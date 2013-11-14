Pusha T and Rick Ross get serious in new video for ‘Hold On’

Rapper Pusha T revisits his dope-dealing past in the new video for “Hold On,” and his message is one of a cautionary tale. Watch the video here or below.

Alongside Rick Ross, who guests on the track, Pusha T walks the streets of Hollywood, Fla., stopping by a classroom of young men to talk about the dark side of drug dealing.

The video reflects Pusha’s powerful lyrics like, “If you slip and you fall, I got you.” Although uncredited, the vocals that introduce the track belong to Kanye West, who produced the song with Hudson Mohawke.

“Hold On” appears on Pusha T’s debut album “My Name Is My Name,” which was released last month on West’s G.O.O.D. Music label.