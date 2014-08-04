Raise Your Goblets: A ‘School of Rock’ TV series is in the works

“School of Rock” is coming to the small screen.

Nickelodeon has greenlit a TV adaptation of the popular 2003 film straight-to-series, with 13 episodes set to begin production in the fall, according to the network. Casting is set to be announced shortly.

Like the movie, which starred Jack Black in his breakthrough role, the series will center on down-on-his-luck slacker/wannabe rock star Dewey Finn, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious private school and upends the curriculum to teach the basics of rock 'n' roll to a group of young students.

“'School of Rock' is one of those great movies that always felt quintessentially Nickelodeon in its tone and humor, and we jumped at the opportunity to partner with Paramount Television and bring it to life as a TV series,” said Nickelodeon Content and Development President Russell Hicks in a statement. “Once again, kids will be able to laugh and rock!”

Original director Richard Linklater and original producer Scott Rudin are set to executive produce the series for the network, which is slated to premiere next spring.

“School of Rock” was a sleeper hit when it was released in the fall of 2003, winning critical accolades and grossing over $130 million worldwide.

