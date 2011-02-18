Radiohead drops new album early, as in now, plus: ‘Lotus Flower’ video

When Radiohead’s ready to drop new music, we’ve learned, they don’t really wanna hold back.

The British band has decided to unleash its new album “The King of Limbs” a day early.

“With everything ready on their website, the band decided to bring forward the release rather than wait until the previously announced date of Saturday, Feb 19 to deliver the music,” read a release.

For those who already pre-ordered the set, you’re download can be accessed through TKOL site. Those who wish to order today will get there’s today as well.

It is a precious eight songs long.

In celebration, Thom Yorke puts his hands together in the music video to new track “Lotus Flower,” below. For all the video-making innovations that Radiohead’s used in clips past, this one is relatively lo-fi, featuring Yorke alone, in black and white, getting his groove on the only way that Yorke knows how. In other words, his legs and arms and head go everywhere. And he’s in a funny hat. Perhaps it is he who is the King of Limbs?

The super-deluxe, made-to-order “Newpaper Album” version of the release will be out May 9; regular CD and vinyl will hit shelves March 29 in the U.S.

A review of the album is forthcoming. Meanwhile, what are your first thoughts on the set?