Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Hateful Eight’ confirmed for fall 2015

Sure, we all heard that Quentin Tarantino's “Hateful Eight” would be coming out in the fall of 2015, but now it's official.

The Weinstein Company has signed on to distribute the film, after handling duties for Tarantino's last two films, “Django Unchained” and “Inglourious Basterds,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Eight” will star Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Amber Tamblyn, James Parks, Walton Goggins, Zoe Bell, Bruce Dern, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen.

“Hateful Eight” starts shooting in January, and is aiming for a fall 2015 release. In a largely digital age, Tarantino is a known proponent of film and will shoot it in 70mm. It will then enjoy what the press release calls “the widest 70mm release in over 20 years.”

Who's excited?