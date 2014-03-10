‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: The claws are out for Lisa

So, Bravo must have thought they'd have yet another humdinger of a season finale this year. The setting was perfect (the pool by the Beverly Hilton, which is a lot smaller than it looked on the show). The ladies were all in attendance, most of them with a grudge and tears at the ready. The problem was that everyone's anger was aimed at Lisa (and to a lesser extent her husband Ken) Vanderpump. Guess what? Yeah, didn't work out quite as planned.
Call it good breeding, but this little housewife has always been quick with a witty barb, but slow to get into the muck with her co-stars. The result was a show so restrained, it had to slap some build-up to next week's reunion at the end, just to prove that the women will throw down eventually, given enough booze and a long day under hot lights.
So what went wrong? Well, it depends how you define wrong. One of the things I've always liked about Lisa is that she's seemed capable of holding it together, sometimes taking a step back to roll her eyes at the whininess and overly dramatic shrieking of the other women. When the others finally decided it was time to gang up on her (Yolanda shrieks about how Lisa thinks she's so far above the rest, treating them like her “offing servants”), that didn't change. Lisa stuck to her guns. Okay, there were some tears last week, probably a strategic move to sway Carlton (when in doubt, get the witch on your side). But when the Mean Girls came around, jabbing their fingers in Lisa's face, she kept her voice down and, when it got to be too much, took her toys and went home.
It didn't hurt that none of the complaints being rubbed in her face were new. Kyle needed Lisa to confess to something, anything, if only to prove she's not as perfect as she seems to think she is. It's normal to make mistakes! This sounds like what police say to suspects to coerce them into signing false confessions, but it didn't work. Lisa swears up and down she didn't ask Brandi to take a tabloid magazine about Mauricio's alleged cheating. When Kyle's hounding didn't work, Brandi and Yolanda all took a stab. Whether or not Lisa did it, one thing's pretty clear — she isn't going to cop to it, ever, even just to make Kyle feel better.
That isn't all, of course. Brandi wanted Lisa to promise she'd make that “whore” Scheana stay locked in a dungeon, washing dishes, whenever Brandi wanted to stop by for a sandwich. Her presence was an insult! A slap in the face! A horrible reminder of her failed marriage! I'm not sure if after all this time Brandi shouldn't just let it go, but at least this gave Brandi to have a break-up conversation with Lisa. I half expected her to say, “Let's see other people, then talk to lawyers.” Brandi says she hopes to repair the relationship, but I don't know why. I'm not sure Brandi understands that Lisa has a scorched earth policy to friends who let her down — even though she's been friendly to Kyle, I would never call them besties. I hope Brandi feels Kyle and Yolanda are suitable replacements for the best friend she dumped.
Yolanda was intent on getting into the mix for no particular reason other than she loves a good fight, and she can't stand anyone walking away from her until she's bludgeoned them to a properly hamburger-like consistency. She and Ken did get into it, with Yolanda insulting him for defending his wife (huh?) and Ken calling her stupid. Ken also didn't take an apology from Kim particularly well, which only made her angrier. Still, he managed to kiss and make up with Mauricio, who's the only one who really matters to him anyway — after all, he did kind of dismiss the whole tabloid argument as “silly women talk.”
Finally, despite extended prodding, Ken and Lisa left the party, leaving this season's big finale without much of a big ending. Sure, we see all the women getting their lip gloss applied in the make-up room before the reunion stars, and then a montage of screaming and crying, but it was an odd ending to the season.
I have to wonder if Lisa will want to come back next season, though the gig will only drive business to her new bar, Pump (hey, get your gay marriage officiated by Lisa!). If she does, I suspect the producers will try to steer the other housewives away from ganging up on her in the future. While it had to happen sooner or later, we all learned that it doesn't result in the histrionics we expect from this franchise. While we may root for Lisa, the end result is the rest of the cast looks like they're tilting at windmills, screaming into a void. It's the sound of one hand clapping, and I'm pretty sure if there's any applause to be had at the end of this season, whether or not you think she's lying, you've got to give the woman credit for not giving into the glorified verbal mud wrestling the show usually demands.
Do you think that everyone ganging up on Lisa was fair? Do you think Ken was rude to Yolanda and Kim? Do you think the reunion will be worth watching?
I am team Vanderpump and will stay loyal to them no matter what happens.
Lisa has more class than any of the other joke of life on the show.
Kyle is a needy joke., Kim is just lost cause, Brandi is a drunk user, and Yolanda is stupid and just trying to make us believe its ticks fault.
Lisa is always put together and looking her best. But it was clear how hard this has been on her and Ken on their faces. It was hard to watch. Seriously the crap these women are trying so darn hard to make us believe on Ken and Lisa are just crazy. Who Cares. Lisa has work and a home and family and seriously Yolanda is mad she didn’t come hold her hand everyday and say Poor Yo you are tick sick. Really?
Yolanda is so jealous of Lisa clearly. They all are. I really understood when Lisa told Kyle, ” I can’t do this anymore” Its been 3 seasons of Kyle playing whos my friend?
I loved what Lisa said at the end of the show about wrestling with Pigs. LOL
who is the woman for become a best real Housewife of beverly hills?
Well written!!! In complete agreement… Hopefully the cast will be revamped next season with the exception of Lisa. As a former Southern Cal resident I watch to catch a glimpse of that life style… Not watch grown women behave lower than my middle school students. Please BRAVO … Recast at a minimum Brandi, the Richards and Yolanda! These four have proven they have no life or personality worth watching.
What I notice here is YoFo is not afraid of Ken and Lisa, like some of the others; she stands up for herself and doesn’t take crap. I am in the minority here but I still think Lisa and Ken got what they deserve, they created Brandi and yes, Lisa has been very manipulating in the past and now a taste of their own medicine. YoFo doesn’t need them and Lisa knows that, but Kyle chased after Lisa like she was the last friend on earth, why is Kyle so desperate for Lisa’s attention and friendship? Kyle shows her insecurities; the only thing I give Kyle credit on was when she called out Lisa for saying Brandi always tells the truth and Lisa didn’t know what to say, but aside from that, Kyle has no back bone.
I think I will continue on the side of Lisa and adore Carlton for at least not taking sides. I used to really like Yolanda and think that she was really a no drama girl but that has since changed. Seriously…get over Lisa not calling days in advance to cancel on your painting party. Everyone has things that come up last minute. It’s life. Kyle seems like she should get over herself. Lisa did defend her when Brandy attacked. Brandy needs to grow up and learn that when you act as badly as she does it forces people to look at you like you’re a bad person. I am embarrassed for her, and as a single mother she should be asking herself if acting like that is something she wants her kids to remember her for…I think not. Lisa is amazing and so good to people. Brandy…not everyone should hate the same people you hate. Yes, you have reason but Lisa does not. Seriously, grow up ladies. PS. It’s not very ladylike to act like a pack of rabid dogs going after your latest kill, in this case Lisa. I’d have her back any day! She’s good peeps for sure!