R. Kelly, Bjork and Belle and Sebastian to headline Pitchfork fest

02.01.13 6 years ago

This year’s Pitchfork Music Festival has grabbed some heavy-hitters for headliners, including hometown hero R. Kelly, Icelandic superstar Björk, and beloved Scots Belle and Sebastian. 

The fest is set to take place July 19-21 in Chicago’s Union Park. 

Drawing such big-name headliners as Bjork and Kelly is quite a coup for the annual fest, considering that last year’s biggest acts were indie breakouts like Feist, Vampire Weekend and Beach House, plus reunited Godspeed You! Black Emperor.

So far, the fest is the only North American date that the Icelandic singer has booked for 2013. Likewise, B&S have only one other tour date set in North America at this point, but seeing as their Montreal show is booked for July 5, they will likely add more dates around the festival appearance. Meanwhile, Kelly has some sporadic dates booked, and will likely announce expanded tour dates soon. 

The festival’s full lineup, which will include more than 40 artists, will be announced in the next few weeks.

Individual day tickets and three-day passes for the festival are on sale now and can be purchased here

TAGSBelle and SebastianBjörkPitchfork Music FestivalR. Kelly

