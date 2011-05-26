‘Hangover’ writers team with ‘Rabbit Hole’ star Miles Teller for comedy

05.26.11 7 years ago

“The Hangover” writers Jon Lucas and Scott Moore are teaming with actor Miles Teller (the upcoming “Footloose” remake) for the comedy “21 and Over.”

Lucas and Moore have written the script and will make their co-directing debut on the film.
 
In the film, two lifelong friends take their nerdy pal out to celebrate his 21st birthday the night before an he has a crucial med school interview. Some binge drinking leads to an unforgettable night of crazy misadventures and booze-filled chaos. Sounds like a “Hangover” prequel. These writers really like to party!

Mandeville Films” David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman (“The Fighter”) are producing.
 
Teller recently co-starred in the indie drama “Rabbit Hole,” alongside Nicole Kidman and Aaron Eckhart. He’ll soon be seen in the comedy “Project X.”

“Footloose,” based on the hit ’80s film with Kevin Bacon, also stars Dennis Quaid and Julianne Hough, and will be released October 14.

