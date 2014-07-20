Queen’s Guard Play The ‘Game of Thrones’ Theme, Are A Viral Sensation

#Game of Thrones
07.20.14 4 years ago

Here's the thing: standing outside the gates of Buckingham Palace is actually kind of boring. Also, how ugly is that whole building. Honest to god. But hey, at least we can leave – imagine being stuck there for half the day while dressed like a Christmas ornament. Welcome to the Queen's Guard!

But hey, people are going to like this clip, because it's about “Game of Thrones” and also because it makes those stoic palace sentries seem actually human. So here you go, world. Love it, share it, live it.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSBUCKINGHAM PALACEgame of thronesGame of Thrones themeGame of Thrones theme songQUEEN'S GUARDRIOT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP