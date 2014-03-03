‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: When did this become a Lifetime show?

Hello, Bravo? Just FYI, it seems that Lifetime or maybe even the Hallmark Channel has taken over “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Why do I suspect that? Oh, just because this week's episode became a drippy, maudlin mess that was about as much fun to watch as a fish tank video or back-to-back episodes of “Mixology.”
I guess when Lisa decided to get the hell out of dodge (well, Puerto Rico), there was a noticeable paucity of drama to be had. The girls got together and shook their heads at Lisa's terrible decision to leave the fun process of being pecked to death. “That just proves she's guilty!” Brandi shrieked, eyes rolling wildly in her head. That's really the only part of her face that moves anymore, so she has to make the best of it.
Joyce assured her new besties that Lisa really owed Kyle an answer to her question, which Lisa had already given Kyle but hey, let's not let logic get in the way. Yolanda then leveled the boom of dull on the group — we shall all vow to stop discussing Lisa and will instead have a good time!
You know what's boring? Looking at someone else's vacation pictures. Guess what the next few scenes were like? Looking at someone else's vacation pictures. Yolanda had to do the “I'm the king of the world!” pose in a few new places, and Brandi and Kim had to pretend they were being naughty by sticking their feet in a fountain, but really, I was eager to move on to almost anything else, even if that included those sad ASPCA commercials with Sarah McLachlan singing. Alas, what we suffered through next was even worse.
Kim's daughter Kimberly is headed to college, and Yolanda's daughter Gigi is headed to college, so guess what? We got ENDLESS SCENES of Kim and Yolanda dragging their kids to new places, and tearing up, and hugging their kids, and whatever the hell else Bravo mistakenly believed would be interesting to us. Guess what? I don't tune into “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” to watch Kim yap about buying Clorox wipes or Yolanda move around floral arrangements. I guess we were all supposed to collapse in big puddles of sad watching them deal with empty nest syndrome, but I'd suggest this would be far more emotionally resonant if we'd seen Gigi and Kimberly more than a handful of times the rest of the season. Really, either one of these women could have been hugging an intern and I wouldn't have known the difference.
I guess “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is trying to forge a new path — now, with more poignancy! — but hey, if we wanted to see tearful mommy moments we'd watch Johnson & Johnson commercials. Those kick ass. While I'm sure Yolanda and Kim are wonderful mothers, I find it hard to match my very recent memories of Kim screaming at Ken in a guttural hell-beast voice to SHUT UP with the vulnerable little bunny who doesn't want her baby to go bye-bye.
Sorry, Bravo, but you can't have it both ways. Watching Lisa get a little teary as Carlton plots witchy-poo revenge is okay (by the way, did I miss the scene in which Carlton and Brandi stopped wanting to have sex and stopped being friends?). But gagging me with middle-aged mom treacle? Seriously, there are entire channels devoted to that, and I didn't think you were one of them.
Oh, but wait! TAYLOR ARMSTRONG. Of course she's tagging along on the ear-piercing debacle, as the screams of Kyle's children (psst, Sophia? You're too old to act like such a baby) will distract us from her presence. But there she is! Boy, when the highlight of an episode is that Taylor shows up, you know there's a problem.
Did you like the college-centric theme? Do you think Lisa is fake-crying about the other women turning on her? Were you surprised to see Taylor?
Honestly I feel it is time acknowledge that Lisa is not the victim here. Brandi needs to stop looking for attention and stop starting trouble wherever she goes. Yolanda is my favorite because she confronts the problems and doesn’t run from them.
I’m tired of Yolanda butting in. None of these issues involved her but yet she keeps pressing and getting in everyone’s face. She does not need to control everything. It’s none of her business and she just provokes and ignites the issues. So Lisa and Ken left – so what. I’d leave too.
I won’t pretend to be a body-language expert, but in the previous two episodes when Lisa was confronted (1) about her comments regarding Kyle’s blue/gold skull necklace and (2) her supposed eagerness to pack the tabloid mags to Palm Springs, she acted *exactly* like I do when I’m lying. Deflect, act confused, answer a question with a question, etc – everything but just saying “No, I didn’t say that” or “Yes, I did do that”. And in tonight’s episode, she did exactly what I do when *caught* in a lie — confide in the enemy of my enemies and cry for sympathy. I have been Team Lisa since Day One, and I’m sure much will come out at the reunion, but sad to say I just don’t buy her act here.
I am so glad that someone caught that same thing. She gets all dazed and confused (and barely audible). She never answers the question being asked of her and usually walks away stating how ridiculous the matter is. I know Kim has made a big deal about her daughter’s graduation party being missed by the Vanderpumps but Lisa and Ken lying about being away for the week-end when in reality they were back home by late Saturday afternoon since they were caught dining in a restaurant that evening was classic. She acted like she was trying to remember 10 years ago when in reality it was only a matter of a week or so ago. I love Lisa but when she gets caught, she is a terrible liar. I think the magazine matter was done jokingly (at the expense of Kyle of course) but come clean and admit it. You got snitched on Lisa.
Honestly, I didn’t mind this episode. It actually made the women more relatable, human, and a little less shallow. As someone who went through that empty nest syndrome fairly recently, i could commiserate with them ( which I usually can’t!)6
1. That was the best acting I’ve seen from Kim in twenty years.
2. How can Brandi be on this show. She is not married, she is obviously gutter trash that snaked her way onto a top rated show, and she does nothing but cause problems and backstab. I hope Carlton puts a mojo on her.
Thanks to Yolanda, Brandi, Kyle, Kim, and Joyce, I no longer will be subjecting myself to their petty squabbles. I feel that women who turn as viciously on someone as they did on Lisa do not deserve the airtime and certainly not MY time being wasted on watching their childish antics. So, their outlandish behavior has actually done me a favor.
First time I read your column—Love It!!! Great–totally right-on dead-on and your writing talents should be taken advantage of by RHOBH. I love the show too but this season not so much. Thanks for a great read!!!
I like Lisa, however, have heard her many, many time making derogatory comments about Kyle and her husband. She rolls her eyes and laughs everything off. She is just as bad as the rest of them. Don’t understand why everyone thinks that she is a goodie too shoe…cause she is not. They are all the same.
Two. TWO shoes.
Ugh! I was gagging between Lisa’s sobbing about how hard her life is in a closet bigger than many people’s houses, Carlton’s HIDEOUS fake boobs and over tan beef jerky-face (while obviously trying to snag Lisa while she’s down), Kim’s and Kimberly’s nose jobs with the little puckers on the side when they smile, and worst of all, Yolanda totally preventing her daughter from making her own choices in life because Yo has decided the girl’s going to be a model. No living in the dorm and making friends for you, missy! Don’t even think you can put your flower arrangements where you want in an apartment SO unfit for an 18 year old.
Ugh, ugh, ugh. Aren’t any of these people normal? (Kyle was madly–and I do mean madly–trying to imitate normal. But didn’t work.)
But ugh, ugh, ugh, it all seemed scripted to me.
Please, please Bravo get rid of that ass Kim. What an ignorant dumb drunken biotch she is. I fast forward through every segment she is featured. CAN NOT stand her little rat face.
Totally agree! Kim is trying too hard to be funny and blab the same thing over and over as long as the camera is on her. She doesn’t make sense any more and is really pathetic… I think she lost it long time ago! She got to go, seriously!
Rhobh is Jr.high school mean girls.the conversations are shallow&juvenile. All the kissing is so phony. Lisa&Yolanda are the best to watch. Brandi is so awful. I TiVo & fast forward on her stupid antics. Get some new ladies. Shawn king (Larry king) would be a good choice.