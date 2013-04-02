‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ recap: Is Kyle the ultimate mean girl?

During the first season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kyle was my favorite, hands down. She seemed far more grounded than, say, Camille (who sneered at poseurs who only had two or three houses and no islands or gold encrusted toilets in Aspen). She came across as fun, bubbly and, yes, concerned about her sister Kim, who seemed flakier than a lard-based pie crust.
Of course, we now know a lot more about Kim’s flakiness (raging alcoholism tends to make you a tad unreliable), Camille (whose divorce from Kelsey Grammer made her plenty more sympathetic, especially once she revealed the weird sexual kinks she tolerated without laughing) and, of course, Kyle. Oh, Kyle.
This season, it’s been hard to be a Kyle fan. She’s walked an odd tightrope, trying to stay out of fights while asking leading questions of her castmates that seem designed to start them. Her tearful interactions with Kim have started to feel staged and uncomfortable, especially when Kyle thinks the best time for a heart-to-heart with Kim about her sobriety is in the changing room of her new store while the opening gala is bumping along outside, complete with an open bar. Then, there’s the growing divide between Kyle and her former bestie Lisa. It wasn’t hard to see Lisa’s point of view when she complained that Kyle eagerly jumped up to defend, say, Adrienne from any insult, but passively sat back and watched the fireworks when Lisa was in the hot seat. Yes, Lisa can take care of herself, but Kyle was a better friend to an empty chair (given how infrequently Adrienne actually showed up to events) than to a real person.
As my colleague Melinda Newman said, “Kyle is the ultimate mean girl,” the high school diva who made other girls cry by leveling pointed barbs before swearing she was just joking around. I’m not sure I’m ready to give up on Kyle completely just yet, but after the season reunion show, it seems like plenty of her castmates are.
In the second part of the two-part reunion, Lisa very delicately called her former bestie a liar, admitting she was more inclined to trust Yolanda’s version of events at the Paris airport than Kyle’s. Maybe Lisa just didn’t want to think Yolanda had called her full of bleep, but the fact that she didn’t trust her former buddy was pretty damning. Kyle protested repeatedly that she wasn’t a liar, but it didn’t make much of an impact. Lisa then named all of the Housewives she trusted — Yolanda, Brandi, even Kim (who also claimed Yolanda called Lisa a piece of bleep in Paris) and Taylor. Kyle? Yeah, not so much.
The discussion became more and more disjointed, until Brandi eagerly pointed out Yolanda was so good to Kim in Paris she carried her luggage and her poop-smeared pillow. How did she know it was a poop smear? She smelled it, of course. This really disgusting moment brought to you by… Brandi, Lisa’s new BFF!
Needless to say, Kyle did not seem overly optimistic about a future for Lisa and Kyle as close pals.
Really, there wasn’t much Kyle could say during the episode that someone didn’t quickly dismiss. Kyle always thought Paul and Adrienne’s bickering was just playful! Lisa doesn’t exactly roll her eyes, but she makes it clear Kyle must be a little dense, as Paul and Adrienne had been having problems even before the first season started. Lisa would never, ever say, “Duh,” but you can tell when she’d like to.
Later, Brandi admits she doesn’t think Kyle is really rooting for Kim to stay sober. Kyle bursts into tears, as this is the MEANEST THING BRANDI COULD SAY EVER! But really, I can see where Brandi might get that impression. Kyle seems alternately aggravated by Kim’s flakiness and distrustful of her sobriety. Kyle kind of treats Kim like a poorly trained monkey or a Robert Downey Jr. circa 1990. Luckily, Andy plays Al-Anon counselor in the episode and gets Brandi to apologize to Kyle, Kyle to apologize to Brandi, and everyone to apologize to Kim. But Brandi’s words seem to hit home with Kim, and I get the sense she feels like Kyle isn’t exactly in her corner, either. Granted, I would get really tired of being in Kim’s corner sometimes. Now that she’s sober, she is deeply offended by almost anything and feels everything is meant to hurt her, including rainy days, burnt popcorn and creaky lawn furniture.
When Kyle’s husband Mauricio comes out to join the women, he doesn’t really do much to improve Kyle’s image, either. When Andy brings up the debate between Mauricio and Brandi at the Moroccan restaurant, Mauricio is initially dismissive of Brandi’s complaint that he was hostile and aggressive. When she finally explains to him that she was hurt because she likes and respects him, he apologizes for being “passionate” and tells her he likes her, too. So… Mauricio needs a compliment to say he’s sorry?
At the end of the show, Kyle says she really hopes the air has been cleared so that everyone can become better friends. I don’t believe her for a minute. As much as Kyle’s tried to play the Zen master this season, she’s been more like a feral cat watching birds at play, hoping someone breaks a wing and even dragging along a bigger, angrier cat (Faye Resnick) to get in some swats every once in a while. Beverly Hills may be her town, but she certainly makes me want to drive through it quickly.
Do you think Kyle is a mean girl? What did you think of the reunion? Do you think Brandi was wrong to bring up Kim’s poop-smeared pillow, by the way?
I think that at one time everyone else is ganging up on one lonely person. Those are the mean girls. Not Kyle this time! !!!!!
what are you talking about? The Wichard sisters were disgusting towards Yolanda, Brandi and Lisa yesterday night, as usual. Calling Yolanda a liar, Brandi a naughty nasty girl, Lisa a fake. There were the only ones hard to watch. Can’t stomach these two crying anymore. Such fakes and drama queens. Such witches spewing hatred and blame on everyone except themselves. Only time they were not insulting others were when they were at feud with each other. I think these two sisters are too miserably dysfunctional to watch. And Mauricio, OF COURSE he jumped on Adrienne ship to sell their house, no matter how you twist the words, your actions speak for themselves.
I’m inclined to have sympathy for the person everyone seems to have conspired to gang up on. Like Lisa at last season’s reunion, Kyle didn’t deserve all the shade.
Kyle deserved more than what she got yesterday. The other girls were too classy to give her, her share of griefs. Kyle was the meanest of all. I hate her the most because she tries to fool the viewers by pretending to be the peacemaker, while snickering at tarnishing Brandi and Lisa. And you can tell despite her fake camera efforts she really wants Lisa to go down. She only says she cares for Lisa but none of her real words or actions backed up these comments. She did not try hard to be Lisa’s friend. She only faked it, tried to pull Bethenny, when Lisa has never been Jill.
Brandi is horrible! Doesn’t she know how to handle an adult conversation without throwing out random hurtful comments? Kim was right on with her comments to Brandi. And Kyle’s husband didn’t yell at Brandi he disagreed with her and told her to her face why he thought her comments were wrong and the best course of action to take if she wanted to maintain her friendship. He kept it real just as Brandi always says she does. Obviously she can’t handle the truth. No wonder why her ex-husband left her. Who would want someone that vindictive on your arms? Her addition to the show has really brought the series to an all-time low.
Are you kidding me? Kim is even more disgusting than Brandi, calling Brandi pig-slut! Kim lied and backed Kyle up when Yolanda have been so good to her. She shivers at KYle’s every word and will back up Kyle’s lie no matter what, learning from the wrath she got from Camille-Kyle incident. The way these two sisters attack others is sooooo disgusting, their true self comes out and you can tell why they are so close to Faye! I definitely find Kyle and Kim 10000x more disgusting than Brandi!
Great recap. I share your feelings on Kyle.
It is strange and funny for me to look back at season one and see how my opinion of this women changed. In the beginning I liked Adrienne and Kyle, and I didn’t like Lisa (thought she was fake), but I discovered trough seasons that she has genuine kindness, maturity and self-deprecating sense of humor.
On the other side my good opinions of Kyle and Adrianne disintegrated over time with their behavior.
I think Kyle still has a place on the show, but would like Kim off the show for her own good (but also our good as viewers).
I don’t get comments here “ganging up on Kyle” since Richards sisters spent whole of the reunion ranting, ganging up on Yolanda, pointing fingers at others and crying in their passive aggressive way.
Kyle is no underdog by any stretch of imagination.
I’ve really become a Lisa fan, too. I love that she has a sense of humor about all of this, and that even when she’s tossed into the middle of battle, she’s able to defend her point of view without screaming. She may have been a little too harsh on Kyle (she trusts Kim more than Kyle? Really?) at the beginning of the episode, but I can’t really blame her.
True. I loved it when she simply told Faye: “You offended me”.
I think Lisa was really hurt by Kyle. Of all the HW and manufactured relations only two of them had real friendship before this show. But now looking back Kyle did always side with others over Lisa (even with Taylor, when Taylor hated Lisa in season one). Maybe because she feels she has to take Lisa down a peg so they would be on even footing. I don’t know. Bringing Faye in this season sure didn’t help. I do believe on some level they still care about each other. But Kyle messed that one up good.
Kyle is a jealous never-been. I IMDB’d her, and although she’s worked, it’s nothing remotely memorable. At least Kim WAS somewhat a star.
Mauricio is just as annoying to me. He seems empty headed. Watch him in the background of scenes. He’s always slackjawed with his mouth hanging open. You can almost see the slobber forming.
I never did like Mauricio The Salesman. He’s cunning, but smart he is not. Of all husbands I liked (and still do) only Ken.
I can’t stand Brandi!! She is miserable because she got cheated on and her marriage didn’t work out so she destroys other marriages around her and tries to make everyone else miserable because she is. I can’t stand the bitch – always causing drama and conflict.
Why is everyone so blinded by the real mean girl Brandi. She always opens her big mouth to say awful things about others, and never apologies. Lisa always has to defend her evil bff every time she sticks her foot in her mouth.
You’re right. But Brandi blindsided me during her first season. I thought she was refreshing. But seeing her interact and stir up the other women has changed my opinion. These women all are opinionated, but what separates them from Brandi is the Brandi has NO class! She used her ‘friend,’ Adrienne, to get on the show, the divulged confidential information to the public. Not only did Brandi make the season frustrating to watch (bleeping out all the details), but she sold out the person who got her on the show. And Lisa should see that Brandi is just like Cedric… Using her to climb the social ladder. Fool me once, Lisa!
I am watching the show from season 3 to season1 to now season 2.. yeah kinda weird I know. But this concludes to me alot!! Kyle & Kim were always mean to Brandi from the start with no reason. Saying “cock” or “I’m a slut” i guess is really a huge thing in Beverly Hills, if I say something like that to my friends they would laugh and wouldn’t believe it (I guess this is the advantage of livin in Europe, that you can do whatever you want and say whatever you want without hurting somebody because no one gives a fuck). I’m so surprised that those women are so fucking sensitive! omg come and live in Europe bitches and grow a thicker skin.
I really dislike Kyle, I think she is really mean and she doesn’t have manners. She is a bully and I don’t trust her!
I love Adrienne and I like Camille.
Just starting to watch this show.
OMG – Kyle is the ultimate “mean girl” we all came across in high school. A façade of friendliness, but undermining all, at every turn – but with a friendly innocent smile. Knows how to turn the table when caught out – conveniently becoming the “victim”.
Narcissistic bitch – end of story.