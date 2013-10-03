Quick fixes for the fall’s worst new TV Shows – ‘Dad,’ ‘Betrayal’ and more

Since we did galleries for Most Anticipated New and Returning shows a couple weeks ago, normally we would have done Worst New Shows at some point as well. Instead, time got away from us. Also, *most* of the new shows could have qualified for a Worst gallery and we went with “Most Anticipated” instead of “Best” for a reason.
Anyway, instead of trying a Worst gallery now, I went with Quick Fixes/Suggestions for the fall’s worst new shows, including a couple that have yet to premiere. It’s too late for basically all of them, but that’s the nature of a business that still believes that, when in doubt, Heather Locklear can fix any new show.
Check out all of my suggestions (and a couple from Sepinwall) in the gallery below:
If NBC’s Dracula is stupefyingly boring, I would argue that is a faithful adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel.
I’m also wondering which Suburgatory plot Dads stole but my mind wanders to the unlikeliest ones like “Dentist carves the teeth of his housekeeper’s boyfriend into fangs.”
John – Bah! I love “Dracula.” I haven’t read it all the way through since high school. But I *used* to love it.
And Tuesday’s “Dads” was all about the two main characters fighting over a maid, but couching the fight in terms that made it sound romantic.
-Daniel
Speaking of Suburgatory, when is it returning?
LJA – Unclear, though with “Trophy Wife” in trouble, there’s a theoretical home all ready for it…
-Daniel
You don’t think that even Heather Locklear could help “We Are Men”?
MGrabois – Nope. She is not men! [I could have come up with a “role” for her, but I decided leaving her out of one was funnier.]
-Daniel
The two things I noted is that Heather Locklear is the be all end all fix and that We Are Men is apparently beyond fixing. Both of which I found highly amusing.
There is just WAY WAY too much television now. My God, Sepinwall was almost killed by the avalanche of television unleashed this season. Come on people.
Daniel – Could you explain to me the use of asterisks around words? I see it a lot on Facebook but never understand it. Above you use quotation marks on some things, “Best” but asterisks on others, “most”. Could you please help this non-professional writer understand this writing trend? Otherwise I will have to ask Heather Locklear to teach me how to write.
Drewson – The first thing I’d say is that neither punctuation is AP style, as it were, so if I weren’t on the Interwebs, I’d probably abandon both.
I use asterisks for emphasis in the same way I might bold words or put something in all caps on Twitter to save characters, when I remember to.
I use quotes like air-quotes for sarcasm or irony or what-have-you.
Heather Locklear, however, might adhere to *entirely* different “rules.”
-Daniel
Asterisks are generally used that way for emphasis in internet (or Usenet) formats where you can’t easily (or at all) use boldface or italics.
And more generally by people who’ve gotten a taste for them I guess.
So Robbie Amell’s superpower isn’t related to really quick aging, then? Or maybe that’s a superpower we haven’t found out about yet.
I’m sad The Tomorrow People is on the list. It looked like it might be a fun show.
Sareeta – It might be! And lots of people won’t be turned off by how familiar every beat of the pilot is…
-Daniel
Does “Super Fun Night” have to stick with Rebel doing an American accent?
In the early episodes of Melrose Place, Amy Locane had an awful fake southern accent. They eventually did some redubbing, and continued with her acting without the accent.
Maybe that’s a bad example, as they soon dumped her entirely, character, but put another way, if Cougar Town can re-invent itself after 6 episodes, can SFN do the same? (Throw in one meta-reference: “you sound different.” “What? This is how I always talk”, but no more than that.)
NJMark – The American accent was what Rebel wanted and what Rebel wants. She knew it wasn’t being well received months ago, but apparently she’s happy. So… Yay?
-Daniel
True, but if the public isn’t warming to it, and if it’s harming the show rather than helping it, is there room for her to change her mind?
It shouldn’t really be necessary. I don’t see why the same public who accepted Hugh Laurie w/an American accent can’t do the same for Rebel.
NJMark – Audiences accepted Hugh Laurie with his American accent because the accent did nothing to prevent him from being able to act. Plenty of British actors can’t do drama with American accents, so Laurie was a pleasant exception. It happens that Wilson can’t, at least so far, do comedy with an American accent, so it’s harder to accept.
Or that’s what I’d say…
-Daniel