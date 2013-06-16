Watch: R. Kelly ‘Superjams’ with Jim James and John Oates at Bonnaroo

06.16.13

Jim James and John Oates “Superjammed” up a storm at Bonnaroo over the weekend.

The My Morning Jacket frontman and Hall & Oates singer-songwriter teamed up with The Meters drummer Zigaboo Modeliste and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band for a “Rock n’ Soul Dance Party Superjam” at the Tennessee music festival on Saturday, on which they were joined by such surprise guests as R&B freak-soulster R. Kelly (getting in on a cover version of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come”) and ’80s rock god Billy Idol (T. Rex’s “Bang a Gong”). You can check out fan-shot video of the Kelly appearance, as well as a rendition of Sly and the Family Stone’s “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” below.

Bonnaroo 2013 wraps up today in Manchester, Tennessee.

