‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ recap: Is it time for NeNe to quit?

Even Andy Cohen seemed exhausted by the screaming in the final installment of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion, and I can't blame him a bit. This third episode just felt like one long, worn-out argument. I'm guessing this must be what it's like to break up with a psychotherapy grad student or a card-carrying narcissist. No wonder Andy stuck his fingers in his ears.
This was really The Great Battle of Kenya and NeNe, which began with an argument about Marlo. It seems to me that Kenya has decided that if she acts like some information is horrible and damaging viewers at home are stupid enough to go along, which was definitely the case here. NeNe called Marlo and told her that if she filmed with Kenya, she wouldn't film with her! How childish and stupid and controlling! I was thinking, um, maybe NeNe figured that, since Bravo has already refused to make Marlo a Housewife, it didn't make sense to drag her into every scene of the show. Or maybe she was just sick of Marlo. Anyway, you'd think Kenya had found concrete proof that NeNe has been knocking over liquor stores or eating live babies the way she was waggling her finger.
More interesting — and disconcerting — was the fight between NeNe and Kandi. It turns out you can say anything about Kandi, but don't you dare disrespect her mom! Um, I'm usually all about Team Kandi, but I can't fault NeNe for pointing out Mama Joyce acts like gutter trash, because, um, she does. NeNe wasn't pointing out anything we didn't know when she mentioned Mama Joyce threw a shoe and tried to start a physical fight in a bridal salon, but Kandi was furious! How disrespectful of NeNe! Yeah, Kandi, if you want to come to someone's defense, start with yourself.
Then, it was back to The Great Battle of Kenya and NeNe, in which that stupid fundraiser Kenya threw for NeNe's “benefit” was the topic at hand. What I hadn't heard before was that the organization released a statement Kenya hadn't contributed any money afterward (which Kenya is quick to point out was soon retracted). NeNe challenges Kenya to pick the charity of her choice so that both of them can write checks for $20,000. Kenya looks like she's swallowed a bug, but plays along. Guess what they'll be talking about in season 7?
Everyone gets to bag on NeNe for her comment about being at a “higher level” than the rest of the girls, which Phaedra sidesteps by saying she wasn't at the fundraiser and assumed she wasn't included in that statement. Kandi was, however, and she just wants to make it clear that she has an impressive resume, as does everyone in the cast (well, I wouldn't say that, but okay), so she finds NeNe's statement odd. How does NeNe respond to this? She keeps barking about how she hasn't accomplished anything, over and over again, mostly to drown out Kenya.
I'm almost glad that I can barely understand what NeNe or Kenya are saying in these fights, because what I do hear just sounds like the same old same old. Can't they ask the producers to give them better material? Kidding. Sort of.
Anyway, Cynthia is happy to announce she is able to service Peter more frequently since having her fibroids out (ice) and Phaedra admits she and Apollo are in counseling. For some reason, when Apollo joins the ladies on the couch, he needs to tell Kenya that he's her storyline. “I built you!” But hey, if he goes away, he wants Kenya to send money on his book. I guess “away” means jail.
When the conversation turns to things Kenya said on Bethenny Frankel's TV show, Phaedra calls Kenya a sneaky, trifling slut, and actually shuts the woman down by saying she's “paddling in sperm banks” and won't know if the father of her baby is a “child molester or a serial killer, because all you know is that he ejaculated into a cup for $10 to buy a medium-sized pizza.” Kenya says Phaedra hasn't won any court cases lately, but I'd still love to hear her arguments.
When the guys take the sofa, Peter crows that he's the new Housewife and takes a bite out of a peach, but that's about all of the drama in it. Gregg tries to play down the friction between Cynthia and NeNe, but Peter has no problem with it! He loves that it's pleasant without all the calling and talking and stuff!
Finally, we get around to the whole Pillow Talk mess, which Kenya sees as a perfect opportunity to yak about how horrible it was. No one rushed to her defense! A man laid hands on her! Everyone who was there seems pretty quick to point out that Christopher just tried to stop Kenya from getting up in his wife's grill, but Kenya won't give up. She was walking across a hotel room! That's all! And she was touched! By a man!
Andy does manage to get NeNe to apologize for calling Brandon a queen, but on the spectrum of apologies it's just one notch above “I'm sorry you're such a dumb ass.”
Then, there is more of The Great Battle of Kenya and NeNe, which is mostly notable because NeNe calls Kenya Miss Funk Box, which I now want to use in a sentence.
Finally, it's time to wrap up. Cynthia doesn't think people watch the show for fighting, which suggests to me she has no idea why people watch the show. Kenya thinks what's great about the show is that it's about women trying to get ahead in life, which is not quite the same as this show being inspirational. Phaedra thinks sometimes women are inspired by the show, sometimes not, and I would say mostly not. Kandi's embarrassed about how she tried to lay the beat down during the Pillow Talk party, which is at least an honest thing to say.
I think it's interesting that Andy asks NeNe whether or not she still wants to do the show, and that NeNe gives him a pretty feeble maybe. I think that NeNe is still waiting for her big break in Hollywood (and thought she had it with “The New Normal”) and has one foot out the door. That might be okay — just as long as Kenya doesn't swoop in to claim her queen bee title.
Ne Ne needs to leave the show. She is jealous mean and very immature. She is a friend to no one . Kenya has stolen her throne, It is a shame how Ne Ne treated cynthia her only friend on the show.
I agree time for nene tovleave the show
I wish us women could get along better:(…
Nene is the star of the show! If anyone needs to go is Kenya what a B—-. She is not in the same class as the others!!!
She a bitch will not watch if she remains
Nene is a Sagittarius that her personality…I promise when the show is over she will tell Cynthia she is sorry behind closed doors This is Entertainment and entertainment only don’t believe the hype this is to make people believe this these people are getting paid money to do reality shows
I agree. NeNe is jealous, and her head is so big, I don’t know how she fits through the door. No reason NeNe.
Sorry, I don’t see a star. She’s too ugly hearted. She judges people by how much money they have. Carma is a big B. She better hope it doesn’t come back to bite her.
If shes on next season I am done watching.
Phaedra bragging about having a husband?
Really? I wouldn’t brag. He’s nothing to brag about.
Bravo to Peter for the peach. That said it all.
I’ve never been so disgusted at a reality show. Between Phaedra and her thief/liar husband and NeNe, I actually felt sorry for Kenya. What a bunch of classy women, huh? I won’t be watching if Phaedra and/or NeNe are back. I wanted to contact Bravo and tell them this is not entertainment, it’s bullying.
Yeahhhhhhh Phaedra you read Kenya like the .99 cent sto hoe she is. Sperm bank baby daddy donor but she’s got a african prince girl please.
Can’t believe you found that crass statement funny or a “read”. The “read” backfired because Kenya didn’t dignify it with an answer because it not only offended anyone who wanted children that has to use that resource (gay men and women, single women, men, etc.), it also offends the very children that are born through these routes. Phaedra showed herself to be the classless, undignified slug that she is. She is the Godmother of her crime family.
It amazes me that when u stand up in someones face or use your hands when u talk u feel that invaden your space but when Christopher grab Kenya’s arm in a heated atmosphere they don’t think that invaden her space and that was a physical contact u may not like her but keep it real ladies and Nene started that drama
The point you are missing is had Kenya not of
Gotten up there would never have been an issue
I am so over Kendra with her loud mouth and whorish ways. She’s a total B*tch! If she comes back next year, count me out. Life is too short for that ho.
Which one is Kendra? I can’t keep them straight.
I had a brain fart – Kenya, not Kendra
You’re right! You had a “brain fart.” Calling someone a “whore” doesn’t make them one. Phaedra and others make that comment but contradict themselves when they say she can’t get a man or doesn’t have one. Who can name these “invisible” men Phaedra spoke of?????? How can a person be a “whore” without clients?
Kenya is a loose one, her actions dictate the name, if you after a married man regardless to what you think of Apollo he is Pheadra’s husband period and she is wrong !!! There are no if ands or buts about it!!!!
Wonderbarbie – a whore is not only a prostitute. Kenya is a media whore – she wants in front of the camera so badly she’s making sh*t up. Might as well call it the Kenya show. She has pissed every single person off at least once trying to get face time. Her acting is so fake, unbelievably bad. I am SO over her.
I think that Nene is need to leave the show.
Nene is rude.arrogant .and homophobic . She needs to leave. Kenya is a victim surrounded by voltures picking on her. Cynthia is kind and classy . Phaedra is a phony bible thumper . Candy is sweet.
What show are you watching kenya is no ones victim. She feeds off the lives of the other ladies because her live is boring. Apply was sooooo correct when he told her he made her. No Apollo drama no Kenya Moore
I think Kenya was very talkative when it was anything else except Apollo, she opened her mouth about everything except Apollo. So what is the issue, I think she likes Apollo!
Nene needs to leave the show. She starts stuff and never seems to see the need to apologize. How dear you talk about someone’s mother. Kandi loves her Mom. I don’t agree with everything Mama Joyce does and says, but Nene is wrong to talk about her and you need to apologize to Kandi and her Mom.
Nene is the show…! There has been nothing but fighting & backstabbing since Kenya came on the show. Please, she needs to go!!! It’s only my opinion but I believe, Kenya came to the reunion show with the intent to get at the other women it just happened to be Porsha which was much to Kenya’s liking! I’ve watched every season but I & others I know are ready to stop watching if Kenya don’t go!!!
Really. There was never fighting and backstabbing before? Nene didn’t fight with Kim every season after she became jealous of Kim’s Music career, Nene didn’t back stab Sheree out of money even though she was getting a Donald Trump check. Nene has been the instigator from the beginning. She is only happy when she is profiting that’s why this season we have seen the worst of her because she is no longer on top.
Please leaks needs to leave he/man started all the buckshot Apollo and bis wife needs to leave also over them both bye bye :-) :-) :-)
I totally agree. I wondered why Kenya immediately confronted Christopher’s wife at the vineyard, about their marriage status. She had been sleeping with him. Again no response from her. Do you think Christopher played Kenya? That’s why she came for Natalie.
I agree with Dee Kenya is a snake straight from hell, I would not trust her with anybody, she likes to see and feel other people pain, two face with a fork tongue. If my man was around her I would have been check her with her bristle mess up skin (look at part 3 of the reunion her face needed more make-up to cover her imperfect skin. Miss America-Miss Univerise ) she is sleeping somebody I wonder who, anyway can’t wait for next season. NeNe please don’t go nowhere, good luck Phadae. Cynthia grow up don’t ever let anybody get in your husband face and called him a bitch, that your man, check her then it is too late now, keep your friendship if it is real. but never get got slipping again when it comes to your man. Porsha do you and f…… what others think of you. Kandi, you reminded me of me, I always love my mama and respect her thank you for showing mama love no matter what people says. Kenya please stay on the show, so our ladies will be able to recognize a wolf in sheep’s clothing, how people can be fooled without knowing it, you are a good example and teacher.
Andy really no props Peter had a peach tonight what’s up with that.
I am not sure why Nene thinks anyone in Hollywood would want to hire her and that massive attitude. She is coming off as rude, combative, difficult to be around, and not easy to get along with. None of which look great on a resume. I’m not sure who she “thinks” she is, but she’s no Angela Bassett so it would be behoove her to make her next acting job – acting like someone who is likable and professional – if she wants anyone besides Andy to hire her.
Kenya is a conceited troublemaker…she loves to stir up drama and sit back and laugh with glee (no pun intended), but she wants people to feel sorry for her and her situation. She deserves to be alone and I believe she is jealous of what the other women have, especially NeNe and Phaedra. Kenya started off flirting with Apollo and any other man around. She is needy and desperate and hateful. She doesn’t own the fact that she does stuff to cause trouble, she sits back and acts innocent once shit hits the fan. She wanted to pull Apollo aside & loved the fact that it upset Phaedra. She eats it up that she thinks all men want her, and yet, the men that could have had her, walked away. She pushes people to the edge and then is shocked when they lose it? Really…wasn’t that what she was trying to do? You poke a beehive long enough, you’re going to get stung. So don’t whine about the painful sting, expect it. I like that NeNe is honest, says what she’s feeling and thinking, is a loyal friend, and she is so funny! She is also a REAL Housewife, she has owned up to her past & doesn’t play games. So if anyone needs to go it’s Kenya…she can twirl & wave on her way out…I doubt anyone will even miss her.
I agree too. I also like NeNe. She say’s what she feel. Everybody else does. Andy wrote that card about Brandon. His little feelings was hurt. Kenya ask him “did that hurt your feelings” . Let it go man. He even asked Rupal and she said no, she didn’t think what NeNe said was intended as an insult. If paid that much attention to the props, he would have stopped Kenya. Kenya started that crap on WWHL to get back at NeNe. My goodness I thought she meant Brandon was being extra. Every physical fight on that show (Kenya). Shes just like a lifetime movie when bad stuff starts happening.
Kenya needs attention so bad. She interrupted the men’s cigar time on purpose…she was loving being the only female there. She went into that room with a plan and she is a snake. If she was really so happy with her “prince” she wouldn’t feel the need to keep messing with other woman’s men. She knows exactly what she’s doing, but pretends she doesn’t. She must be way more insecure on the inside than she acts, or she wouldn’t feel the need to act the way she does.
If Kenya stays on the Show, Porsha, Phaedra, Kandi & Nene should quit!! And we should Boycott It!
Time for nene to leave the show. She doesnot want to accept responsibility for any raft but continuously starts crap. Then try to act new. So so tired of her. I used to like her but she got the big head and she only hears herself. Again so so tired of her. The show will be fine without her.
How much longer do we have to put up with Kenya. She is a stirrer, she lies and when confronted she can never prove she is right. Also disappointed with the way Andy handled the whole Porsche Kenya episode, at the time I really thought he needed to grow some balls, it looked like he was scared of going against Kenya. Would be happy not to see Kenya on the program again.
No way! NeNe is the bomb! Horse face Kenya needs to get the boot she is a mean, lying, low down shit stirrer who is nothing but a wanna be. I don’t even enjoy watching the show with her on it. Porsche needs to come back, I felt bad for her because she was baited by Kenya and disrespected. Did she react poorly? Yes, but the show is better with her on it.
Sadly our society has allowed Nene to think she is on a superior platform or is the queen and has class now. Just as a stripper she made money, she’s now making money because of lack of intelligent skills. She has no talent, anyone can act ghetto, get new teeth and roll your eyes all day!!! Please save your money Nene your empire will dissolve! Not a hater it’s the truth.
Unfortunately Nene is a legend in her own mind. Check this out Nene keep spending $15k on a handbag or shoes for that matter you will be on your way to the poor house quick fast and in a hurry.
What is you guys problem. Kenya completely tried to setup and agitate Nene all season long. On the trip to Savanah she was in Nene’s ear about the girls being late and how it was disrespectful and started arguing with everyone. Then tried to start a fight between Nene and Kandi over the master room. She knew Nene and Marlo were having problems from Marlo’s crazy behavior at Nene’s wedding then tried to make it look like Nene was mad about them being friends. Kenya is playing games but I guess you guys think her playing the victim is alright. She is not she is a snake trying to knock off the pieces and alot of non observant people just give her a pass because she hee haa’s through an argument. If someone keeps pushing your buttons you are going to get tired of it and she pushed Posha’s til she could not take it and truth be told I think Nene was boiling and it mad her come off badly talking to everyone. Sorry too but Kandi should never have made the comment about her running when she knew Nene’s son was there. I think Nene can’t get a break. If Kenya is going for Nene because she wants her spot and her pay. Phedra is her next target and Phedra knows it. Watch the show without a favorite eye and you might see a different show. I personally like Kandi and Phedra. I see Nene trying to change but having a hard time because she is right she is making the money on the show and bravo is going to make her earn it.
I don’t think no one should leave. They all bring something to the table that makes the show a success. And I do hope and time nene and Cynthia will make up. All friends go through shit at times at the end of the day that’s what makes us stronger!!#
If Nene is gone the show is going to be so damn boring
I use to like Nene until I saw her at the airport. I’m a crew member and I spoke to her one morning. She acted as if I was dirt. She is far to arrogant now. The same people you see going up you see coming down.
Ne Ne is arrogant & you get the feeling she’s better then everyone…including the viewers…Ne Ne was the star…disrespectful, obnoxious and her sorry was sorry. Apparently Appollo is Kenya’s storyline, that man is delusional and has been taking Ne Ne pills.
Nene would be a fool to leave the show. Despite what she might think she is not an actress. She struggled with the lines from TNN as it was. She got on Trump and DWTS because she’s the new flash in the pan period. She appears disgruntled. Nobody is attracted to a trouble maker…..and that’s what she looks like now. JS.
I stopped watching Atlanta after last season. It is so stupid. I watched the first of the three reunion shows, and part of the second after seeing clips of the fight. Honestly, half of these people need to go. I enjoy NeNe because she is wicked smart and stirs up drama. Kenya and the Mama woman act like they’re mildly retarded. They know that they need to create drama, but it is so obvious that that’s what they’re doing that it just makes the entire show seem contrived. And I found it difficult to watch. I definitely won’t be watching next season. I’m afraid that this is now the same tired formula for most of Bravos shows.
Are you foolish? There is nothing smart about NeNe, she has the intelligence level of a sea slug, the vocabulary level of 3rd grader and the intellect of rotting garbage.
Know one would watch the show if the drama wasn’t there, sad to say(not). But I think everyone should stay. It would be real bad to leave without growing from this season. Hopefully everyone see there faults, and work on it. They shouldn’t leave as the whore, bi$&h, the weakest link, mrs. Im rich bi$&h, and it’s okay for my mom to act an azz.
Please don’t insult sea slugs.
I hate Kenya she needs to leave I won’t watch rhoa if she leaves. She love’s to start stuff and sit back and watch her evil work I hope they take her off and to bring back sharee oh hell no.
Nene has become too big for her britches time for her to leave!! I’m glad Kandi, Kenya, and especially Cynthia called her out. Truthfully Phaedra could leave too. It’s now Kenya’s show!!
Ne Ne needs to leave the show. i can’t stand her anymore. She thinks she is so much better than everyone else. She may be the highest paid on the
show but she has no class. Let her GO.
Ne Ne needs to leave the show. She thinks she is so much better than everyone else. She may be the highest paid on the
NeNe and Cynthia
Life is too short for us not to love one another. Please ladies you both are as beautiful as can be and very blessed. Value your friendship and hug each other with love. Nene i see that Cynthia values you highly and you are a good and wonderful friend to her you are very special to her. I can feel the Love between the both of you. I in my life have worked very hard and wish i could have accomplished more like all of you lovely ladies have. Please value each other and continue your life friendship. Be Blessed ladies :)
Phaedra was 100 percent correct in reading Kenya!!! Some of these commentators really get it twisted! Let Kenya push up on your husband/man and you would not come on here with that foolishness about Phaedra being wrong!!! Kenya should not be all up on a married man period, Apollo is Phaedra’s husband!!!!! I realize that we are living I. A time where people think you can do what you want but, a woman chasing after someone’s husband is still a whore in any language !!! No no one can control a grown man and Phaedra is no different!!! “And for the poster talking about what about the gay people using sperm banks?” This is not about the gays or anyone else it was directed at Kenya and her inappropriate behavior period!!!! So sit down with that !!! SMDH
Why would Kenya address Apollo,he’s a criminal. He is of no further use to Kenya ,so why would she waste her breath addressing him. He served his dumb ass purpose, now he can exit stage right, to jail. Also, who else think Apollo is taking the fall for Pheadra. Apollo proved he is too dumb to pull off the crimes he is being charged with. I mean, just look at him at the reunion when he was telling Kenya where to send him money in prison,he was using straight up prison lingo. I said to myself,”you big dummy,if people didn’t know you were a prisoner before, they do now”. And as for Candy, I totally dislike Nene but at least Nene loudly lets you know what side she’s on. Candy throws a rock and hides her hand, she straddles the fence,she snickers and whispers with Pheadra about Kenya. When Kenya said the things she heard Nene saying behind those closed doors, besides Nene ,Candy was the first one to say she didn’t hear “that”. Then at the end of the show Andy showed the tape. Needless to say both Nene and Candy lied. And by the way, I think that thing with Todd and Candy’s mother was manufactured so people would watch Candy’s wedding show. And Kenya, girl, you had all those vultures on your ass and girl you slayed ’em all. Kenya you are a tough, classy cookie. From now on when I get in situations I am going to say to myself WWKD. WHAT WOULD KENYA DO.
Girl Boo, Kenya is a hater and not even relevant! I do not know what you were watching because no one lied! Kenya sitting up there hollering and cursing like a ignorant fool until Apollo came out on set and then you could not buy a vowel from her!!! EVERYBODY can see that Kenya wants Apollo and it is so disgusting to watch her act a fool over Phaedra’s husband!!! Yes, he is Phaedra’s husband and she has the right to check any loose woman pushing up on him regardless to how you feel about Apollo.
The show has push everyone so low. I think it is such insult to all the housewives and viewers!
I agree all the way Nene must GO she is insult to the show she look like a Man and DRAG QUEEN I do not understand how the hell those producer put her on the show.She.is to UGLY for any show in Hollywood
Nene.is the insult to the show what is wrong with the producers Nene must GO she look big ugly Drag Queen she does not look like woman she is cheap and talk like a Gato every time I see her face I change the channel at least Keneya look like a woman I do not know how the hell Nene got into the show biz I would not even hire her as a Maid its big NONO for NENE