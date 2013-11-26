Quentin Tarantino says his new script is a Western and it’s almost finished

One thing was very clear when watching “Django Unchained” last year: Quentin Tarantino was delighted to finally be making a Western.
I don’t blame him. The conditions when making a film in the genre can be difficult. I know that John Carpenter has told me several times that the whole reason he’s never made a real Western is because of how much he hates horses. You’re outside, you’re typically on a location, and it’s not easy work. Tarantino took to it, though, so much so that it looks like he might be giving it another try.
Tonight, Tarantino was a guest on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno,” and a friend of mine went to the taping to see what happened. He Tweeted from NBC’s studios about a comment that Tarantino made, and it’s news even if it’s still somewhat vague news. He said the director was sipping moonshine during the interview and that he revealed that he is almost done writing his next film. He also revealed that it’s a Western.
So now begins the speculation. Which Western is it? During the release of “Django Unchained,” he talked a bit about making a follow-up film about abolitionist John Brown, treating him as a mythic hero and basically approaching it as a Western. According to John Jarratt, Tarantino also has been talking about wanting to make a film in Australia, set against the backdrop of the Outback, and I’ve heard someone else close to Tarantino describe that as whatever the Aussie equivalent of a Western would be.
There are also the Elmore Leonard novels that Tarantino has spoken about in the past, including “Forty Lashes Less One,” that could be in the mix. That book deals with an Apache indian and a disgraced black Union soldier who meet on death row before they are sent on a suicide mission to find and kill the five worst outlaws in the West.
Here’s BenDavid’s orginal Tweet that tipped us off, and if we end up with a great embed of the actual moment once the show airs, we’ll try to include that here, too:
Quentin said his next movie is a western. He’s almost done writing. He also drank a lot of moonshine.
– Doug Bubbletrausers (@bdgrabinski) November 27, 2013
Whatever it turns out to be, we’ll be looking forward to it, and hopefully if he’s feeling chatty, new information about his plans for the immediate future will become clear sooner rather than later.
I seriously just had a conversation not more than twenty minutes with my dad wondering what Quentin’s next film would be!
I AM A GOD!
i’m not sure if western is the best for tarantino
am i the only one who didn´t like django??
I didn’t hate it but it was a step down. Only film of his that the tone mixing didn’t seem to mesh well.
I was sort of hoping he’d complete his trilogy of period films with that rumored 1930’s gangster film, but I’ll take any Tarantino I can get.
Considering Tarantino says he wants to retire from filmmaking by the time he turns sixty, it’d be kind of a shame to see him do another Western when there are so many other film genres he hasn’t tackled yet. A Tarantino-ized 30’s gangster flick sounds AWESOME. Still, I’ll see his next movie regardless of subject matter.
“Forty Lashes less one” sounds more “Tarantino” than about anything I can think of. If he does that, I’m totally on board, sounds amazing. But he was also talking about something with African American soldiers during WW2, right?
That was KILLER CROW. I’d love to see that one. For him to do a full-blown ‘black’ movie.
Just imagine the cast he could put together for that one…
This is a bit weird but I’d like to see Tarantino direct a sword and sandals flick. I recall him mentioning years back in an interview that he enjoyed the low budget Italian sword and sandals flicks of the 1960s, and ever since then I’ve wanted to see him tackle the genre. Almost every scene has potential to play into his love of pulp bloodletting. But imagine a QT flick set in Ancient Rome featuring gladiators? Oh man…
But regardless of genre, another QT movie is much welcomed.
Here’s hoping for a Leonard adaptation!
If nothing else, Drew just sold me a copy of 40 LASHES LESS ONE.
Everything he makes is a western.