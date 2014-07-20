Queen’s Guard Play The ‘Game of Thrones’ Theme, Are A Viral Sensation

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here's the thing: standing outside the gates of Buckingham Palace is actually kind of boring. Also, how ugly is that whole building. Honest to god. But hey, at least we can leave – imagine being stuck there for half the day while dressed like a Christmas ornament. Welcome to the Queen's Guard!

But hey, people are going to like this clip, because it's about “Game of Thrones” and also because it makes those stoic palace sentries seem actually human. So here you go, world. Love it, share it, live it.

