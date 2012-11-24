PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ tops Justin Bieber as most viewed YouTube video

Sorry, “Baby.”
Psy”s “Gangnam Style” has topped Justin Bieber”s “Baby” as the most-watched YouTube clip in history.
The infectious K-pop song has amassed a staggering 805 Million views, pushing it past the former champ, which has been viewed approximately 804 Million times.
“Gangnam” has been in rotation since July, while “Baby” was released way back in February of 2010. The former could hit the coveted 1 billion mark soon.
PSY is excited. The South korean rapper tweeted, “#GangnamStyle just became the most watched video @YouTube!! #History”
How many times have you watched “Gangnam Style”?
Try not to click “play” one more time:
Am I the only one that thinks that this song is a travesty to pop music and one of the worst songs of all time?
Racist
In what way does my comment insinuate that I am a racist? The lyrics are trash and the beat is generic. It’s an LMFAO song written in korean.
[www.metrolyrics.com]
It’s bad because it’s bad. Not because it’s Korean.
Think old Bill was probably joking there, Alex. Just a hunch.