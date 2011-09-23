R.E.M. plan career-spanning compilation ‘1982-2011,’ post-break-up

Just two days after the band declared it was calling it quits, R.E.M. has rounded up a career retrospective album, “Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage: 1982 – 2011.”

Amazon has listed the double-disc effort with a Nov. 15 release date, and is expected to include songs from the Athens, Ga.-born band’s last recording sessions, done after they completed latest and last album “Collapse Into Now.”

As Rolling Stone points out, most of R.E.M.’s previous compilations have covered either their time on IRS Records, through 1987, or their Warner Bros. years. Considering the title of this effort, there will be presumably both on the effort.

No tracklist has been provided yet.

As previously reported, R.E.M. announced their split on Wednesday (Sept. 21), explaining that its 31-year history had run its course. “Collapse Into Now” was released earlier this year.