‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ recap: Is Brandi done with Lisa?

Guess what? Underneath Carlton’s kinky, Wiccan, sex-addicted, curse-a-riffic exterior lies a little mush ball of marshmallow goo! Or something. Anyway, this is more or less the take away from this week’s episode. After being schooled all season long in Carlton’s kink, her taste for painful tattoos and her hard-charging ways, we watch her dissolve like a soggy Kleenex while talking to Lisa about Kyle’s hurtful words. I’m still trying to make sense of Carlton, who strikes me as a walking ball of contradictions (she won’t hurt a fly, or a bee, or any living creature, but has no problem screaming hysterically at anyone who offends her). I think she’s fun, but I wouldn’t want to be opposite her in a knife fight, either.
It turns out that Carlton is devastated, simply devastated that Kyle would call her an anti-Semite. She loves all people! She lived in South Africa! I know where she’s going with this argument, but the way it’s edited together, she seems thoroughly insane. Jews, black people, I love all minorities! I lived among them once! Not now, of course, but once! I hate Kyle, and she’s Jewish, but I don’t hate her because she’s Jewish! She just bugs me!
But even though it seemed we were going to spend a great deal of time dwelling on Carlton’s (admittedly tacky) dis-invitation of Kyle from her business party, and Lisa’s later (failed) attempt to broker some sort of peace, that wasn’t the real battle brewing in this episode. No, we discovered that Brandi is having doubts about Lisa. Not about whether it’s weird to let a little dog drink out of the good glassware, but whether or not Lisa is an evil mastermind who’s been playing Brandi like a foul-mouthed violin. Maybe in Brandi’s case, a bass violin. Because she’s tall.
Anyway, Brandi first broaches the topic with Kim, and while they both agree they sometimes love Lisa, she’s a little scary, too. She’s not so scary that Kim hesitates to keep riding her and Ken for not coming to her kid’s graduation party, but scary.
Brandi then moves on to Kyle. I would hesitate before I’d take my problems to Kyle, honestly. Kyle would love to steal Brandi away from Lisa, sure, but it’s a bit like declaring the kitchen too hot and then setting yourself on fire. In any case, Lisa feels Brandi’s pain. Brandi can’t understand why Lisa isn’t calling her every morning! It’s because she’s too busy calling Kyle! Oh no! Brandi can’t understand why Lisa would dump her for Kyle. Has she just been using her? Has she just been, gasp, Lisa’s puppet? Is Lisa Bobby Fischer? Is she the greatest chess master who ever lived? In a social kind of Beverly Hills way? Brandi feels Keyser Soze’d and it is an awful, awful feeling.
Kyle, who is clearly loving every minute of Brandi’s true confessions, just shrugs. You have to forgive and forget with Lisa, plus you have to know what you’re getting into. Brandi nods and sighs. She doesn’t want to be on Lisa’s bad side. She isn’t prepared for that! I’m not sure Brandi is ready for that, either, in part because she had to Google Bobby Fischer in order to make the reference.
Meanwhile, Lisa is swanning around her house getting ready for a photo shoot, blissfully unaware that all of her former friends are quietly plotting against her, although I’m not sure we’re at the conscious plotting stage just yet. If Kyle has a game plan, she’s not revealing it just yet, and Brandi is going through the seven stages of grief (right now: shock and denial).
Just in case we need bigger drama, Brandi decides to invite herself along on Joyce and Kyle’s trip to Puerto Rico. Brandi knows she and Joyce will never be besties, but she’s sure she can hold it together for a sweet vacation. Yeah, stop laughing.
Do you think Brandi and Lisa’s friendship is over? Do you think Carlton will ever forgive Kyle? Do you think Brandi’s making a mistake going to Puerto Rico?
It seems to me that Lisa will be own her own next season. She’s on Kim’s s— list for not coming to her daughter’s graduation party; Yolanda’s plaque painting, taking over that joint birthday party for her and Kyle’s husbands; telling Brandi what to do; and trying to get Carlton to make amends with Kyle. Nothing good will come out of this. Lisa, you’re on your own….watch and see.
I would think Lisa would be way better off without any of them. I would love a show with just Lisa and her life. The rest have to make up stuff to stay busy. Lisa doesn’t . One reason they can’t tear her down is she lives a open and honest life. Not a pretend one
Bottom line I think all of the ladies have a problem with Lisa because they just don’t get being busy working. Funny now that Kyle has a business and is busier she is not as upset with Lisa. Lisa has real work to do, not just paint in the afternoon (sorry Yolonda). Is it me or are the biggest pot-stirrers in any RH the ones with the least amount of work to do?
These women are either totally scripted for audience-gaining or just horrible.
Brandi: what kind of woman thinks she’s being a “friend” by asking another woman if her husband’s cheating on her–at a dinner party? What kind of woman teases a younger, prettier woman by calling her a name she hates? However, as her parents named her like a cheap cocktail waitress, no wonder she’s a drunk.
Carlton: seems to be made of salmon jerky. You know: like beef jerky but not tasty and smells kind of bad. Who gets all upset when someone mentions nipples but has naked girls at their sad, sad, desperate to be outre cheezy party? Who has millions but dresses like a $3 hooker? Who says she isn’t prejudiced just when announcing her husbands clients are mostly Jewish?
Lisa: the way she treats her maid, while pretending to be a decent human being, makes me cringe. Rocia? You want one of my 10,000 dresses? You’re not underprivileged. Now get us our tea or I won’t let you go home to Mexico to see your kids! (Besides, Lisa’s upperclawss accent slips a lot. Bet she’s a Cockney.)
Joyce: I like her. All her “flaws” are really defending herself and acting like a Latina. They all talk fast and a lot–unless they’re maids.
Kim: Brandi was awful to you and to Adrienne. There must be more women in LA than this group of skanks.
Kyle: acts out of astonishing ignorance a lot but was lucky in love. Still, not very credible at being “Jewish.”
Yolanda: YUCCCH! What an arrogant, superior, child’s-soul-destroying bitch. Soon as she gets a little older, I bet “My Love” finds a new squeeze.
Did I leave anyone out? And why do they all keep inviting each other to things–besides keeping this well-paying mess going?
Okay, I am doing this as a guest becuase it is a bizarre response…but I think Carlton was not upset about the “nipple” per se; she was upset that Kyle was dissing Lisa with the comment while Lisa wasn’t there. Kyle told an “inside” joke to strangers that were not privy to the inside joke. All she heard was Kyle dissing Lisa; and she was. Both Kyle and Kim disrespect Lisa and Kim, though admittedly Kim has taken it to a whole new level with this last episode where once AGAIN she no shows an event, makes fun of Lisa’s accent, and still is mad at Ken because he reminded her that she misses a lot of events. Kim is whacked.
You’re spot on with most of your assessments, however Joyce annoys me to no end flipping and tossing her hair. She is beautiful and she knows it. You seem to forget the first time Kim and Kyle met Brandi. They did not roll out the welcome wagon at all. I don’t know why they keep inviting each other to events…it’s becoming clear that there are no real friendships there.
Just Saying: I didn’t forget but Brandi did come down hard on poor befuddled Kim at the first meeting. Brandi is not exactly the soul of discretion.
Guest: I think Carlton was mostly just after Kyle. And Carlton’s an interior designer? I just vomited in my mouth–and had to spit out Gothic cross-shaped sex-toys. That was a sad, sad, depressing pool party.
Lisa: I think she is a stand up person. She balances class and down to earth pretty well. Not afraid to befriend classless people – which is her downfall. And the way she treats Rocia is as if she is her employee duh~! She pays her extremely well (that’s why Ken was saying she was not unprivileged). Rocia is NOT Lisa’s friend, com’on! She WORKS for her with good hourly rate. OF COURSE she needs to get her tea when she asks of it, which is in her job description, which she forgot and got a reminder from LIsa to do so and a roll eye.
Kim: is just sad.but is so unlikeable because she is so mean when she is not being pathetic.
Kyle: QUEEN of jealousy. You can tell she was that way towards Kim growing up and now can’t stand Lisa being more popular than her and everything LIsa does grinds her her the wrong way.
Joyce: nice girl but boring
Carlton: really strategized too much and forced it on her relationship with the women from the beginning. Obviously she knew viewers hated Kyle last season and loved the “dream team”. so made up her mind immediately about the cast from the beginning. Little did she know the dynamics would change this season. I actually like that she has issues with Kyle lol just because I hate Kyle.
Yolanda: Obviously she had issues with Mohammad liking Lisa so much as a friend and always had it out for her.
Brandi; Was always a classless trainwreck, just revealed herself to the viewers what she always has been. trash.
I think the bottom line is that all the ladies are flat out jealous that Lisa has TWO Bravo shows and two paychecks while they are making do fighting for airtime on their one measly show…
I agree!!
Kyle; In her mind she’s the only real movie star and she’s always been jealous of her sister.
Kim; She is just a lost soul.. Sorry
Yolanda; If it rains to much out in Ca she will drown with her nose so far in the air..she thinks she is way better than anyone else. Truthfully I don’t see how her and her King both fit their egos in the same room together? Talk about loving YOURSELF!
Brandi; She is a self centered brat. She plays the victim all the time because she’d have to say some things are her fault. And she was wrong. She’s 40 years old so chances of her growing up aren’t good.
Carlton; so far just mostly grosses me out.
Joyce; She doesn’t bother me and really seems nice
Lisa is the ONLY one who has her crap together. She knows who she is and has nothing to hide. As Lisa said herself after the Adrienne mess.. You have to live a honest open life to come on a reality show. If you have big secrets to keep don’t do it. Its pure jealousy on Yo and Kyles parts. The others are just a confused, stupid mess IMO
But bottom line, everyone will ultimately come crawling back to Lisa. And she knows it.
(For what it’s worth, the men act 10x better than the women.)
why would Kyle even invite Brandi to go to Puerto
Rico knowing Brandi and Joyce’s history? Neither Joyce or her husband can stand Brandi. Unless she wants to get everybody in the let’s hate Lisa pool? I think the reunion shows will let us know how next season will go.
Ratings.
I adore Lisa and enjoy watching her on my TV. I see a life I’ll never touch.. A life that has everything including real love and happiness. I started watching these shows just for that reason. But Bravo has totally ruined them starting with the hire of Tamra Barney on RHWOC. If Lisa is all knowing and can control people as they claim Donald Trump may want to hire her fast. She could get people to give him more money. Kyle thinks shes a star and can’t stand or accept her kid days are over.. No cares. Poor poor Kim. she’s on to much nerve meds or something.. She will do what her sister says too. I’m sick of the acting like Lisa voices too. Kyle would cry if Lisa done that to her. Brandi is a middle aged drunk who has playing the victim down pat. I can’t stand her!!
In their small minds they believe with Lisa gone they would somehow take her place.. Truth is there isn’t one of them that can fill Lisa’s shoes. Kyle needs to stop trying to cute and funny like Lisa too. Its not working!!!
Brandi, you’re not a fine girl,
What a crap wife you would be,
No wonder your husband,
Took off with a girl named Lee!
(to the tune of “Brandi, You’re a Fine Girl” by Looking Glass)
Lisa has more class than all of them. I’m disgusted with Brandi and Yolanda, Kim and Kyle! Lisa took Brandi in when she was hated by all of them and she just stabbed her in the back. Kim missed every event for years cause she’s a drunk and she’s mad because they missed her daughters graduation, grow up, you are supposed to be sober now and acting like a nasty drunk. Yolanda yells at ken for speaking up for his wife when Yolanda had no business getting involved, total shit stirrer. Ken and Lisa stuck up for kyles husband and now he’s treating them like shit. They are all haters. Brandi is trash!