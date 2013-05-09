Watch Pusha T’s ‘Numbers on the Boards’ video with Kanye West and Chief Keef

If Pusha T’s “Numbers on the Boards” is a prime example of what to expect from the rapper’s oft-delayed album “My Name Is My Name,” add me to the pre-orders.

I like Push’s ferocity and sense of humor here, displayed in this new video as a series of neck-ups with the usual backdrops: dark tunnels, rooftop views, the Paris Metro. But it’s all pretty dark — the execution, plus the shots — equalling something tight, focused, minimally produced but lithe and bounding. It’s a cool creation, produced by Kanye West who makes about a one-second appearance at the end. Chief Keef took time out to stop reading Shakespeare to make a cameo too.

“I might sell a brick on my birthday,” the former dealer boasts in one of his many drug-dealing boasts. “Thirty-six years of doing dirt like it’s Earth Day (god).”

“My Name Is My Name” is due on July 16 via mouthful Getting Out Our Dreams, Inc./The Island Def Jam Music Group.