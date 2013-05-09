B+

Watch Pusha T’s ‘Numbers on the Boards’ video with Kanye West and Chief Keef

#Pusha T #Kanye West
05.09.13 5 years ago

If Pusha T’s “Numbers on the Boards” is a prime example of what to expect from the rapper’s oft-delayed album “My Name Is My Name,” add me to the pre-orders.

I like Push’s ferocity and sense of humor here, displayed in this new video as a series of neck-ups with the usual backdrops: dark tunnels, rooftop views, the Paris Metro. But it’s all pretty dark — the execution, plus the shots — equalling something tight, focused, minimally produced but lithe and bounding. It’s a cool creation, produced by Kanye West who makes about a one-second appearance at the end. Chief Keef took time out to stop reading Shakespeare to make a cameo too.

“I might sell a brick on my birthday,” the former dealer boasts in one of his many drug-dealing boasts. “Thirty-six years of doing dirt like it’s Earth Day (god).”

“My Name Is My Name” is due on July 16 via mouthful Getting Out Our Dreams, Inc./The Island Def Jam Music Group.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pusha T#Kanye West
TAGSchief keepKanye Westnumbers on the boardspusha t

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP