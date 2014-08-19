Ranking All 30 Winners of the MTV Video Music Award for ‘Video of the Year’

Even if you haven't watched a music video in the past 12 months, the MTV Video Music Awards remain a reason to get excited for a trophy rollout. The blessed Moonman for “Video of the Year” is still coveted, and after all these years only two people have won it twice: Eminem and Rihanna. Will Beyonce join their ranks this year? We'll have to wait until Sunday the 24th to find out.

In the meantime, let's take a look at 30 years of the MTV Video Music Awards and rank every single winner of Video of the Year. We're going from The Cars' “You Might Think” to Justin Timberlake's “Mirrors” and only stopping once the definitive Moonman recipient is declared. Don't lose your religion, but this might be the most competitive music video countdown ever. Now I really want my MTV.