Ready to feel old? ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ is getting a remake

09.16.14

(CBR) After nearly 17 years, Sony Pictures still knows what you did last summer.

According to Deadline, the studio reaching back into the “90s with a reboot of the 1997 slasher film “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Written by Scream”s Kevin Williamson and based on Lois Duncan”s 1973 novel of the same name, the original followed a group of friends – Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr. – who accidentally strike, and apparently kill, a fisherman while driving home from a party. They dispose of the body, only to be picked off afterward by a mysterious murderer. A  theatrical sequel “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” was released the next year, followed in 2006 by the direct-to-video “I”ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer.”

For the new film, “Oculus” writers Mike Flanagan and Jeff Howard will reportedly go back to the source material. According to Deadline, the project is a priority for Sony, which is supposedly eyeing a 2016 release.

