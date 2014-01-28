Race for the Cosmic Cube is on in ‘Marvel Universe Live!’

01.28.14
(CBR) USA Today has confirmed story details for “Marvel Universe Live!”, the upcoming arena tour show from Marvel and Feld Entertainment.

Employing a combination of state-of-the-art special effects, pyrotechnics and aerial stunts, the production centers on the Cosmic Cube, which has been split into pieces by Thor to keep the device out of the wrong hands. But when Loki hatches a plan to clone the item”s powers, the Marvel superheroes must unite for a globe-spanning mission to secure all of the pieces before the villains can. Early teasers for “Marvel Universe Live!” had hinted at the Cosmic Cube as a plot element.

The show will use 3D projections and large screens to allow the setting to shift from Tony Stark”s Workshop (shown in concept above) to, say, Loki”s lair. However, the focus will be on the story and on familiar characters like Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow and Iron Man.

“You”re going to walk in,” Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada tells the newspaper, “and it”s going to feel like Marvel, it”s going to smell like Marvel, it”s going to taste like Marvel.”

The two-year, 85-city North American tour kicks off July 10 in Tampa, Florida. Tickets, which range in price from $45 to $150, are on sale now.

