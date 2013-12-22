‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ recap: What’s up with Mynique?

Isn’t cute that Cynthia has to explain to Mynique how to talk like a gay man? When all the girls howl after she cluelessly bats her eyes and says, “I don’t feel red,” it’s a little bit like watching a new exchange student try to order lunch or the first act of “Bambi.” It’s not enough that Mynique has no idea how to act like an African-American woman among women; the real issue is that she isn’t apparently smart enough to sit back and let the beautiful car wreck that is “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” wash over her until she has enough ammunition to jump into the fray. No, she charges in, empty guns firing away at nothing — right up until she gets shot down.
The trip to Savannah, of course, is off to a bumpy start before it even gets on the road. After Kandi and Kenya duke it out on the bus, Kandi decides that the best way to smooth things over is to stomp into the master bedroom and declare it hers. I half expected her to pee on the bed, lest someone try to snatch it away from her. Even Phaedra warns her that the other girls will want the digs if they see her crazy fabulous bathroom, and the truth is, I wouldn’t blame them. NeNe, who is trying hard to “keep Nay-Nay in a suitcase,” tries to be Zen about it, but come on, Kandi is being a brat of the worst order. The master bedroom should go to the person who organized the trip, period. For once, NeNe would have a good case for letting Nay-Nay out of the suitcase.
Of course, that’s exactly what Kenya wants, and she spends an inordinate amount of time trying to poke NeNe into having a fit. Oh, and popping out of dark corners, trying to scare people. Kenya is clearly in touch with her inner child to an extent that’s a little creepy, if you ask me.
Still, it’s Mynique who makes the most notable screw-ups during the show. First, she tries to make it absolutely clear to Porsha that, while she has a controlling, messed-up, female-submissive relationship with her husband, too, it’s TOTALLY different than Porsha’s! Porsha, of course, cries. Though I’m liking Porsha quite a bit more than I did during the Kordell days, too often we get reminders that she’s either dumb as a brick or was in a coma from middle school until her late ’20s, as she thought the Underground Railroad was an actual friggin’ railroad. Didn’t her grandfather Hosea Williams ever think, as he was dragging her around to rallies or whatever, to maybe make sure she understood a bit of black history? Just a smidge? Or maybe one of those rocks that was being thrown at her connected with a soft part of her skull, because man, even when presented with the fact that the railroad is an idea, a euphemism, is NOT IN FACT REALY, she will NOT let it go. It wasn’t electric, I know! It was probably very small. Uh-huh. No, I mean, it was real, but it was different, right? When NeNe thinks you have not paid attention in class, you really should consider a trip to the library, or the Internet, or, you know, just plain reading.
Anyway, back to Mynique. After making Porsha cry, her next target is Phaedra, who shuts her down like a restaurant with a vermin infestation. Everyone else seems scandalized that Phaedra tells Mynique to shut her pie hole, as she doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about and she doesn’t, in fact, know Phaedra at all, but I don’t blame Phaedra one bit for taking offense. Yes, Mynique is NeNe’s friend and Chuck Smith’s wife, but her scattershot approach to picking enemies does not make me think she’s going to be a particular asset to the show.
Mynique finally gets her comeuppance when she tries to talk to Kandi about her affair with her husband, a meaningless “two week” relationship that barely counted as a relationship… right? Oh, actually, no. Kandi dumbed Chuck, and she slept with Chuck, and Chuck bought Mama Joyce a damn Louis Vuitton purse. And he paid Kandi’s bills. So… not exactly what sounds like a quick romance to me. Mynique blinks and blinks. Kenya, who picks up this delicious ball of bacon-wrapped gossip, merrily tosses it to Phaedra, who also dated Chuck. Well, not really, right? You would think that, given that Chuck clearly hasn’t told Mynique either 1) the truth or 2) the whole story, she would shut up. Instead, she keeps digging a deeper hole. But it wasn’t serious! It was serious? Well, you’re a woman, you’re confused. Because, as we know, professional athletes are always honest about their pasts! I think Mynique may want to wash the sheets when she gets home, as I don’t get the impression her husband is all that honest in general.
But Mynique really makes a mess of things when she decides to attack not Kandi or Phaedra (or even Kenya, who’s clearly creating the problem) but Porsha. Yes, Porsha is an easy target (it’s like kicking a puppy), but what Porsha lacks in intellect she makes up for in volume, and even Mynique has to realize she’s sounding like a crazy person (as Kandi says) after a certain point. Hey, I see another “Real Housewives” divorce on the horizon, don’t you?
Do you think Mynique should join the cast? Do you think Kandi should have given the master bedroom to NeNe? Do you think Phaedra was right to shut down Mynique?
Kandi should have given NeNe the room. And Mynique is not ready for this show!
No Mynique should not join the cast; Yes Kandi should give Nene the master suite and Yes I was glad Phaedra shut Mynique down. Also Kenya is a “stink stirrer” she loves to get stuff started and sit back watch the sparks fly, I can’t stand her wish she would leave the show. Go be with your African King! And lastly poor Porsha, honey study some black history, your looks are only going to get you so far
I would like to start a Petition for Porsha to leave the show! I have seen dumb but this just made me sad, I even let a few tears slip out. This is a woman who can buy shoes costing $7K but doesn’t understand the underground railroad.
Andy Please, Please stop! She no clue and really wanted to keep talking and showing her ignorance. I’ve watched this show through fights, lost husbands, surgeries, and the worst insults anyone could throw, but this is the final straw! No African American 32 years old should not know what their history is all about. Get her off the SHOW, now! Oh and until the season ends have her to keep her mouth closed!
I agree with all said. The old, broke, has been Kenya must go also.
Keep your Petition to yourself. A lot of people her agee do not know what the Underground Railroad is. Or other aspects of African American History. Now she can educate herself as to never make another mistake of that kind again. Why try to take away her livelihood?
Mynique was weak to lash out at bystander Porsha and not take on her attacker Kenya.
I used to be a housewives junkie, but anymore all the housewives shows are tiresome, boring and annoying. I think Todd is real and refreshing and the men on the show are more interesting then the women.
Yes, Kandi should have gave up the master suite. She was 3 hours late. She stopped to eat for christ sake! Why does she deserve the best room? Nene handled the situation very well. Kenya was just happy to put someone else on the chopping block. And unfortunately, Porsha is an embarrassment to Black Women and the entire Black race. SMH. Kordell ain’t gay, I see why he rolled out. She thought she had a meal ticket! Lbs and smh at the same damn time!
Is just it me or does anyone else think Peter is on the down-low? He isn’t remotely interested in Cynthia or any other woman except in all things financial. This is my opinion and I’m sticking to it! Leave Kenya alone, she’s hilarious! Mynique is too superficial to be interesting and should be gone with the wind. She also paid too much attention to Phaedra’s nursing breasts! Kandi was wrong for taking master bedroom.
The best show of the 6 years RHOA history. I just not stop laughing when I think of all of the facial expressions on their faces. Keep Mynique, Kenya, Porsha and the entire cast. This is just starting to get really entertaining.
