed by the most high profile actress in the cast)
Second, the engineers hate us. Shaw rocking up in their home system in one of their ships is going to end up with proton torpedoes or whatnot and kaboom. Sequel over at the twenty minute mark.
Thirdly, David, while being remarkably realized and the best thing on the whole film, is a complete dick. He would have told shaw whatever she wanted to hear, then pointed the ship towards earth, complete with it’s hold of engineer black death jizz.
What do we reckon lads? I know I’m making a few assumptions here, but I really find the sequel prospects (Shaw and the head go to Gigerland!) boring already.
Sorry boring isn’t the right phrase. Tiresome maybe? Is late where I am.
The prospect of some What Dreams May Come sequel, wandering around Giger heaven/hell, is really hard to imagine, but it looks like that is where Scott wants to go. If the filmmakers have any sense they will resurrect Theron’s character to keep it more grounded, but I don’t see that happening.
By the way, I don’t know that Prometheus will do enough business to automatically lead to a sequel with Scott. I’d also bet that Scott has it in his contract that he gets first option on any followup, but he seems to want to go off and do other things. At this point I’d rather see him go back to his Tristan & Isolde project than anything else.
I just don’t share this view of a possible sequel. It may be moot to have a discussion about a “smart” sequel when Prometheus squandered so much of its potential out of the gate, but I think there is much fertile possibility in furthering the story. For instance, don’t assume that the Engineers hate us. We only got a glimpse of their motivations from one small planet which was home to their bioweapon program. It would be lazy to assume that all Engineers want to wipe us out. Perhaps the Engineers who were working on a means to wipe out humanity represent a rebel faction of their society as a whole (just spit ballin’ here)? Secondly, David isn’t a “dick”…but he is wonderfully complex. I would say that is precisely the sort of character you want in your sequel. I do agree about the wastefulness of eliminating Vickers. There should have been 3 characters on that ship, not 2. But there may be more surprises in store regarding Vickers.
The only way for Vickers not have died would have been to have someone with a much lower profile than Theron playing her. Theron wouldn’t have been likely to sign on for that recurring role in this potential series.
Josh Horowitz posted an e-mail conversation with Damon Lindelof to the MTV site that sort of addresses some of the “mysteries” (is Vickers an android, why did David poison Holloway). [www.mtv.com] It seems like it may have been Lindelof who was more interested in androids and David 8 than Scott.
This conversation just pissed me off even more because it’s so flippant. And yes, let’s continue to make dick jokes about the man who was the saving grace of the film. That’s so classy and not offensive at all.
Important point that one of my professors taught us years and years ago: Just because you don’t understand something, doesn’t mean it makes no sense.
I found the motivations of people in the movie to make perfect sense. When Shaw runs in to Weyland, 1) she had no idea he was alive 2)she is deeply indebted to him. Also: Why are we presuming the creature removed from Shaw was frozen afterward, here? It had liquid dripping off of it when we last saw it, absolutely underscoring the fact that it is not at all frozen.
As far as the captain knew, the guys trapped on the ship during the storm were fine and there was nothing to worry about. Why not get busy with Vickers?
Next, regarding the Engineer chasing Shaw: 1) since we do not know their tech, it is likely that he could track any and all living beings in the vicinity. 2)He wanted to kill her because she thwarted his plans. Why would he let her roam around when she could do the same to his other ships, presumably? 3) he was a man on a mission, so why would he let her live after what she did?
ALSO: We have no idea what David said to the Engineer, and that could have been very important, and while that is a cop-out, it may come out later. My guess is he said “Hey, these people are your children, and they created me, and we want to talk with you.” The Engineer thought David was cute but also WHY THE FUCK IS HE ON MY SHIP TALKING TO ME? SECURITY BREACH! KILL THEM ALL! Seriously, if I woke up to my ship full of dead comrades and tiny annoying creatures screaming at me: guess what? Kill em all.
Point is: just because you don’t understand something doesn’t mean it doesn’t make sense.
The worms became the snake-things that killed the one guy. The ooze used the geologist as best as it could to get out of the ship, and to the Prometheus, to spread itself. Didn’t work out so well. David gave Holloway a drop of ooze, and he suffered a similar fate as all the other engineers on the ship (exploding head, etc) and he took it for the team because he knew he was bad news.
Patrick Wilson was included because “Holy shit, Ridley Scott wants me to perform a vital role that informs our understanding of how important one character’s faith is? Fuck yes!”
I could go on and on but nobody is reading this anyway!
I woulda loved a subtitle for the Engineer in that moment that said “WHY THE FUCK IS HE ON MY SHIP TALKING TO ME? SECURITY BREACH! KILL THEM ALL!” DVD extra!
Given that they’re all mercernaries in that room tending to the decrepit Weyland, it’s not surprising that they are unfazed by Shaw’s appearance. They simply don’t care about her, and David’s too busy at that moment to go investigate if the sushi baby is still alive or not.
That is precisely the way I interpreted their behavior. I assumed everyone in the room was “in” on what David was doing to her. It came across like something out of Rosemary’s Baby. I’m not sure that explanation is sufficient in retrospect but in the moment that is how I read it.
I think the reason he didn’t do ‘Blade Runner 2’ instead is beacuse it’s not a billion dollar franchise Fox desperately wants to keep afloat. Ridley is very much a businessman. He’s said as much countless times.
As to whether it’s the same planet as ‘Alien’, I’d say no. That is, unless the sequel pays homage to “THIS is Ceti Alpha 5!!!!!”
pearce is in a 3 minute viral video, that makes him look like a futuristic messiah…this project was a mess from the get go
i would love to know why the engineers would be pissed at all mankind for the death of jesus the engineer, and not just the jews…like everyone else
Perhaps because they are equal opportunity destroyers of worlds and simply not bigots.
Write a comment…pearce is in a 3 minute viral video, that makes him look like a futuristic messiah…this project was a mess from the get go
i would love to know why the engineers would be pissed at all mankind for the death of jesus the engineer, and not just the jews…like everyone else
Write a comment…Visually opulent, and thematically rich, with enough material for maybe three movies. But I’ve seen FRIDAY THE 13th movies with better character development and motivations. It’s in such a rush to present everything, that little things like motivation and setup fall by the wayside. I’m supposed to believe that this “crew”, would just sign on to a deep space mission that doesn’t hold the greatest promise of a safe return? And what a crew! Jack Sparrow would fare better.
i REALLY hope those extra 20 minutes or so that are being mentioned for the Blu Ray cut wind up smoothing out some of these issues that seriously took me out of the story.
But..it is so visually rich that I’m going to test out a theory of seeing it with the dialogue off and just allowing the visuals and music and sound effects tell the story.
Are they implying that the orgins of the Xenomorphs as we know them are a result of Shaw’s abortion mixing its DNA with that of the engineer’s? That was my assumption but why are images of the Xenomorphs in the cave then?
Maybe I missed something.
I think you can read it that way if you want, but I go with it’s more implied that the Aliens themselves were the bioweapon that got out and killed the Engineers. They existed beforehand (see the Alien carving at the back with the isolated green-glowing urn sitting by itself. The prevalence of goo already covering the controls. The fact that in “Alien” Kane finds thousands of eggs stored neatly under a force-field underneath the Jockey’s piloting station.) Also it’s shown that the planet in Prometheus isn’t the planet in Alien. So the alien at the end couldn’t have laid the eggs that were on LV-426
As for the Proto-Xenomorph,or I think of it more like a mutated Xenomoprh, I think the black-goo is the bio-weapon in it’s initial state, which then you take what’s in Halloway, transferred to Shaw, slapped into the Engineer, you get another version of the Alien. which is what the black goo does anyway and eventually.
I have nothing substantial to contribute to the conversation; I just wanted to say that the “SICK BURN. FACE.” line made me literally laugh out loud, startling a co-worker.
i’m frankly still stuck on why this movies even called Prometheus. Prometheus was punished for trying to help his creations. everyone in this universe seems to be angry at or dismissive of their creations. the title alone is a big flag that we’re dealing with something that thinks it’s smart but doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
Ha yeah, I wondered about that a little myself (different Chris, obviously). But it carried on a proud sci-fi tradition of ill-fated spaceships named after ill-fated mythological characters that intersect in strangely appropriate ways.
I thought the attempt to work the title into the script (via Weyland’s hologram speech) was awkward and kind of bullshit. But I can see the logic behind the name, a little bit, for the same reason that everyone in this universe is angry or dismissive of their creations. Because they feel betrayed when their “work” takes on a life of its own, oftentimes with deadly results.
Weyland’s “There’s… nothing” as he dies was a reference to the line from Lawrence of Arabia that David liked so much.
The more I think about the film, the more I think Scott is being deliberately Kafka-like. So many things in the film come across as just surreal. Nobody really behaves in a way you would expect. But this surrealism isn’t pushed heavily or obviously. It’s ever so slight that it’s barely perceptible. It’s almost as if the film becomes surreal the moment they land on Prometheus. It’s almost as if Prometheus has an effect on them.
The only two characters seemingly unaffected by this surrealism are David, who is a robot, and Vickers who behaves a lot like one.
My theory is that Prometheus, itself, effects the crew, similar to how the sun effects the crew in the film Sunshine.
The one thing that I can’t seem to find any one asking questions about is whatever happened to the two engineers seen running into the vault/production facility before the third one gets his head chopped of by the door closing. It’s clear that the door has remained sealed until opened by David. Yet when they enter the vault no sign of the other two engineers.
Huh…. you’re right. I hadn’t noticed that one and now it’s going to bug me. I find it similarly confusing/bizarre/overlooked that Fifield and Milburn run AWAY from that room because of the dead alien, but end up running back to it because…. why? Was that their only option when travelling east? Enter the room that scared the bejeebus out of them 10 minutes earlier?
Your confusion is understandable in light of the absence of one hugely important fact in your reviews: Prometheus is one-half of the story Scott set out to tell. There’s a part 2 coming, where I expect many of the answers you’ve identified as missing, plus a few more, will be revealed.
Anyway, there are quite a few possible/logical answers to the specific issues you’ve raised. For example:
– Why did Weyland keep his presence (and “alive” status) on the ship secret? Some good reasons: If the crew knew he was on board, they might choose to not fulfill his purpose — to the extent that purpose differs substantially from their’s. Also, if his purpose (immortality) is ultimately fulfilled, he would likely not want everyone on Earth to know about it. Oh, and Weyland also speaks of Vickers’ “vigorous attempts to stop me from coming here” — which alone gives him plenty of motivation to keep things secret until it’s too late.
– We don’t know that Vickers is dead. If she’s not entirely human….. Part 2, coming soon to a theater near you.
– The Engineer wishes to rid the planet of all humans because his ship was just destroyed by them. If he just runs to another ship, he could get hit again. Seems reasonable.
– Shaw, and apparently David too, seem to believe the baby alien in the surgery room is dead. Ok… so?
– Yes, the scientists act very stupidly. Perhaps the Engineers have something to do with their brainlessness. Whatever plan they had for humans on this planet would likely require that the humans act in ways humans would consider stupid… unless influenced to think otherwise.
– I don’t know about you, but I think I’d opt to bump/grind Charlize Theron for a few minutes, EVEN IF two crew members were still stuck in the Big Outside (and there was nothing I could do about it then anyway). She’s pretty cute, wouldn’t you say? Robot or no robot.
– The story line of the Engineers and the cave paintings will no doubt be fleshed out in part 2. That’s the evident arc.
So… we good now?
The full saga may indeed turn out to be idiotic… but we don’t know that now. Right now, we have a fascinating, complex story with a lot of open questions…. just begging to be answered in the next installment.
Nobody’s doubting that lots of questions COULD be answered in a sequel. Point in case: There was a desire for a complete movie experience. I share that desire, even if I’m currently way more interested in the movie’s strengths than it’s flaws.
Saying that the reason a movie doesn’t make sense is because there’s another movie coming is lazy. What if Fox doesn’t green light a sequel? What if, more likely, Ridley doesn’t come back for the sequel for whatever reason? Then those answers never come. And the set up is wasted. To me, that is shoddy film making.
The one thing that bugged me in this movie was a relatively trivial matter of science. (“Trivial” only because it’s not plot or character-related.) They just traveled “half-a-billion miles” (according to Vickers). But that distance doesn’t even get you out of our own solar system, much less the 4.2 LIGHT YEARS between Earth and the nearest other sun. That’s 25 TRILLION miles. Ahem.
But it’s much worse than that. Early in the movie, Charlie Holloway explains about the paintings in the caves that… though they were separated by hundreds of years, they all pointed to one place in the sky. And… “The only galactic system that matched was so far from Earth, that there’s no way these primitive, ancient civilizations could have possibly known about it. But it just so happens that that system… has a sun, a lot like ours. And, based on our long-range scans, there seemed to be a planet… just one planet with a moon capable of sustaining life. And we arrived there this morning.”
I.e., we’re talking about ANOTHER GALAXY. Andromeda is the nearest galaxy to our Milky Way, and it’s about 2 MILLION LIGHT YEARS away. I.e., about 12 million trillion miles. It takes light 2 MILLION YEARS to cross that distance. Ahem, indeed.
Also, another stupid little bugger of thing… why didn’t Vickers just run sideways to escape the spaceship falling on her? After all, Shaw got out of its way by simply rolling a few feet to the side. Ugh.