Psy’s follow-up single to ‘Gangnam Style’ is called ‘Gentleman’

04.02.13 5 years ago

Ladies, get ready: there’s a new “Gentleman” coming soon, from “Gangnam Style” star Psy.

The South Korean rapper has confirmed “Gentleman” as the follow-up single to his smash hit, and he told local television in his home country that it will arrive next week.

“Gentleman” will arrive on April 12, a day before its first public performance at a concert overseas.

“The new song is extremely fun,” Reuters said that Psy told journalists on late Monday night. “I can’t tell you about the dance but all Koreans know this dance – but (those in) other countries haven’t seen it.”

But even that title may not be set in stone. “There is still more than a week left before the concert so we can’t say (the title) will be unchanged,” manager Hwang Kyu-wan told Reuters.

