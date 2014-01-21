Queens of the Stone Age will close Grammys with NIN, Dave Grohl and friends

The Grammys will end with a bang this year: best rock album nominees Queens of the Stone Age will close the 56th annual edition of the awards show on Sunday (26). And they”re bringing a few friends.

Nine Inch Nails, sometime QOTSA member Dave Grohl and Fleetwood Mac”s Lindsey Buckingham will join the band for the show closer.

No word yet on what they will perform. Grohl played on five tracks on the current album, “…Like Clockwork,” while NIN”s Trent Reznor sang on the track Bowie-esque “Kalopsia,” so that may find its way into the appearance.

In addition to “…Like Clockwork”s” best rock album nod, the set is also up for best engineered album, and the band received a nomination for best rock performance for “My God Is The Sun.”

Following the Grammys, the band hits the road for two weeks in the U.S., before joining Nine Inch Nails for their co-headlining tour of Australia and New Zealand, March 6-22. QOTSA also has a date with Coachella this year.

Other acts performing on Jan. 26″s Grammy Awards include Beyonce and Jay Z, Taylor Swift, Pink, Metallica, Katy Perry, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and Keith Urban. The show will air live at 8 p.m. on CBS.