‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ recap: Lisa is the new target, but why?

So, that happened. Is anyone else having flashbacks to middle school? It seems that all of the Housewives except for newbies Joyce and Carlton been holding on to niggling resentments toward Lisa for most of the season (or really, most of the series) and have just been too chicken or busy getting spray tans to confront her. Now, with Yolanda leading the charge for reasons that still aren’t entirely clear, these women are joining forces to take down the series’ queen bee. This brings up a lot of questions, not the least of which is, how did I miss the fact that Lisa and Ken smoke?
Oh, and before we address the brouhaha, remember Joyce’s tearful conversation with the group about how, even though her dad just died, she wanted to soldier on so that her new friends could have fun? And how Lisa felt they all needed to go to Puerto Rico to support her? How is having a screaming fight during the nice dinner Joyce planned supporting her? Were these women raised in a barn or what?
Anyway, let’s get back to the “Let’s Go All Crazypants ‘Lord of the Flies’ on Lisa” part of the episode. Yolanda, who feels Lisa is manipulative, manipulates Brandi into confronting Lisa about how she feels manipulated by Lisa. Brandi then drops a bomb — Lisa tried to bully her into taking tabloids with stories about Mauricio’s supposed affairs to Palm Springs. Jackpot!
While Lisa is trying to sun herself, Yolanda (with timid back-up from Brandi) launches into Lisa about whether she’s a real friend or a Hollywood friend, and then the issue of the tabloid comes up, and then Kyle gets involved and Kim gets involved and Ken gets involved and Mauricio gets involved and it just becomes a big, stupid mess during which everyone gets lots of camera time and Lisa gets weepy. Brandi is upset because she never got to tell Lisa all the many things that upset her, like not getting her daily phone call and Lisa not setting Scheana on fire and disemboweling her in a public display of support.
Initially Lisa tries to shrug this off, and then, when Kyle gets dragged into the action, tells her that she has no idea what Brandi is talking about. I honestly can’t tell who is lying, but obviously someone is, and, as Mauricio points out, everyone’s lying about something. Ding, ding, ding!
On the bus ride to the restaurant, Brandi finds the guts to confront Lisa about being friends with Scheana and setting Brandi up to be humiliated by having Scheana work while she was visiting Sur. Lisa makes the point that, while Pandy has been friends with the waitress for five years, she doesn’t hang out with her employees. This seems pretty logical to me, but Brandi just pouts her excessively pumped lips and tries to make an expression. Does anyone else think Brandi surpassed the limit on subtle plastic surgery many, many months ago?
During dinner, Kim decides to scream at Ken for being a “stubborn, old man” for having the temerity of defending his wife, and Yolanda yells at him for having the temerity of yelling at her. Yolanda is incensed that a woman’s husband would speak up for his wife, which makes me think David Foster wouldn’t really give a crap if someone cussed out Yolanda and beat her with her wallet.
In the midst of all this, Joyce and Michael are thrilled to support Kyle in her quest for “the truth,” as they’re probably over the moon that all this fuss and drama has nothing much to do with them.
Lisa, who is too smart to sit around and allow a bunch of mean girls to kick her, grabs Ken and heads back to the hotel. Unfortunately, she’s not too smart not to smoke a cigarette with Ken. Maybe tobacco tastes better when it’s flavored with tears.
While I’m not sure if Lisa is lying, and Brandi might have some valid points (it’s hard to know, as a viewer, if Lisa is different when the cameras are gone), but the way all of the women find some random crime to toss in Lisa’s face (Kim’s still bitching about that stupid graduation party?) seemed like dirty pool to me. Of course, as Lisa says, there’s no way this is checkmate. I’m guessing she’s right.
Do you think Lisa deserved what she got? Do you think Brandi’s telling the truth? Why do you think Yolanda led the charge? Is she really that pissed Lisa didn’t come over for crafts?
I think Brandi is full of shit! She’s dilusional and extremely insecure! For her to think that Lisa needs her to further herself career wise or whatever is beyond rediculous !!!! Brandi is a trouble maker and I can’t believe how Yolanda has gone out on a limb to defend her! Especially since ken and lisa have been good friend with Mohamed all these years . Yolanda is being nit picky with Lisa . I’m glad that Mohamed defended Lisa at Gigi’s party when yoli complained that she canceled a get together at the last minute! These women are all so quick to turn on each other! There’s no loyalty!!!
Lisa is using her and her history with Scheana to troll for audience of Vanderpump Rules, the show of dysfunctional not-rich younger wastes of air.
I honestly lost respect for Brandi saying Lisa manipulates her into saying things if you’re such an honest person and acts like you don’t give a damn you say what’s on your mind and you act like such a strong minded person then to me you look weak for even admitting something like that. Say Lisa did tell Brandi to take the tabloids to Palm Springs it’s not like her and Kyle have been on real good terms it was still this season that they were having issues. Own up Lisa if this is true. Kim needs to shut up already she’s so annoying and Yolanda was one of my favorites up until 2 episodes ago. Lisa is my favorite she has always been and she does not deserve to get attached by everyone. One on one ladies, and gentlemen.
Shame on Brandi! What a trader – siding up with the original mean girls Kyle and Kim. Brandi, you are a grown women and should stop blaming others for what you do and say..
I think it was terrible that everyone ganged up on Lisa. It was like the mean girls in high school. I would have walked away too because it was just mean and childish. If they had an issue with Lisa they should have taken care of it long before this trip and done it personally,one on one. I get Lisa’s sometimes snarky sense of humor and also the mothering,nurturing side.I don
t think she intentionally wants to hurt anyone. Brandi on the other hand should be let go of the series. She has been the center of bad attention long enough,she creates trouble between them all. She is a spoiled little brat who thinks she is much more beautiful than she is and I believe she is an alcoholic.I like Kyle, she also has sarcastic sense of humor,but again,she doesn’t
intentionally mean to offend anyone.She just needs to let go of past offenses and quit carrying them around forever. I like Kim but she should not have gotten involved in this quarrel at all.Of course Ken will get involved,its his wife they are all condemning,she had no other ally.Yolanda I have really had enough of…she thinks she is the be all,end all. She thinks she is down to earth but she may be the biggest snob on there and I thinks she wants to be queen.She is so busy telling everyone else how to be,how to act,what to say. She thinks Lisa should be slammed for mothering Brandi when she is doing the exact same thing. Trust me, Brandi does not need mothering,she needs to grow up. If you have a problem with someone,you don’t go around whining about to everyone else and bashing that person to get everyone on your side. And you don’t have someone else do your dirty work for you, like Yolanda. Right now,Brandi is the worst with Yolanda a close second.
Lisa has always defended Brandi and been on her side when no one else was. Now Brandi has a little success under her belt and she has grown into a bigger Bit.. than before. She is jealous that Lisa has made up with Kyle, so she wants to be sure to drive a wedge between them. I am not sure why they have fallen for it. She admitted that she feels like Lisa has abandoned her and she doesn’t like it. Not that LVP doesn’t have anything else to do, bu coddle her. I am not sure what is Yolanda’s problem, maybe she should start traveling with her husband and stay away from the ladies. I applaud Ken for sticking up for Lisa, I think she is the classiest one of the bunch. She doesn’t need the Housewives to be a success.
This is the best description of the Puerto Rican debacle I have read! My theory is that everyone, including the turncoat Yolanda, is so jealous of Lisa and Ken that they will go to all lengths to dethrone The Queen. I have never adult women who carry around perceived slights or misdeeds forever. IMO, Yo turned on Lisa when Lisa missed out on Yo’s painting party. Gigi has probably relegated the schmaltzy art to the trash can. What self-respecting NYU freshman decorate her room with Mommy’s finger painting? The source of most of the problems, though, is Brainless Brandi. Unless she has a few belts of booze in her bloodstream, she is a wuss, who needed Yo to do her dirty work.
I agree with all posts. Brandi is the root of all the trouble in every season she has been on. Lisa said it best when she said sometimes the underdog will bite you. Then Yolanda yells at Ken for talking for Lisa but isn’t that what she was doing for Brandi? I have no idea why Kim got so involved either. And come on Kyle what do you think is going to happen with a confrontation in front of everyone? Its going to be Lisa’s word against Brandi’s. Its not like they wrote those stories. I think teenagers act more mature sometimes. Come on ladies…act your age.
“Yolanda, who feels Lisa is manipulative, manipulates Brandi into confronting Lisa about how she feels manipulated by Lisa.” I think that says it all. Brandi would never have brains, initiative or guts to go after Lisa without Yo. And my feeling is that Yo resents Lisa since she was maried to Mohammed. And Lisa is close to her daughter as well. I now think she has serious bone with Lisa, and had fed whole group resentment toward Lisa. I don’t know the truth about “magazinegate” but hey Brandi’s first confronted Kyle on camera about scandal @ Carlton’s house!! – so what are they talking about? Bottom line – you don’t treat the friend “you love” (as Brandi claims) the way they treated Lisa.
what is Bravo trying to do…..turn rhobh into a shady soap opera?????? Monday’s episode attacking Lisa was dumb. Hashing over and over again the tabloid story about Kyle is getting boring. They should concentrate on the future not the past. Kim should keep her mouth shut. I think she was totally out of line. Is she spitting out nonsense just to stay on the show???? What husband would not go to the defense of their wife as Ken did. Yolanda what would you do if you were being attacked by 4 middle aged mean girls and “your love” David did not come to your defense. Brandi should get a life and stop stirring up garbage. This kind of stuff is going to ruin the show. Please, Bravo get this “hags” in line and keep the show interesting and not a show of teenage cat fights!!!!!
These women have too much money, too much time on their hands and too little brains. Why would anyone in their right mind spend time with these back stabbing women? Friends do not act like this towards a friend. Lisa has always been my favorite and a cut above the others. Kyle is a two faced trouble causing sneak, her sister is a drunk, Brandi is trailer park trash, need I go on?
I’m disappointed with Ken. When he supported Maurico just because the guy’s his friend and one should stick up for one’s friends, I was on his side. But now? Surely the elderly codger knows that it’s harmful to a marriage to bring up, dwell on, humiliate a wife with the possibility that her husband is having an affair and the whole world knows.
The only decent people were (aside from Joyce and her family) Mauricio, Kyle (who just seemed hurt and bewildered), and Kim (who is so wacky off-the-wall that I fear the alcohol did some permanent brain softening–but that doesn’t make her bad!)
Why oh why doesn’t Mauricio have the balls to say to Kyle, “Enough’s enough. We’re rich enough not to have this disaster affecting our lives.”
Brandi was two-faced (or with all the plastics, “multi-faced”) but she had a point: not that Scheana worked at Sur but that the little husband-fucker was on duty at Lisa’s house the night of a party where Brandi was invited and Lisa insisted that she show Brandi her ring! Face-to-face!
Speaking of “raised in a barn,” I still contend that Lisa’s accent is fake upper-clawss and she’s from some British workhouse or other.
But to hell with Brandi for all the baiting she did or Joyce and others. She beat on Joyce and bullied her and then came to Puerto Rico, where her tri-racial “friend” grew up?
Poor Joyce a dead father and deadly “friends.” But her pictures as Miss Puerto Rico were stunning. Shame she had that pretty nose Michael Jackson’d down.
Yolanda? Things must be somewhat off with “my love.” Not only are they selling the house with the great acoustics, but she badgered Mohamed (world’s worst taste in over-the-top housing, minus a few tiles or two) about Lisa’s conflict the night of “my love’s” daughter’s wedding. If she were really the serene goddess of “my love’s” heart that she likes to portray herself as, she would have long let this go. Mohamed was not interested.
However, the best thing about this episode was the absence of the desperate-to-show-she’s-a- wealthy-married-dominatrix Carlton. Never mind that her husband’s a yo with the least brains in his family.
While Lisa is my favorite, I used to really enjoy Yolanda, but I can’t any longer. How many white capris does she own?? She is a hypocrit and critical of all the others. Brandi has manipulated these women and they are too dumb to realize it. Kyles question should be to Brandi,Why are you reading that trash and keeping it around your house? And to Brandi and Yolanda, why didn’t you say something to me about the articles? Kim doesn’t rate a comment, as she has become insignificant on the show. Yolanda, “my love” doesn’t appear that interested in you!!!! You go Ken, protect your wife!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Don’t they have magazines in Palm Springs.why take magazines from Hollywood.
Write a comment…don’t they have magazines in Palm Springs.
Why would Lisa let scheanago.Lisa is running a business.Brandy ex is not the only man that cheats.If I was a man with a bones and bones I will cheat too.Eddie left her anyway.Now we can all see why he left her.
I am a Lisa fan. Ken too. That will never change.
They aren’t perfect and unlike Yolanda they’ve never pretended to be perfect. Lisa said once when you do a sign up for this type of show you have to have a fairly open and honest life because someone is always digging.
If Lisa and Ken were these awful people we all know (if we want to believe the facts?) by now things would have leaked about them. I believe they are hard working people who have earned everything they have. I believe Lisa is a classy woman and was born that way. Put hey have a generous hearts (10.000 reward for Brandi’s lost dog was from them) and they try to help others.
I read that is was Kyle who approached Bravo about using BH for a HW show. (Why it was her calling Camelle about being on the show) and for awhile I think Kyle thought she was in charge. Looks like Bravo has shown her different by now. She said her husband supported Kim so she got her a job which Kim is a mess!!
Kyle truly believed she was the star. In the beginning people like her and her family but as always happens her true colors have shinned thru. She is so eat up with how Lisa is loved,has her own spin off and is doing good while it’s not good for her that it’s all she can think about. She’s been trying to get the group to go against Lisa 3 seasons now. With each season we see more come out about all the HW’s. And Lisa stays clear. It’s because she’s nothing to hide. All they can try to make us believe she’s some super duper smart woman who has the world fooled. I’m not buying Kyle petty crap. Kyle is a small minded jealous person and she’d hurt anyone to be what Lisa is. None of them could ever fill Lisa’s shoes.
Yolanda is jealous of Mohamed’s loyalty to Lisa– Kyle–when has she not made snarky video comments about all things Lisa???(I can’t remember)–Kim, I think has fallen off the wagon–and messy, uh I mean missy Brandi who will do anything for attention, is friend to no one and fiend to most! The pack of bikini clad wolverines sunned in wait, eyeballing their unsuspecting prey in bright pink, had their say!!! Stunned and hurt by the attack, pretty in pink Lisa finally breaks away– Ken and Lisa sharing a smoke before fleeing Bitch Island!
I think Kim Richards is a spiteful and vindictive person who likes to make fun of people and then complain about the ones who stand up to her, then she pretends to be the victim and how sorry she is. She also wants to brag about her sobriety and blame others for upsetting her when she acts so innocent and then cusses like a sailor. We (fans and cast) never know how she is going to come across. Oh well, I just keep repeating this because the woman is just so mean and spiteful while she is trying to say how we sabotaged her sobriety. yeah, yeah, yeah. Andy needs to do something about Kingsley before someone gets hurt. Andy has really lost my respect after seeing how he like to get the girls agitated and his smile and faces he makes give him away. You know who he wants them to go after, let’s the pot stew and then informs us the same cast will be returning except for Joyce and Carlton. Shucks, Dang,-Nab-t If I watch it will be only be when I can’t find anything else to watch and find one of their fights and abusive language when I am surfing.
I love Kingsley and wish my little rescue dog was still with us. We had to put her down from cancer. Sometimes it helps to vent but I pray that when I do have to vent that I don’t have a potty mouth like Kim and Kyle. Off to make lemonade where lemons are not from yoyo’s grove.