Rachel Hunter, Elvira will guest judge ‘RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race’

Logo has announced ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ will be getting a make-over, returning as “RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race” on Mon. Oct 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Not only will the premiere be “Rupersized” (featuring 10 bonus minutes), fan favorites from the original series (Pandora Boxx, Tammie Brown, Nina Flowers, Jujubee, Mimi Imfurst, Manila Luzon, Alexis Mateo, Chad Michaels, Raven, Latrice Royale, Shannel and Yara Sofia Vie) will be competing for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a shot at the grand prize of $100,000.

But fans will want to watch the entire season not just for the drag, but for a slate of impressive guest judges. Rosie Perez, Ross Matthews, Rachel Hunter, Vickie Lawrence, Busy Philipps, Rachel Dratch, Janice Dickinson, Wendy McClendon-Covey, Elvira, Beth Ditto and Cheri Oteri will join judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Santino Rice.

The six-episode series promises to be the “wildest, most jaw-dropping and outrageous” Drag Race yet, according to Logo. And if that’s not enough drag for fans, they can tune in to the companion series “Untucked: All Stars” immediately following the Drag Race each week.



RuPaul declared, “Unlike other reality competition shows, when contestants leave ‘RuPaul”s Drag Race” they don’t fade away, they become internationally famous performers. ‘RuPaul”s All Stars Drag Race” is the perfect new franchise for fans to fall in love all over again with some of the most talented and unforgettable queens.”



