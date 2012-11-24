PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ tops Justin Bieber as most viewed YouTube video

Sorry, “Baby.”

Psy”s “Gangnam Style” has topped Justin Bieber”s “Baby” as the most-watched YouTube clip in history.

The infectious K-pop song has amassed a staggering 805 Million views, pushing it past the former champ, which has been viewed approximately 804 Million times.

“Gangnam” has been in rotation since July, while “Baby” was released way back in February of 2010. The former could hit the coveted 1 billion mark soon.

PSY is excited. The South korean rapper tweeted, “#GangnamStyle just became the most watched video @YouTube!! #History”

How many times have you watched “Gangnam Style”? Try not to click “play” one more time: