‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reunion: Who’s lying – Lisa or Kyle?

Oh, this is going to be fun! It’s the first part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, and at first everyone is largely well-behaved and almost civil to one another. It takes these gals a while to warm up, it’s true. But by the end of the episode, there’s yelling and screaming and accusations, just as we expect. Of course, then the question is, which woman is lying? Really, take your pick.
After we cover the expected material (Adrienne, as we know, is off the show, so it’s all kinds of fun to talk about her), the women move on. Brandi explains, yet again, she only turns mean when she’s trifled with. And then? “I will cut a bitch, it’s that simple,” she helpfully explains. I will say, during the show she does take a few pot shots at Kyle, but I can’t say that’s a bad thing, really.
Then, Yolanda decides it’s time to call some of the ladies on the carpet. No one tried to befriend her early on! She hadn’t even watched the show! I knew it! Of course she hadn’t watched the show, because I’m fairly sure she never, ever would have signed on if she had. Anyway, she remembers sitting in her car, deathly ill, having rushed from Cedars-Sinai to make it to a taping (she has Lyme disease, so really, I think she should have just begged off and taken a nap), and none of the housewives checked on her.
Kyle insists she would have. Yolanda is not convinced. This is a hint of squabbling to come, by the way.
Then, Yolanda and Taylor talk about their rocky start, and Taylor… apologizes. Quickly and without hesitation. This is wildly mature and another sign Taylor is probably getting booted from the show. Anyway, she’s dating her divorce lawyer and everything’s ducky… or will be as soon as he gets divorced.
In other news, Kyle wet herself in Ojai.
Finally, we dive into the shaky status of Lisa and Kyle’s relationship. Lisa suggests that Kyle has been so quick to defend Adrienne because Mauricio wants to get the listing on her house. Kyle is offended! I tend to think that explains a lot, actually. I wish Kyle would just admit that she and Mauricio want to play nice with people who can throw them millions of dollars worth of business. Lisa points out that her relationship with them has definitely changed since they sold her house, and it’s hard to argue with that detail.
Kyle feels hurt, Lisa feels hurt, there’s just a lot of hurt — and then for some reason Yolanda jumps in. She accuses Kyle of being two-faced, because she gossiped about Brandi having plastic surgery. Kyle lights into her and orders her to reveal the crappy things she said about Lisa behind her back in Paris. Yolanda blinks. She has no recollection of what that might have been.
Yolanda said that Lisa was not Kim’s friend in Paris, and a few other unkind things. But as I recall those scenes, Yolanda was reacting to what was a pretty unpleasant scene. Lisa was upset that Kim was derailing the whole evening, and Yolanda thought Kim might be dead in her hotel room. Different angles, granted, but tensions were high. I can’t believe Lisa is dragging this old argument out for a spin, but then, Yolanda was asking for it by complaining about how poorly she was treated at the beginning of the season. But I will say, I’m now going to have to go back and read Yolanda’s blog. It sounds dishy!
Do you think Yolanda deserves to be attacked by Kyle? Do you think Kyle and Mauricio pretend to be friends with people to get him house listings? And do you think Brandi would cut a bitch?
Richards sisters are hot mess. Even Taylor was more sensible then them this reunion. And that is saying a lot. Kim should really get off the show. She didn’t even got over “Game night” (or her sister exposing her), she won’t be getting over lemons-gate (ever) or sleeping-pills-gate or failed-Taylor-intervention-gate. So if she stays there will be again a lot of crying &accusations.
True — I think she’s too fresh out of rehab to deal with this show, honestly.
Kim and Kyle are both self absorbed, arrogant, entitled, narcissistic cry babies. They love to dish it out but look at their responses, especially Kyle’s, every time they are confronted. Anyone watching this season would think that these two heifers were the best of friends with Adrienne yet Kyle’s comments on the reunion were as though she barely knew her. She’s not fooling anyone (except maybe morons) with her innocent, “standing up for Adrienne” routine. She despises Brandi so she used B and A’s fight, (the one she initiated btw) as a way to try and tear Brandi down and make herself look good by being a “loyal friend” to Adrienne. Why else would she send out her pit bull Fayke? She wanted Brandi to feel uncomfortable and unwelcome but she didn’t dare say anything herself. I would never, IN MY LIFE, allow someone to mistreat a person the way F did B, especially in my own home! Kyle is seething with jealousy over the fact that we viewers like Brandi and Lisa and she still believes she’s fooling everyone with her lies. She “doesn’t like getting involved in other people’s fights”?? Is she serious? She initiates them and keeps the pot stirred! Maurice and she deserve each other. They’re both opportunists. He’s an ass (ANY man who would butt into a dispute and speak to a woman the way he spoke to Brandi is a jackass) and only speaks up if he has something a financial interest.
Definitely agree that Kyle should have shut Faye down at that party — it was her home, and she had every right to tell Faye she was being abusive. Clearly she wanted Brandi to be beaten up.
Kyle saying she was only defending Adrienne because she was not there to defend herself is BS. Nobody was bringing Adrienne up in her absence except Kyle and her vile friend Faye. They used her as their story line, and as Brandi-bashing tool. Brandi is just too forgiving.
You would think with Adrienne absent, everyone would stop talking about her. No such luck. Faye was especially bad about bringing her up for no other reason than to bash Brandi.
Exactly! That is why Kyle really got on my nerves at the reunion when she tried to spin it as others were talking Adrienne and she was just defending her.
Totally…Kyle is the biggest idiot on the show.
Most people forget that Brandi’s big “reveal” that started all the acrimony, began when she sat down for lunch, and Kyle, with a grin on her face, couldn’t ask her fast enough…”So what’s going on with you and Adrienne?!?”
Totally agree with you. It’s funny to me that Kyle is oblivious to so many of her actions. It’s not like with you or I, where we only have our memories to go by. It’s on the television screen for crying out loud!
I do trust Yolanda over convoluted Richards sisters reasoning. Also I agree with Lisa that Kyle and Mauricio got “Adriennes back” to get that house listing. And they did. But I think there was also jealousy from Kyle over Brandi& Lisa and that Kyle enjoyed to have something over Brandi’s head to show herself as better person (like she hypocritically milked F**k-you-gate). I don’t think she is very malicious, just very self-centered, spoiled and not aware of her own behavior.
Yolanda may have said some things in Paris, but I never get the sense she’s trying to backstab or stir up trouble. If she said anything to Kim, it was sincere. Yolanda is many things, but not catty.
I agree. Yolanda did say something like that in her blog that she did talk, but not trash-talk. Besides Kim’s interpretation of the incident when Yolanda told Lisa at the dinner not to talk about Kim as she was not there – says it all. Kim should really get of the show and get healthy. She just can’t deal with it.
Kim being fresh out of rehab is the least of her problems…
She’s insane, which for me is her value to the show.
She is a little bit cray. But problem is she can’t cope emotionally with what looks to average viewer as ridiculous things and she really is vulnerable – coupled with her being just out of rehab and her addiction problem – it is a bad bad combination for reality show. IMO.
Kim does appear to be ready to burst into tears at all times.
I believe Lisa of course. Been a fan of RHOBH from season 1 and only Lisa has proven to have true character. Kyle and Kim are such wicked beings. Faye is a disgusting dog, and Adrienne revealed herself as a scheming, calculating back stabber (using tabloids to hurt people, but in return hurt herself mainly) and a big fat liar. Marissa is boring. and I’m still not sure about Yolanda (seem too self rightesou to me) and Brandi (too low class, foul mouth), but prefer them over the wicked Richard sisters any day.
I think alot about Lisa and Yolanda’s good character and i like Brandi also. Now when she first appeared i didn’t like her at all but over time we got to see her flaws and all i just think she means well but has trouble projecting herself without coming off all sailor boy with the potty mouth and all but now i do think in general she is a good person. The rest i think all have major issues when it comes to being a good friend and having their back!
RHW…I sooo agree with you. Except about Yolanda and Brandi although I do see your point.
Susie…you’re spot on. I can look past a lot (a fowl mouth) if I feel the person is sincere and loyal and has a good heart. Brandi openly admits her faults and I think as she gets older she’ll learn to hold her tongue. But in all honesty, if someone came after me concerning my children I would probably act a fool too and maybe even worse than Brandi. Most moms would. The fact is, she said the thing about Adrienne (much to Kyle’s pleasure) out of hurt and it was to reveal Adrienne as a liar. She said it in front of the same women who already knew about the surrogate and who also heard Adrienne tell her stories of pregnancy while at dinner in Ojai. She probably saw this particular lie as a good example of how she views Adrienne and thought it was a reasonable point to make. One that no one in the group could dispute. It turns out the lawsuit “paper”, which Brandi had in her hand at the white party, also provided indisputable evidence that Adrienne is a liar. Two blatant lies yet Kyle and Kim still stood by Adrienne and had the audacity to paint Brandi as the troublemaker and liar. Brandi also provided papers (many) that proved Bernie was indeed actively involved with the tabloids. Gee, I thought Adrienne and Paul said they’d fire any employee who did such a thing. Hard to fire him when you’re the one encouraging/forcing him to go. Why else wasn’t he fired? Where is the outrage from the Richards floozies about the accusations that Adrienne made about Brandi and the awful names she called her? Kim stands by the same woman who called Brandi a druggie (without a shred of evidence, unlike Kim’s multiple bathroom visits and erratic behavior) and a bad mother yet she still publicly castigates Brandi for a comment she made because Kim and Kyle relentlessly bullied and attacked her, and her children, so much so that she was in tears and visibly hurting! It was disgusting and I can’t wait until they’re dealt the same hand they dealt Brandi. Except, unlike Brandi, they will deserve it.
Kyle and Kim Richards are so disgusting! They have the audacity to repeatedly tell others to “let me finish” yet they constantly interrupt everyone else. Kyle is such a narcissist. She can’t even keep her lies straight. When she claimed she did reach out to Yolanda (when Y first joined the group) and Yolanda shot her down, Kyle then goes into, well you’re hard to get to know. Then she once again says “I texted you” etc. and Yolanda said “give me some credit here” meaning Kyle didn’t reach our to her, Kyle goes into basically saying Y had an attitude. Which is it Kyle? You either reached out, which yolanda is adamant that you didn’t (and I believe her) or you were afraid of her or unsure of her. Kyle literally sat there and on many occasions completely contradicted herself. She goes into attack mode anytime she’s confronted and tries to blame whomever is confronting her. Yet she thinks ALL of her feelings are relevant and superior. I cannot stand this woman!! Worst of all she has absolutely zero self awareness. She really is incredibly shallow and self absorbed. Kim is simply a flake and a dope head. I’ve known many drunk people and many using coke, meth, etc. Kim was CLEARY using drugs and her attempt to say its only alcohol and her constant attacks on Brandi for the meth comment are ludicrous. She a liar just like Kyle.
Kim is certifiable, I’m sorry to say. She is hard to watch. She turns on people like an insane person. Literally crazy. It was Yolanda who told Lisa to stop talking to Maurice about the Kim incident (at the dinner the women made in Paris) and here sits Kim, right along with Vyle, screaming at Yolanda and trying to tear her down as a disloyal friend!! I don’t believe for a second that Yolanda said Lisa is “full of sh*$”. Not a second. Kyle lied and contradicted herself many times on the reunion and countless times on the episodes. She does it so often that I think she’s completely unaware of it. It just who she is. Btw..there’s a difference between talking about a random person and gossiping about someone you profess to care about/love. Kim and Kyle didn’t get the memo. Or maybe they’re both incapable of loyalty. Lisa, Brandi and Yolanda are loyal to the people they care about. I don’t think they would ever trash talk about one another. Kyle seems to think everyone is fair game, as she’s proven many times. Another thing that bugged the hell out of me this season…Camille turned on Brandi like a pit viper, didn’t she? Brandi said some very kind and loving things about her in one of her sessions during an episode. She would have been a good friend to C. I think Camille is more like the Richards sisters and AM…say what you have to to the people who’ll kiss your ring and who maybe have something to offer you financially, socially or materially. I hope Bravo signs Lisa, Brandi and Yolanda.
Does brandi think two wrongs make a right?