Rating the Oscars 2014 musical performances: From Pharrell to U2

As expected, “Frozen”s” “Let It Go” took home the Oscar for best original song, but who was the winner for best performance during the Academy Awards?
We rate the four Oscar-nominated performances as well as the two extra appearances by Pink and Bette Midler.
Pharrell Williams, “Happy,” “Despicable Me 2” (Written by Pharrell Williams): Yes, he brought the hat with him. Williams, whose new album comes out tomorrow, darted in-between Oscar statues giving the liveliest performance of the night. Jumping into the audience, he danced with Lupita Nyong”o, Meryl Streep and Amy Adams in the irrepressible tune. Very clean-cut dancers surrounded Williams during the bouncy number. GRADE: A
Karen O, “The Moon Song,” “Her” ( Written by Karen O and Spike Jonze):
In a very stripped down, sweet performance, accompanied only by Vampire Weekend”s Ezra Koenig, Yeah Yeah Yeah”s Karen O delivered a subtle, understated performance that highlighted the loveliness of the song. It was a charming performance, added to by her taking off her shoes and setting them beside her. GRADE: B
U2, “Ordinary Love,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” (Written by U2): U2 is capable of giving transcendent performances and this was not one of them. The recorded version features a keyboard bed and a spiky electric guitar line that gives it an Edge (all puns intended) and the band”s decision to go unplugged here did the song, which is fairly weak to bend with, no favors. Plus, Bono”s on-his-knees performance seemed more geared for an arena than the smaller theater. GRADE: C
Idina Menzel,“Let It Go,” “Frozen” (Written by Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez): To her credit, Menzel wasn”t thrown off by John Travolta”s complete butchering of her name, but something seemed off with her performance, especially at the end. However, she hit a nice stride in the middle and showed why she is such a Broadway star. GRADE: B-
Pink: Her mission remained a well-kept secret up until Whoopi Goldberg introduced her, using her real name Alecia Moore, in the salute to the 75th anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz.” With Judy Garland”s three children looking on (and Liza Minelli seeming a little miffed that she didn”t get to do the honors), Pink performed a restrained, elegant version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow ” in a glittery ruby red dress, similarly to Dorothy”s slippers. People tend to underestimate Pink”s ability to sing what with her acrobatics and upbeat numbers, but she showed that she is a world class singer. GRADE: B+
Bette Midler: As part of the In Memoriam tribute after the names had scrolled by, Midler sang “Wing Beneath My Wings.” While lovely and Midler”s voice sounded great is on screen, it”s a good thing, but it added nothing but time to the evening and her flapping her arm like a wing at the end was a little strange. She got a standing ovation regardless for a lovely performance in a GRADE: B
Terrible grades, really. Idina may be a great talent, but this particular performance was terrible. Even technically speaking (staying in time, in tune) she was by far the worst, with the Moon Song performance next. Pharrell was fine, though he was boring, as usual. U2 did a good job, but it’s uncool to hate them in mainstream society these days so ofc they get a low grade (Bono was in key much more frequently than Karen O or Idina). Pink did a very good job she was excellent. I really cannot stand her music but I have to admit she did very well. Overall you article is poor… rise above your personal biases and evaluate the individual performances a little more objectively, you may actually find yourself writing for something respectable :)
It’s clear that the writer of this has no formal knowledge of music. Karen O was constantly out of tune wiuth the vocal ability of a 6 year old while Pink made it a habit to breathe mid-syllable. As an aside, if you did know music you’d know that Minelli had no problem with Pink performing Garland’s signature tune. Minelli has never performed it and has sworn she never will. But you’d have to know about music to know this.
funny, I’ve seen her perform “over the rainbow” twice.
In regards to Pink’s lauded performance at the Oscars…
In 1939, a 16 year old Judy Garland delivered a performance of “Over the Rainbow” that remains undiminished in spite of the passing of 75 years. Her performance was filled with nuance and character, with a chilling depth and truthful beauty… a performance that masterfully enveloped the scope of human emotions… so carefully phrased – each line bathed in the vast warmth and colors of her tone, each breath an event, each note a novel of life experience belying the age of the artist. With the tools of her artistry as a singer, Judy Garland transformed the well-crafted song far beyond bluebirds and rainbows into an indelible moment that has been realized by all walks of life in every generation since; an anthem for that within each of us that dares to dream beyond our circumstances.
In 2014, Pink performed “Over the Rainbow” at the Oscars. She was loud and sang many of the correct notes…”mainly” in tune. Her phrasing abilities were beneath those of someone unfamiliar with the language. In place of depth of interpretation, we got a plunging neckline. She possessed the ability to make Harold Arlen’s melody seem vapid and Harburg’s lyrics banal. And she sang loudly.
In 2089, guess who’s version of “Over the Rainbow” they’ll still be mesmerized by?
May aren’t you an opinionated not famous singer.
In regards to Pink’s lauded performance at the Oscars…
In 1939, a 16 year old Judy Garland delivered a performance of “Over the Rainbow” that remains undiminished in spite of the passing of 75 years. Her performance was filled with nuance and character, with a chilling depth and truthful beauty… a performance that masterfully enveloped the scope of human emotions… so carefully phrased – each line bathed in the vast warmth and colors of her tone, each breath an event, each note a novel of life experience belying the age of the artist. With the tools of her artistry as a singer, Judy Garland transformed the well-crafted song far beyond bluebirds and rainbows into an indelible moment that has been realized by all walks of life in every generation since; an anthem for that within each of us that dares to dream beyond our circumstances.
In 2014, Pink performed “Over the Rainbow” at the Oscars. She was loud and sang many of the correct notes…”mainly” in tune. Her phrasing abilities were beneath those of someone unfamiliar with the language. In place of depth of interpretation, we got a plunging neckline. She possessed the ability to make Harold Arlen’s melody seem vapid and Harburg’s lyrics banal. And she sang loudly.
In 2089, guess who’s version of “Over the Rainbow” they’ll still be mesmerized by?
Love the people ripping a subjective interpretation of a subjective form of artistic expression over a non-equalized medium. I must have missed all your CVs listing all the Philharmoics that have been performed in and masters classes being taught in music and vocal theory.
U2 was by far the best. On a higher level than any of those other artists can ever dream to be. Those others should not be mentioned with a band such as U2 ever!
U2 get a worse rating than an awful, out of tune performance by Idina Menzel? This article is way off.
A day after the event and half your videos are removed/deleted – HITFIX, what a fucking tragic website!
You don’t need to tell us whether your puns are intentional. You also don’t need to use puns. Write like a grown-up.
What is wrong with you? In all fairness, I haven’t heard the non acoustic version of Ordinary Love (not sure I want to now), but what is not to love about this (except for one wrong note by Bono and his odd skating dance). The rest of the band played perfectly, and you give them a C? Some history here with U2 and Mandela – I know you are not a 16 year old girl, but your review read like it or one on Uproxx.