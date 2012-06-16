Quvenzhané Wallis: One of Oscar’s better stories waiting to happen

Every Oscar season needs a pulse of emotion that feels less put-on, that doesn’t have that whiff of campaign or construct. Something that organically pops from the fabric of the form can be galvanizing, and though nothing can exist so pure for too long, the recognition of a tempest in the calm before it strikes means something.
Quvenzhané Wallis is that tempest for 2012. And though we’ve been intimating as much since the film bowed at Sundance, it bears repeating: get ready to hear a lot more about this 8-year-old natural.
Wallis was five when director Benh Zeitlin went searching through over 4,000 young ladies for the lead role of Hushpuppy in his festival sensation “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” She was six when she delivered the performance in the film, one that is likely to be a formidable contender on the awards circuit this season, a road that could well end with her nabbing the record for the youngest Best Actress nominee in history.
“Beasts” went from Sundance to Cannes and kept a headwind going strong into tonight’s Los Angeles premiere as a featured player of the Los Angeles Film Festival. And with more reactions pouring in, it’s safe to say the film is striking an overwhelming note of blanket approval.
Speaking to Zeitlin earlier this week (full interview to come), the director noted Wallis’s inherent sense of right and wrong as well as a quietness that spoke to him and forced him to draw the previously quite talkative character inward on the page. There is a majesty with which Wallis holds the viewer’s attention, even in passive moments, a nebulous aura at once arresting and alluring.
As a folk hero, Hushpuppy takes on an archetypal quality, but one nevertheless singular. She is a ball of innocence, hope, wonder and breathless life, but something wiser struggles beneath the surface. Wallis — with careful and noteworthy guidance from Zeitlin — gives an energy to the character that makes it feel like a spark plug for the overall production.
Indeed, cinematographer Ben Richardson (full review also coming) talked about Wallis as a muse, the camera tethered to her performance in ways that made him think of the photography less in terms of handheld than as an extension of what she was conveying. The obligation, he said, was to documenting the palpable power she was generating on the set and ensuring that it came across.
The folks at Fox Searchlight have something special on their hands and they know it. No one wants to jinx it over there, but the fact is this: few if any actresses will give a more compelling performance than Quvenzhané Wallis in “Beasts of the Southern Wild” this year.
I’m still working from memory here as I haven’t caught the film since January, but it has stuck with me. Seeing fleeting images on trailers or catching a bar or two of its triumphant score stirs something in me still. It’s an experience, and that puts it ahead of the curve right out of the gate. As it marches head first into an awards season that will surely produce more of the usual, “Beasts” and Wallis’s work therein is anything but.
“Beasts of the Southern Wild” opens in select theaters on Wednesday, June 27.
Really excited for this one
What a nice change of pace if something like this were to be nominated. Even if it was just for Best Actress, that would be such a cool thing to see. :^) I am really stoked to see this movie and hope that it will make its way around where I live at some point this summer.
A couple of corrections:
Wallis would actually be tied for the youngest acting nominee ever, as Justin Henry in “Kramer vs. Kramer” was also 8. However, she would indeed be the youngest nominee among actresses.
And June 27 is a Wednesday. Can’t wait to see this one!
Actually she’ll be 9 when/if nominated. But she was six when she made the film. I think that gives her a considerable edge.
Thanks for the day correction.
You’re right. Good point.
By the time the Oscars come and go, she’ll be 9/10. Keisha Castle-Hughes’ record as youngest Best Actress nominee (aged 13) will be broken for sure…
@D2. She’s 8 years old right now, so she can’t possibly be 10 years old at the time of the Oscars, since those are less than a year away. She will probably be 9, though.
Does anyone know her birthday? I’m curious when she’ll actually turn 9.
Anyway, I think it’s almost a bit faulty the way the statistics for youngest/oldest nominees are calculated. They’re calculated based on age at the time of nomination. For Wallis, that will probably (or at least could be) 9, but she was only 6 when she actually delivered the performance. (Still, I doubt even having the record for Best Actress at age 9 will be broken for many decades, if ever.)
I believe August 2003.
August 28, 2003.
Not buying it. It’s rare for children to be nominated and I don’t even think the buzz on Beasts will stay alive through the year. Summer release films need to be box office success stories (Crash, Midnight in Paris) or directed by a beloved master (Tree of Life) or both (Gladiator, Basterds, etc). Otherwise they lose their steam. We see it every year.
I gather you haven’t seen the film and/or haven’t talked to people who have. This will have staying power throughout the year.
Yeah, you to be a huge hit by a famous beloved director like Winter’s Bone.
Heard of a little film called “Winter’s Bone”?
Anyway, great article :) I look forward to seeing this film.
It helps that there aren’t any apparent slam dunks in the category this year among the vets.
I haven’t seen the movie. But I can tell this is one of those movies that we’ll all be talking about come awards time, based on everything I’ve read and heard. Also, some movies just have that buzz, and you get a hunch about them. This is one of those movies. If you’ve watched enough seasons play out, this has all the markings of a a small film that will have a big and vocal contingency of supporters.
She is adorable and even though I haven’t seen the film, the trailer gave me chills and I’m absolutely excited to see the film. If only Hunter McCracken could have been given a fair chance for his extraordinary performance in The Tree of Life… just sayin’.
The Academy has disdain for women that allows them to nominate little girls and sometimes they win—supporting actress, but all the same she has chance to make waves.
Great point on McCracken, his performance in ‘Tree’ was one of the most powerful I have ever seen, with no qualification. I hope Wallis manages a similar presence in this film. If she does then it will truly be something special to behold.
Can’t wait to see the movie. And I’m really looking forward to watching awards season unfold with young Wallis as one of its stars.
I think the big difference between this and TREE OF LIFE is that Hunter was a brilliant piece in the shadow of MALICK, where as Hushpuppy basically steals the whole film and will be at least 90% of what people talk about. Also, she killllllls in interviews, as evidenced at LAFF this week. If Searchlight are smart she could win.
She doesn’t have to “steal” the film, surely — it’s wholly built around her.
Just came from a private screening with cast and crew. She is amazing in the film and also amazing as a person. She stole the Q&A session. I think the film, crew and specially her will be a great success this year. She looks like a dam powerful child warrior on “Beasts” much more than any other Kristen Stewart or Jennifer Lawrence’s of the world.
Kris it is too early to say, “few if any actresses will give a more compelling performance than Quvenzhané Wallis in “Beasts of the Southern Wild” this year.” We have Sally Fields ( an Oscar favorite) , Annette Bening, Anne Hathaway ( looks absolutely incredible in the “Les Miserables”), Marion Cotillard,etc… Please, wait until the end of the year to give your final verdict.
I feel confident. Sometimes something is too unique to expect anything similar to come.
“Few if any” is not a final verdict.
I think the buzz will stay with her throughout the season. I just wonder if Wallis will be campaigned as supporting or lead though she’s obviously the latter. Can’t wait to see this film.:)
I don’t see how she can be put in supporting. The film is told from her point of view.
Yeah, there’s no discussion to be had here. It’d be like trying to campaign Meryl Streep as supporting in The Iron Lady.
I can’t help but remember the blatant category fraud for Hailee Steinfeld a few years ago, so I don’t have the greatest faith that she won’t be successfully campaigned in supporting… but I’d like to believe the Academy will recognize this Wallis girl where she deserves to be nominated.
(I’m just operating under the assumption that she DOES deserve to be nominated…. I hope I’m not disappointed when I actually see her performance.)
SJG/ yup I was thinking of Hailee Steinfeld too.
It’s not the same situation as Steinfeld’s. There’s no co-lead for the campaign to hide behind, least of all one of Jeff Bridges’ stature. She is the film. When you see it, you’ll see what I mean.
I saw the film two weeks ago. It took me about a half hour to get into the film but then I was hooked. Wallis and Henry who plays her father are outstanding. This is a very special film. I do wonder it will be a big art house success though. A friend of mine who likes a lot of difficult films couldn’t sit through the movie. I think a lot depends on what else is released this year. But I do wish Zeitlin, the producers and actors the best. It’s clearly a labor of love. Zeitlin also worked on the film score, another strength of the film along with the cinematography.
I really don’t think it’s a difficult film at all. It’s not overly depressing, confusing, sexual, or violent. Of course, everyone has their own personal taste but I don’t think a tremendous amount of people will have a problem with FINISHING the film. It’s not for everyone but it’s a crowdpleaser and the initial “It’s going to struggle to appeal to people out of Sundance” talk seems to be fading.
If I may ask, if your friend liked difficult films but couldn’t sit through Beasts … what is it about the movie that didn’t impress/engross? Genuinely curious :)
Doesn’t sound that great. If it’s as good as The New World or something, do shout it loudly. But if it’s just some nicely-shot indie thing with minor ambitions that’s being overrated like Winter’s Bone, keep its head underwater. I’d rather meatier fare get paraded around the awards circuit.
You’ll understand when you see it. It’s one of the most organic pieces I’ve seen in a while. This movie is seriously something special.
I’d rather you saw the film, then decided to have such a strong reaction one way or the other.
I’m actually expecting to love it (with all this praise), because my expectations are so low. The trailers have done very little for me. Looking forward to seeing the film.
I can't wait to see this movie, and I do hope that if her performance is as stellar as I'm hearing, she gets that Oscar nomination.
I LOOOOVED The New World. I think it’s possibly Mallick’s best film to date – but in general, it seems to be his most overlooked/underappreciated one. Sadly… Kilcher is heartbreaking in the film and should have been nominated.