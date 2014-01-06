‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ recap: Can Brandi change?

While lots of things happen in this episode (Jamie Lee Curtis for the win!), all of them are overshadowed by the never-ending battle between Brandi and Joyce. After the pathetic ending to Lisa’s dinner party debacle, I think the win is pretty clearly in Joyce’s column. She may be many things, but I don’t think Joyce is one to play the victim card, at least not the way Brandi did.
When her onslaught of F words failed to cow Joyce and Michael, Brandi took another approach — tears. She misses her puppy! She doesn’t have a boyfriend! World’s tiniest violin playing for her! Joyce has a good point that missing your dog doesn’t really give you license to be a raging asshat, and yet Brandi did manage to get Lisa and Yolanda cooing over her like a bird with a broken wing.
Yolanda, who has more sympathy for Brandi than the girl really deserves, tries to reason with her after the fact. Yes, yes, she’s had a hard time. “F-you is really not the best way to articulate how you feel,” she explains, as if this is news. But Brandi isn’t going to change who she is! She just swears like a drunken sailor with Tourette syndrome, so what! I think at this point Yolanda is allowed to slap Brandi, because I think she needs it. Yolanda tries to explain that she doesn’t need to change who she is, just the way she expresses herself, but no use. Brandi isn’t interested. After all, swearing and freaking her out has gotten her this far, right?
Meanwhile, Lisa talks to Ken about her challenge in trying to broker a peace between Joyce and Brandi. Ken takes Brandi’s side, insisting that Michael had no right to defend his wife, but even Lisa has to call B.S. on this. As admirable as it is that Lisa and Yolanda are so defensive of Brandi, it’s bordering on enabling her bad behavior — which apparently bubbles to the surface whether or not she’s wasted.
I’m a little sad that Brandi’s sunk to such depths this season, showing she’s truly a mean girl who can’t handle her own jealousy. As Michael responded to Yolanda’s protestation that Brandi is genuine, she’s genuinely mean — at least when she feels threatened.
Lisa invites over Joyce, an offer Joyce accepts but without putting down her guard. I’m pretty sure any efforts to make a case for Brandi’s behavior will fall on deaf ears, as Joyce really has put up with more than she should. Of course, Lisa’s a pretty wily adversary, so we’ll see if she casts her English-accented spell on Joyce, too.
In other news, Carlton gets a big ol’ neck tattoo while dressed like a teenage stripper and assures us she’s not going through a midlife crisis. Yeah, right. While she may have the (artificially enhanced) body to pull off a lace-up top, unless she’s hooking for a living, it’s a bit much.
Kim got her perfectly trained pit bull back after a week of doggie camp, and I’m pretty sure she’s going to completely undo whatever training Kingsley had while he was away. She doesn’t just want a dog, after all. She wants a baby that can attack burglars, which is just as ludicrous as it sounds.
Finally, we got to see Kyle’s fashion show for Children’s Hospital, which was also a chance for her to trot her awkward teenagers up and down a runway and assure them they didn’t seem as ridiculous as they really did. There was a sweet moment between Kyle and Jamie Lee Curtis, who apparently isn’t so busy plugging yogurt that makes you poop to do a good deed. I can’t believe that Kyle was the little girl in “Halloween,” or I should say, I can’t believe it’s taken this long for someone to flog that info, as we knew Kim was the little girl from “Return to Witch Mountain” before she showed up.
But back to Brandi vs. Joyce, which did yield the best line of the episode: “You don’t need rehab. You’re just tacky!” Though Joyce said that to Brandi, I think it could apply to quite a few of these gals, don’t you?
Do you think Brandi can change? Were you surprised to see Jamie Lee Curtis? Do you think Joyce should forgive Brandi?
I know I’m in the shrinking minority that is Camp Brandi, but I do believe she is the more genuine and, ultimately, better person in this battle with Joyce. Saying the “F” word constantly may not make you a lady, but it also doesn’t make you a bad person. While I was raised that using that kind of language shows that you are lazy or unintelligent, Brandi clearly didn’t get the most conventional upbringing. Joyce is the classic mean Barbie — as my Puerto Rican husband said upon his first time seeing her on the show, “She’s as fake as a three-dollar bill.” The idea that a grown woman who is supposedly so confident and happy in her life keeps beating the “Brandi is a bully” dead horse because she repeated a name she was taunted with in high school — seriously?!?!? I feel like her whole existence is still about trying to one-up some group of kids who haven’t given her a second thought in 20 years, and her interactions with people make me nauseous. She is that girl who laughs too loud at jokes she doesn’t understand, over-affirms anything said/done by someone she wants to impress, and — yes — makes it all about her. I don’t believe for one second that Brandi is a racist and Joyce was clearly coached about who to poke at to make a name for herself on this show. Brandi needs help, no doubt, but once she emerges from her black hole she will be so many miles above Plastic Girl.
PULEEEZZZZEEEE!!!!!!!!You are all wrong child.
I was firmly Team Brandi for a long time, but her recent behavior is just so disappointing. Of course, I’m not Team Joyce, either. As you say, she seemed intent on picking fights from the moment she arrived — unfortunately, Brandi took the bait.
Actually Brandi is the one who tried to pick a fight with Joyce in Palm Springs. Do you remember why Brandi called Joyce by different names? Names such as Jacqueline, Jackalina Latina, Yoyce, Yoy and Hoycita. Because according to Brandi, Joyce is the name of a white woman, so she gave herself the right to “rename” Joyce a name that she deemed properly ethnic.
At Yolanda’s dinner when Joyce was asked to make a toast in Spanish Brandi interrupted by saying, STFU we’re not in Miami. At Lisa’s dinner she said to the bartender give me a drink before I k*ll a Puerto Rican.
Stop making excuses Brandi. She’s a jealous loser who talks a lot, but who ran away in tears when called TACKY. The truth hurts.
Amen Susan!!!!! I totally agree with u!
Carlton is a try hard. What is her ambition in life apart from looking like a ???!!! She does not enhance this show at all
This is so true. She needs to leave. She looks like a man and is so judgemental.
What is the point to Carlton? She does not enhance the show at all. A try hard
I will never defend a bully. A bully is a person usually a kid, who has jealousies and Insecurities about themselves and can’t handle it so they pick on the nice kid. Hence Brandi the bully and Joyce the target. She’s said quite often she wants to physically harm Joyce and throws ethnic insults on her and the reason being ?? She leaks Spanish? She’s happy? I don’t get it, even if Joyce is so called fake according to Brandi or me, that still doesn’t mean u insult and curse at someone on national tv. I still never understood why Brandi hated Adrienne or abused Taylor. Adrienne’s life was ruined when she spoke about her surrogacy which effects someone’s kids. Who does that. No wonder Eddie left her, who would ever like her. She’s awful.
Brandi is so nasty and straight mean bully. She is so not educated, she is so jealous of Joyce. She should be not allow to use such bad language and racist comments. I was team Brandi but after what she did to Adrienne and now to Joyce I don’t even want to see her on television. Bravo should take her out of the show, and get someone that does a good influence in society. I really dislike Brandi’s behavior…
What is going on? I’m confused why is bullying ok?? A bully is one one who is jealous , insecure and uses violence and threats a kind kid, yea kids bully 42 yr old mom of 2 should not. Brandi fits the exact description, she said she wanted to punch her out, kill a Puerto Rican . This is so nasty. I never understood why she hated Adrienne I mean Brandi revealed all Adrienne’s personal secrets about her surrogacy, then she was slapping Taylor, I don’t get it. Very disgusting vile racist bully. Joyce u act like a great educated strong woman.
I think being a good person is being a good parent and spouse. Brandi is neither she is self indulgent out of control nasty. This has to effect her kids and all other relationships. Who do you think is happier Joyce or Brandi? I’d say its no contest. The best revenge is living well and deal with the cards life has dealt you and keeping your dignity.