Ranking Jimmy Fallon’s Lip-Sync Competitors Worst to Best

The heterosexual community is inviting itself to participate in lip-sync competitions on national television. “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” has featured spirited lip-sync battles with a number of celebrities, and they're often quite good. Enchanting!
Let's sort through Jimmy's combatants on “The Tonight Show” and pick the king/queen of his lip-syncing galas. I'm exempting Jimmy since he has five times the experience of his competitors. I'm also exempting celebrities who've performed on the spinoff series “Lip Sync Battle” since it tends to feel like a lamer version of the “Tonight Show” festivities.
Before we begin, here is what a real lip-sync competition looks like. If you're not watching “RuPaul's Drag Race,” you're really missing cutting-edge work in the lip-syncing medium:
So there. Anyway: On we go to ranking the top five.
9. Lena Dunham, Calvin Harris's “Outside” (ft. Ellie Goulding) and Queen's “Fat Bottomed Girls”
I give Lena Dunham credit for choosing songs from two different universes, but she ran out of funny ideas fast during both performances. “Outside” is a solid song choice with plenty of opportunity for emotional overacting, but “Fat Bottomed Girls” is only hilarious in the abstract. I think Lena would've been savvier to pick something in the sassy R&B realm. 702's “Where My Girls At” springs to mind.
8. Kevin Hart: John Legend's “All of Me” and Katy Perry's “Roar”
&
7. Will Ferrell: Beyonce's “Drunk In Love” and Idina Menzel's “Let It Go”
Anyone else shocked that Kevin Hart picked two hugely popular, uninspired song choices? “All of Me” and “Roar”? Really? Who wants to see that? Will Ferrell at least brought his signature blend of gross sensuality and commitment to his takes on “Drunk in Love” and “Let It Go”? I'm not in love with those song choices either (especially since Will didn't nail the lip-sync on “Drunk In Love,” which would've been uproarious), but he earned a couple of solid chuckles.
6. John Krasinski: Katy Perry's “Teenage Dream,” Run DMC's “Peter Piper,” and Boyz II Men's “I'll Make Love to You”
Ironic that Krasinski was the one to introduce the idea of a lip-syncing contest to Fallon in the first place, because his technique needs the most work on this list. First of all, “Teenage Dream” and “I'll Make Love to You” are only funny in theory. They're a bit too obvious, a bit too lachrymose. And worse, Krasinski doesn't really live up to the power-pop bigness of “Teenage Dream,” and he lets Jimmy cow him on the Boyz II men number. I appreciate his stage presence, but I didn't believe that he wanted to be my teenage dream or make love to me. And that is worst crime of all.
5. Tom Cruise: The Weeknd's “Can't Feel My Face” and Meat Loaf's “Paradise by the Dashboard Light”
I wanted Tom Cruise's lip-sync to be weird, and the ageless intergalactic warlord pulled through. “Can't Feel My Face” is a diplomatically cool choice, and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” is almost the dorkiest single option available. Tom has clearly known that song since it first came out in the early '90s, and God bless. It's just his brand of alpha lunacy. Well done, Lestat.
4. Stephen Merchant: DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince's “Boom Shake the Room” and Beyonce's “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”
and
3. Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Elton John's “Tiny Dancer” and Nicki Minaj's “Super Bass”
This pains me, because both Merchant and JGL deliver in major ways. Merchant's “Boom Shake the Room” rendition is fantastic, fully realized and spilling with verve. He's in charge of that song. He is that song. But his “Single Ladies” attempt is a throwaway, merely an exhibition of copped dance moves that have been parodied for five years now. This was a wonderful opportunity to try “Lose My Breath” or “Solider” or a far less expected winner in the Beyonce oeuvre. Instead he chose the song your great aunt Pam knows.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, meanwhile, brought chutzpah and James Brown-sized spectacle to his boring choices. “Tiny Dancer” is just not a thrilling lip-sync selection, and while the labial agility required of “Super Bass” is staggering, it is one of the most ubiquitous “fast-talking” songs of the past few years. Hell, Taylor Swift sang it once. Fortunately, JGL's mic stand-rocking, devastating commitment is second to none. He is lost in the yellow brick road of Elton glamor and Nicki zeal. I do wish he could've made a little more of an ass of himself, if only because I suspect JGL really takes himself quite seriously (Anybody else get that feeling?), but he managed to eke out a great performance.
2. Emma Stone: Blues Traveler's “Hook” and DJ Khaled's “All I Do is Win”
Emma accomplished something significant here. First of all, Blues Traveler and DJ Khaled are both very inspired, very different, illuminatingly strange song choices. It is weird that Emma Stone knows the words to “Hook” and wants to share that with us. Her selection is personal and raw and outrageous. And DJ Khaled — while not a terribly difficult cover subject in his jubilant proclamations — is still a crowd-pleasing and gigantic-enough pick to make for great lip theater. Like Stephen Merchant, she is not afraid to be bizarre. And her performance, ultimately, is endearing.
1. Paul Rudd: Tina Turner's “Better Be Good to Me” and Queen's “Don't Stop Me Now”
No question, this is the best. No question. Paul Rudd's first song choice is genius. “Better Be Good to Me” is one of the nerviest Tina Turner jams, and Paul is clearly aware of her every snarl, whisper, and shout. No one else would choose that song but Paul Rudd, and that's what a lip-sync competition is secretly about: flying your individual freak flag. For his followup, he could've chosen any old Queen favorite, but he chose a fabulously underrated bopper “Don't Stop Me Now.” For me, his victory is sealed when he stares at both cameras during the Queen tune. It's clear he has something all the other performers don't: the ability and desire to freak everybody out. Yes. That is why we have these things. Yes. Girl, I love you, man.
Agree with this except that Krasinski should be higher than Merchant because a) he came up with the whole idea so bonus points (There is no Rudd lip sync without Krasinski) and b) his work is very subtle, but really funny and clever.
(Also I reckon Merchant is taking it far too seriously, much like I am right now.)
5. Merchant 4. Gordon-Levitt 3. Krasinski 2. Stone 1. Rudd
Drew, Merchant, Krasinski and Blunt all created the game. So reason “a” in your list actually makes no sense, since both men came up with the whole idea together.
Personally, I liked Emma’s performance but I didn’t find it to be one of the best. I liked Merchant and Krasinski’s a lot more. However, it’s just a fun game, so it really doesn’t matter in the end. We will all have different opinions.
Gordon-Levitt’s Tiny Dancer tops everything. Work of art, really. Perfect lip-syncing, voice acting, and total body commitment. Every flourish from the knee slide to the mic stand swing to his perfectly timed Joe Cockerisms brings the game to another level. It’s a complete performance and no wonder he’s a top actor.
Out-Minajing Nicki Minaj on Super Bass is just the icing on the cake.
I absolutely agree that Rudd wins this…all of this.
1. Joseph Gordon-Levitt
2. Paul Rudd
3. Emma Stone
4. Stephen Merchant
5. John Krasinski
1. JOSEPH-GORDON LEVITT
2. Emma Stone
3. Paul Rudd
4. John Krasinski
5. Stephen Merchant
I think Emma Stone’s /Mastery/ of Hook beats out Paul Rudd’s Shenanigans. I loved them both but something about Emma stone knowing the words to Hook, the song everyone knows but nobody knows the words to, is simple astonishing, entertaining and endearing all at the same time.
Whoever wrote this article, Meatloaf’s song is from the 70s. Research and accuracy goes a long way!!
Emma Stone hands down was the best. Easily beats Rudd for me. I’d also put JGL above Rudd. I liked Rudd, but JGL had some amazing performances there.
How can you possibly put Rudd above Stone? Rudd’s “Better be Good to Me” is fine, I mean it’s okay and all, but either of Stone’s is A LOT better. Rudd’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” was good, but Stone’s “All I do is Win” was a better performance. Stone is clearly the winner between the two. Maybe you just find Rudd cute, I don’t know what your deal is there, but no way was he better. I could accept someone saying Levit was better, but not Rudd.
No, Emma Stone should be number 1 because she just fills those songs with her own quirkiness. Just watching her gives you a sense of passion that she has for the songs. She almost doesn’t fit which makes her fit the songs perfectly :D
I switch your 1st and 2nd positions. Emma Stone was simply technically better than Paul Rudd, much as I enjoyed his performance.
My ranking goes as follows:
1) Emma Stone
2) Paul Rudd
3) Joseph Gordon-Levitt
4) Stephen Merchant
Really, they each have their own styles, so in a way, it’s like comparing apples and oranges. Really awesome apples and oranges.
Emma Stone is pure, perfect lip-syncing at it’s finest, which is why she’s top for me. She looks like she’s actually singing every single syllable. Full commitment. And she doesn’t care if she looks “pretty” or not, and that is not most actresses strong suits, but she just throws caution to the wind and kills it.
Paul Rudd is unabashed, unashamed showmanship, and I love it. For him, it’s less about lip syncing and more about impressions, but they are top level, best of the best impressions. He BECAME Tina Turner and Freddie Mercury. And it was fabulous. His facial, expressions, dance moves, body language, everything. He was no longer Paul Rudd.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt is all about absolute commitment. He just poured everything he had from every ounce of his body into his performances. And he killed it. He also manages to balance looking good and knowing he looks good with not taking himself too seriously, and that’s an almost impossible task.
Stephen Merchant was an animal. He attacked his songs like he didn’t just want them dead – he wanted them obliterated off the face of the earth. And he used his height to his advantage. It was more about the attack and the movement than the lip syncing, but it was pretty funny. His dance moves were hysterical.
Can’t rank John Krasinski…I haven’t seen it, and the link above isn’t working on my laptop. Also, Gwen Steffani and Blake Shelton were so bad, I can’t even include them on this list… It was clearly an NBC promotional thing for The Voice, and it showed. They didn’t take it seriously, and it was kind of sad…
Individual performance rankings are as follows:
1) Paul Rudd – Don’t Stop Me Now
2) Emma Stone – Hook
3) Emma Stone – All I Do Is Win
4) Joseph Gordon-Levitt – Tiny Dancer
5) Paul Rudd – You Better Be Good To Me
6) Joseph Gordon-Levitt – Super Bass
7) Stephan Merchant – Single Ladies
8) Stephan Merchant – Boom Shake the Room
Now an honorable mention has to go to Jimmy Fallon. He’s fantastic at this, and he does his absolute best and put everything he has into his performances. But even more admirable, he picks guests who are even better than he is! That’s not easy to do when you’re skilled at something without damaging your ego. And he looks like he’s having a blast, the time of his life!
1) Take On Me
2) Don’t You Want Me
3) Mr. Roboto
4) Fancy
5) Jukebox Hero
Overall Ranking:
1) Paul Rudd – Don’t Stop Me Now
2) Emma Stone – Hook
3) Emma Stone – All I Do Is Win
4) Joseph Gordon-Levitt – Tiny Dancer
5) Paul Rudd – You Better Be Good To Me
6) Jimmy Fallon – Take On Me
7) Jimmy Fallon – Don’t You Want Me
8) Joseph Gordon-Levitt – Super Bass
9) Jimmy Fallon – Mr. Roboto
10) Stephan Merchant – Single Ladies
11) Jimmy Fallon – Fancy
12) Jimmy Fallon – Jukebox Hero
13) Stephan Merchant – Boom Shake the Room
And yes, I’m aware I put waaaaaay too much thought and effort into this. I can live with that. :)
Emma Stone’s performance was “endearing”? That’s so patronizing. She kicked ass!! Seriously, dude, give that sexism thing you got going on some thought.
Listen to what Jimmy Fallon said at the end of Emma’s “All I Do is Win”: “That’s the best one that’s even been done on the show!”. My top 3 are Stone, Rudd, and JCL.
where is will ferrell vs kevin hart vs jimmy?
Emma Stone was by far the best ever on Fallon
What the hell?? I agree with the list, but how could you forget the Gwen Steffani/Blake Shelton one?? In my opinion, that’s the best. Blake’e tap dancing in Puttin’ on the Ritz is awesome, and his performance of Nothing’s gonna stop us is a flawless rendition of a classic. Jimmy’s Cocktail for two was one of the best performances ever!! And Gwen’s idea of singing the male’s part of My endless love made the whole night.
Anyway, judge for yourselves. Here’s the link for the video [www.dailymail.co.uk]