Ranking Tom Hanks’ 10 all-time greatest performances

It’s probably not fair to say Tom Hanks has experienced a comeback over the past year. He’s always been here. His side job as a movie and TV producer has just stolen some of his free time over the past decade or so. 2013 is a watershed for Hanks, however, with acclaimed performances in two Oscar contenders, “Captain Phillips” and “Saving Mr. Banks,” now on his resume. “Phillips” has already earned over $100 million domestic, “Banks” is expected to be a major holiday hit and he could earn Academy Award nominations for both films. So on second thought, maybe it’s a pseudo comeback.
Hanks won his first Oscar for “Philadelphia” in 1994. He followed that up in 1995 with a second statue for his work in the blockbuster “Forrest Gump.” Almost 20 years later it’s hard to believe there was actually so much scuttlebutt that it was too much too soon for the former sitcom star. At this point, many wonder instead why Hanks hasn’t joined peers Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson in the three-timer club yet. And if you aren’t sure he deserves it, consider some of his great performances that didn’t make HitFix’s list of his top 10 of all time: “Splash,” “Punchline,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Cloud Atlas,” “The Green Mile” and “The Ladykillers.” Those are a few modern classics with exemplary work from our modern day Jimmy Stewart.
Which of Hanks’ performances did make our top 10? Check out the story gallery below and then rank them yourself in the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
Hmmm… I’m not sure Hanks has the range of a Jimmy Stewart. Hanks in “Vertigo?” Hanks in “The Naked Spur?”
That being said, “Captain Phillips” gave me a renewed faith in his talent. What a performance.
Jimmy Stewart in “Bachelor Party”?
Are you kidding? I would LOVE Tom Hanks in Vertigo!
To be honest, Jimmy Stewart is the weak link of that film. (A fact Hitchcock himself acknowledged after the film received mixed reviews.)
Although I’m not huge on Vertigo, I would be interested to see Tom Hanks in that role.
And to be fair to Hanks in this comparison, let’s not forget that range was not a particularly important factor in Jimmy Stewart’s era. Most of the stars on AFI’s list, for example, found their success playing one type very well. I think Hanks outdoes most of them when it comes to range, and I say that as a massive fan of Golden Age cinema.
The reason I sometimes caution from calling Tom Hanks the new Jimmy Stewart is because I think he bears such a striking resemblance to William Holden.
somehow, u guys should’ve kept gump out of this
Some of us tried! ;)
Are you kidding?
There has been an undebiable backlash to the backlash. Forrest Gump has officially become underrated. Suck it.
You forget just how good Big is, and how good Hanks is in it. He’s had showier roles in bigger (pun not intended) films, but Big will be one of those films, and Josh Baskin one of those characters, that will echo on through the generations.
The ultimate in wish fulfillment for any boy on the cusp of adulthood, and Hanks found the exact right way to play the role. It’s not the moments like the famous piano scene, or even the sexy time with Elizabeth Perkins. It’s the smaller moments that shine for me.
Hanks showing up to a company party dressed in the most God-awful powder blue tuxedo with ruffles that was horrible in the 1970’s, but yet exactly what a 13 year old boy would find cool.
All of his interactions with John Heard. On the racquetball court. In the boardroom, asking him why over and over again, like a kid would, because Heard’s bullshit answers and reasoning don’t actually answer any questions about why a robot that turns into a building would be cool (hint: it’s not).
Fearless is not a word I would use about acting, but man, Tom Hanks threw himself into the idea of being 13 years old with abandon, really understood what it would be like, and made us believe it was possible.
So glad to see it Number 1.
I think I may have gotten my Hanks sports moment mixed up.
I think it was basketball in Big. He played racquetball in Splash.
Speaking of Splash, I would’ve found a place for his performance here on the list. Perhaps replacing Road to Perdition.
Also… Toy Story(s)???
It was racquetball that Tom Hanks and John Heard are playing. I remember Hanks calling the ball out, Heard arguing it wasn’t, and then the two of them psuedo-wrestling.
Ah, okay, cool. I wasn’t misremembering. Thanks!
Is there a reason the “Castaway” entry used a photoshopped, parody image?
Love the choices! My personal favorite is Castaway, I never thought I would be so attached to volleyball but Hanks’s performance made me care for Wilson
This was way too hard so I just say Toy Story at the top. That seems kinda incredible since all these roles are great. I think he’s always been respected for his range and this list really shows it. Hanks is the man. P.S. Love to see the induction of Cloud Atlas and The Burbs as choices.
Since we are big on proposing the legitimacy of voice performances this year, its time to say that Tom Hanks greatest performance is as Woody in Toy Story. It is also the greatest film he has ever been part of.
Write a comment…My Top 10 Hanks performances:
1. Cast Away
2. Big
3. Apollo 13
4. A League of Their Own
5. Saving Private Ryan
6. Catch Me If You Can
7. Road to Perdition
8. Toy Story
9. Joe vs. The Volcano
10. The Terminal
I haven’t seen Captain Phillips or Cloud Atlas, so those two don’t appear on my list.
What? No nomination for Bachelor Party? Come on!
The Tom Hanks is doing a good performance in 10 times.
My God it’s easy to forget what a wealth of riches there are in Tom Hanks’s filmography. I was literally wondering how you were going to fill out a list with 10 that felt like it wasn’t overreaching…. and now I find myself marveling at just how many great performances this man has given.
Though I’m a tad disappointed no one has even *mentioned* You’ve Got Mail which would easily be in my top five of his performances. It’s not even an option in the ranking poll!
Really, did any of you think we were going to vote for The Money Pit over You’ve Got Mail? ;)
Thank you, SJG! I think You’ve Got Mail is one of Hanks’ greatest, most underrated performances. He is brilliant in a very tricky role – and repeat viewings have confirmed how pitch-perfect he is.
He’s mentioned at least on one occasion, when comparing performances in the same year (Saving Private Ryan and You’ve Got Mail) that the latter character was much tougher to play, and required more acting muscles… and, that comedic performances don’t get the recognition that dramatic performances get – although many actors would agree the comedic performance is much tougher to pull off
Bosom Buddies should be number 1 and it isn’t even on the list.
Cast Away is my clear number one for him. He deserved theOscar that year over Crowe, who deserved it for A Beautiful Mind.
While I respect his more serious roles, I preferred his era of movies like Joe vs the Volcano and Volunteers. Sure they weren’t classics but they were laid back unpretentious fun.
No mention of “Dragnet?” Fail, Hitfix. Fail.
You’ve Got Mail. All 10 spots.
Unfortunately I can’t rank, as there is no Dragnet. And while Polar Express wouldn’t make my list, I would imagine it might for others due to it’s use of MoCap, a bit of skill most actors have no experience with,
Um, where’s “The Man With One Red Shoe”???
Fail…
Tom Hanks had numerous exceptional performances so it is pretty difficult to choose. If I had to pick a few of my personal favorites of Hanks’ roles, I’d choose:
Woody from Toy Story
Captain Phillips
Forrest Gump
Captain Miller from Saving Private Ryan
The Conductor from The Polar Express (despite the role’s absence in this ranking.)