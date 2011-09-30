‘Puss in Boots’ release date moved up by one week

09.30.11 7 years ago

Fans waiting to see “Puss in Boots” are getting a special Halloween treat from DreamWorks Animation.

The studio is moving up the release of the CG “Shrek” spin-off by one week, releasing it on October 28 instead of the previously scheduled November 4.

Other films opening that weekend include “In Time,” “Johnny English Reborn” and “The Rum Diary.”

Halloween may not seem like the most ideal time to release a family-friendly animated film, but the new date will give “Boots” plenty of time to draw the kiddies before the Thanksgiving onslaught that includes “The Muppets” and Martin Scorsese’s 3D kidpic “Hugo” begins.

“Puss in Boots” stars the voice of Antonio Banderas (whose film with longtime collaborator Pedro Almodovar, “The Skin I Live In,” also opens in October) as the title feline, who previously stole the show as one of Shrek’s pals.
 

