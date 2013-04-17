‘R.I.P.D’ trailer plays up the buddy chemistry between Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds

It’s amazing that we are almost 30 years out from the release of “Ghostbusters,” and we’re still feeling the ripples from its detonation in the heart of mainstream culture even now.
Frankly, I’m amazed that we haven’t seen more films cut from that same basic template. They are expensive, sure, and they’re not easy to get right, but it’s such a tempting formula. I honestly thought “Men In Black” had crapped out, but the third film wrung some surprising joys out of it. Even so, it seems like that particular franchise is so expensive at this point that Sony can’t really afford to do more of them.
Enter “R.I.P.D.”, ready and willing to take its place, and based on this first trailer, it seems like a very confident, slick riff on the basic ideas. Ryan Reynolds is the SWAT officer who is killed in the line of duty and immediately recruited into the Rest In Peace Department, the law enforcement of the afterlife, made up of the greatest dead lawmen from throughout history, all working to keep unruly spirits in line.
There are a lot of different monster and ghost designs here, and the best joke in the movie looks to be the difference between how the guys really look and how people on Earth see them. Reynolds appears as James Hong, the Chinese character actor best known for “Big Trouble In Little China,” while everyone sees Jeff Bridges as a gorgeous woman played by Marisa Miller. It’s a very funny device, especially when we see it in action here, and it appears that Bridges is in full-on Rooster Cogburn mode as the veteran officer helping to break in Reynolds. Mary-Louise Parker appears to be playing their senior officer, and any time you have Mary-Louise Parker being a droll wiseass, I’m pretty much onboard.
I haven’t read the comic this is based on, but it seems like a fun trailer. It’s familiar stuff, so it all comes down to chemistry and just how crazy they’re willing to go with the concept.
“R.I.P.D.” arrives in theaters July 19, 2013.
That looks promising? Sorry Drew, gotta disagree,that looks terrible.
It looks TERRIBLE, but also like a lot of fun. Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds have enough charisma that even their crappy movies are usually a lot of fun to watch.
Usually.
I actually saw the film at a test screening and I have to say I thought it was hilarious. And, they do go pretty damn crazy. I didn’t expect it to be as wild and weird as it is.
Wish it didn’t look so comical (I know it’s based on a comic book). But it would look more interesting if it had a darker tone more like the original ghostbusters or Beetlejuice. Both of which are very funny but can also be generally frightening. This just looks like MIB.
Agree – very MiB. But MiB was a lot of fun and fun is good.
I’m generally a pretty big fan of Jeff Bridges, but I don’t know that I could watch a full movie’s worth of that accent.
At this point, I think I’m much more into watching a Men In Black rip-off than another actual Men In Black movie. And this looks weird enough to be worth at least matinee prices.
I am looking forward to seeing the movie the clip looks good. I think it has a different twist. No one will know until the movie comes out. All the comparisons to MIB has distorted the view before anyone has seen the actual movie. Just wait and see it before you comment PLEASE!!!
Getting some serious, serious Frighteners vibes from this.
The worst thing about this trailer is how monumentally un-inventive the “bad guys” are. They’re all basically cast-offs from Jack The Giant Slayer. You make a movie about catching ghosts, and THIS is the choice you make?