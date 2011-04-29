Quentin Tarantino’s new Western has a title: ‘Django Unchained’

Holy crap.
When people were reporting “A Southern” as the title of Quentin Tarantino’s long-rumored next film, I knew that wasn’t right. The things I’d heard from people close to the project suggested that the title, when we did end up hearing it, would instantly get western nerds excited, and I chose not to print anything, waiting instead for what I hoped would be an official announcement.
Instead, you can thank Twitter for this one.
Earlier today, @AgentTrainee simply tweeted the word “Jealous?” and a picture of a title page that should look familiar to anyone who read either “Kill Bill” or “Inglourious Basterds.” And if that title page is right, then we know know a few new things.
First, Quentin finished the latest draft of the script only three days ago.
Second, he’s making a motherscratchin’ “Django” movie.
Django was first played by Franco Nero in 1966 in a Sergio Corbucci film that is regarded by many as one of the best of the spaghetti Westerns. Thanks to the vagaries of international copyright law, there have been dozens of movies since where Django appears, and while few of them are genuine sequels, Nero did reprise the character a few times.
More than that, though, “Django” has entered the culture as one of the great Western icons. The character appeared in the first film dragging a coffin, inside of which he had a giant gatling gun, and he’s inspired characters in games, movies, anime, and more. It’s no accident that Boba Fett’s dad is named Jango in the “Star Wars” prequels, or that Miike referred to the character in his own spaghetti Western tribute.
Corbucci’s film is particularly violent, especially for the era, and that brutality is part of the kick of the movie. Django goes through hell in the film, eventually having to figure out how to fire a revolver with two broken hands. There’s a moment in the film that might feel a little bit familiar to fans of “Reservoir Dogs,” so should we be surprised to hear that Tarantino has a love of the character?
I’ve seen so many spaghetti Westerns with Tarantino over the years at the various festivals he’s thrown in Austin and Los Angeles, and his love of the genre is deep and sincere. And to hear him talk about using the Reconstruction-era South as a backdrop for the film is exciting enough… but then you add in this?
Keep in mind, we heard from Franco Nero himself that he was going to be in the film, and he’s the one who suggested that Christoph Waltz will also appear in the movie. If Nero’s actually playing the title role, that is incredible news. He still looks great, and I would love to see him wrap the character up now, nearly 50 years after he first played it, especially facing a foe as formidable as Waltz.
“Django Unchained” cannot open soon enough. Bring. It. On.
(And a big thanks to @FuMikechu for pointing this out in the first place)
I am so thrilled at the prospect of this, but is it possible that this won’t be a true “Django” film? The title “Inglourious Basterds” was an homage to another WWII film, after all.
Either way, Tarantino’s making a spaghetti western, I’m excited no matter who stars in it or what the story turns out to be.
Sounds believable, but are we sure this twitterer guy is legit? Looking over his twitterings I’d like to think that’s a parody of douchey Hollywood schmoozers and not a factual representation.
Greatest theme song ever too… Tarantino better use it!
Script is legit. Quentin had a publishing party for the script this week. Gave copies of his latest opus to all his inner circle (director friends, collaborators, agents, etc.). It’s classic QT and it’s awesome. It’s also super fuckin controversial and people are going to go nuts when they read/see this thing. It’s not at all a Django movie in the sense that the Franco Nero movie was. I’ll give you all a little hint: Django is the name of a freed slave who becomes a bounty hunter tutored by another bounty hunter – Waltz – on a take no prisoners quest to rescue his wife from an evil plantation owner. This thing rocks from page one to page 166.
Wonder if Anthony Mackie will end up as Django…
Would love to see Mackie in a QT film. Was I the only one who thought he was just as good as Renner in Hurt Locker?
Yeah, this isn’t a spaghetti western at all, but more of a slave-sploitation, like Mandingo, maybe crossed with a little Skin Game. I guess that’s why Tarantino’s been referring to it as his “southern”.
He made a cameo in “Sukiyaki Western Django” too. Tarantino can’t get enough of Django.
First off, Drew, thank you for the note â€“ and thank you to FuMikechu for waking the world up to this exciting news!
I remember finally getting the script to both Kill Bill and Inglorious Basterds and the thrill of reading what amounted to Tarantinoâ€™s early drafts of the impending films. Reading his scripts and comparing them to his films are some of the most thrilling aspects of todays cinema, hands down.
Hearing this news, Iâ€™ve had to go back to watch Django again, and hearing that the story may involve slave owners and the southâ€¦ I think it will easily be Tarantinoâ€™s biggest US film to date. What this means? If Tarantino takes the south to task by implicitly naming slave owners as the bad guys (and not, as they continue to claim, misunderstood) in his newest revenge opus, heâ€™ll be setting the punditry on fire â€“ on all frontsâ€¦ sounds tame at this time but you just wait!
Every aspect of US popular culture has bent themselves into a pretzel (including high school history books) pretending that the south wasnâ€™t nearly as brutal toward African American culture as is commonly known. I wonâ€™t go into the gory details, if you donâ€™t know, you arenâ€™t alive â€“ hello FOX news fans!!!
So yes, I am looking forward to the filmic take on southern slave culture as seen through Tarantinoâ€™s lens of revenge cinema â€“ and I feel he is literally the only filmmaker alive who absolutely will not pull any punches.
Hereâ€™s a note: For all those rednecks who think itâ€™s cute to hang twine nooses off the tailgate of their trucks (and there are many of them), I dearly hope this film knocks your teeth in! You know there will be deniers, and haters â€“ that the slave owners werenâ€™t nearly as bad as what Tarantino depicts â€“ itâ€™s just Un-Amurican to say otherwise (fuck-yeah!) but truth be told, anything Tarantino depicts will barely scratch the surface of that national tragedy. Not that the pundits will respond kindly â€“ Tarantino and his film(s), I predict, will suddenly become a talking point that divides the nation the year this film is released.
Tarantinoâ€™s films, in a way, have all been easy for US audiences â€“ heâ€™s directed his exploitive genre eye on almost everyone but on Southern US culture and to aim a laser eye directly at the slave owning culture is going to be more of an atom bomb than anyone is willing to admit â€“ especially if his depiction is as no holds barred as I expect and hope!!!
Bring it Tarantino!