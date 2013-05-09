A genuine Bluth frozen banana can soon be yours

05.09.13 5 years ago

“Arrested Development” fans: if you live in London, New York or Los Angeles — or are willing to travel to one of those cities to obtain a possibly-sorta-gross novelty food item — a genuine Bluth frozen banana can soon be festering away inside your very intestines! In promotion of the shows’ upcoming fourth season (only two weeks away), a trio of Bluth”s Original Frozen Banana Stands are opening up for a limited-time run.

The best part? Evidently “Arrested Development” cast members will be making surprise visits to the three stands, which means you might be there to witness GOB turning your precious banana into a dead dove. And subsequently get to watch George Michael dutifully fetching you a new one.

So, which one of you suckers is taking me on a date?

