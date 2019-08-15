Fox Searchlight

As I mention to directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and executive producer Chad Villella, as someone who isn’t a huge horror movie fan, I wasn’t, let’s say, looking terribly forward to Ready or Not. But, yes, it quickly won me over and, honestly, I think it’s one of the funniest, if not the funniest, movie of 2019.

It’s a chilling premise and a pretty classic horror movie setup: On the night of her wedding, Grace (Samara Weaving) must play “a game” with her new very wealthy in-laws, as a ritual of sorts to truly join the family. To do this she must pick a card at random that chooses the game. Most of the games are benign, but if hide and seek is chosen, well, that’s bad. And, no, it wouldn’t be much of a movie if that’s not what she picks – which sets off a bloody, gory romp where the stakes are either Grace is killed or the rest of the family dies in some mysterious way, or at least that’s what legend says.

But instead of straight horror, comedy ensues because no one in the family – which includes Andie MacDowell, Adam Brody, and Henry Czerny – has done this before so, of course, they are all quite bad at it.

Ahead, the team that created Ready or Not explains why they wanted to make something that’s not a typical horror movie, and why it’s so important to them that a prestige studio like Fox Searchlight is putting this out.

I am not a horror fan, but I love this movie.

Tyler Gillett: Well, you have great taste! I would say we very intentionally wanted to make a film that wasn’t just one thing. So, I would say, one of the things that we’re most proud of is that it is a film. It is a story that hopefully is going to resonate with audiences beyond just the sort of horror niche. And, hopefully, we’ll capture their interest as well. But for us, we think there are ideas that are a little bit larger than just jump scares and gore.

I’ve never been a jump scare fan, the horror I like is more like Poltergeist. But, honestly, this might be the funniest movie I’ve seen this year. Though, maybe you don’t want that quote on a poster.

Tyler Gillett: No, that’s amazing. I mean look, the thing is, the challenge is obviously making sure that if it is a genre movie. And by the way, Poltergeist is a great comparison. That’s one that we certainly were thinking a lot about when we were making this. It feels naturally and intentionally funny. You’re not laughing at it, you’re laughing with it. And that certainly is the main challenge of infusing that tone into a genre movie.

What’s so funny is that the villains are dopes. This very scary situation is presented, but of course the villains are bad at murder because they’ve never done it before.

Chad Villella: That’s exactly kind of what drew us to the project. None of them are good at what they do. They come from a place of privilege and wealth where they’re used to having people take care of things for them and they are incapable of taking care of something that’s so dire to their existence. And we thought that was a lot of fun and a really cool end of this.

Henry Czerny is great, I’ve enjoyed him since the first Mission:Impossible. He’s perfect as the patriarch who comes off as the stern figure, and then it was just really bad at what he’s trying to do.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin:: Watching Henry, kind of his evolution as a guy who’s just trying to hold on as his legacy and ego fall apart, piece by piece. I also love that you brought up how you love his character. You love Tony because I think one of the things that’s so fun about this movie, hopefully, is pretty much everyone we talk to has a different favorite character. There’s something in each character that if you latch onto it, you can really go like, “Hey, I get this guy.” Or, “I get this woman.” You know what I mean?

Well, I’m not going to say I get Tony. I just find it funny how bad he is at what he’s trying to do.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin: For sure. Yeah. No spoilers, but his last line kind of sums that entire thing up.

And I know this is kind of what we’re doing right now, but what is your strategy to get the word out there this isn’t a typical horror movie? “Dread” is a strong word, but let’s say, as not a horror fan, I was not really looking forward to seeing this movie. Then it just grew on me and I realized, oh, this is something different.

Chad Villella: First of all, that’s great it’s going across that way. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. When we were even taking the dab in the script phase, we needed to find the absolute perfect partner who would allow us to make a movie like this, because it doesn’t check just a singular box. And I think when we went into Fox Searchlight, their creative team there, who we absolutely adored working with, were on board for the ride right away.