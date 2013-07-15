‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’: All hell breaks loose ‘When Joes Collide’

We knew it all had to come to blows sooner or later, didn’t we? In this nightmare episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” the two Joes finally got into it, with Joe Gorga scrabbling across the floor like a feral monkey and Joe Giudice snarling like, well, Joe Giudice. Punches were thrown, Melissa somehow sandwiched herself in the middle of the ruckus — and Teresa, the one who started it all, tottered away from the fight like a little kid who’s been caught stealing cookies. I guess she was toddling off to ask someone to call 911, but really, that might be assuming too much of Teresa.
While Rosie was determined to think that some good might come of this outing, I’m pretty sure no one else from her side of the family did. Kathy and Rich looked as if they were boarding a bus to their joint execution, and Melissa and Joe Gorga appeared to be putting on their game faces for a battle scene from “Game of Thrones.” On the other side, Joe Giudice was grunting affirmations while Teresa tried to put a weirdly happy spin on this hellish outing. Look how cute this castle is! We get a buffet lunch! I will love my brother soooo much when he apologizes!
Oh, and let’s not forget the most insulting comment of the week, courtesy of Joe Giudice — autism’s not so bad! Some of dem become scientists and stuff! Even Teresa blinks frantically and tries to change the topic.
Anyway, Teresa had to start the drama as soon as everyone dragged in their suitcases. Did you see that EVIL TWEET from Jacqueline? Did you? I DARED HER TO COME AND SHE’S NOT HERE BECAUSE SHE’S ASHAMED! And hey, why didn’t you guys tweet in my defense? Huh? Huh?
Melissa sighs deeply and probably wonders if there’s any reason to unpack. To her credit, she doesn’t state the obvious, which is that Jacqueline isn’t at the retreat because she knows it’s going to be about as pleasant as gouging out her own damn eyes with a pair of nail scissors.
Even thought Kathy and Melissa very rightfully try to talk Teresa down from the ceiling by pointing out that the weekend is really about the people who are in the room, Teresa is clearly miffed. If they LOVED her, they’d DEFEND her, or they’d at least listen to her bitch about Jacqueline then say reassuring things, the way Kim D. and Teresa’s other suck-up friends do.
It’s pretty clear Teresa not only isn’t going to apologize, but she’s not going to take one iota of responsibility in all the craziness that’s gone on. So, the drama begins during lunch (I propose a new diet book from Teresa – Fight Your Way Thin: Kill Your Appetite with Hating!). Teresa tries to get her brother to confess he has no thoughts of his own and only parrots what his wife wants him to say. Oddly enough, Joe Gorga does not agree. Joe Giudice grunts. Rosie suggests everyone save the fighting for when the professionals arrive to help them sort things out. Hahahahahaha!
Sweet little Stephanie and Joe pop in with their big, cornfed smiles and their cute little games (stand on a rectangle! Hug! Repeat! Yay!) and our cast knows that these idiots are probably fine for normal people, but they are ill-prepared for crazy like Teresa. At first, Joe (who has done team building in, I think, Iraq) tries to moderate. Eventually he just… stops, instead staring at the crazy with a glazed smile of panic on his face. I think the key to him doing his job even a little bit well is that the people in the room have to want to work together instead of kill one another.
And so it comes to pass that Teresa demands Joe Gorga pick blood over a “stranger” (meaning his wife), and Joe Gorga calls Teresa scum, and Teresa tells Joe Giudice what her brother said, and the fight breaks out. We see all of two seconds of it so that it can be played out in gruesome detail next week, but I think we get the idea.
In short, Teresa and Melissa? Nevah evah gonna happen. So can we stop with the bonding, healing retreats? Before someone gets killed? Thanks, “RHoNJ”! Love ya, mean it!
Do you think the retreat was a bad idea? Do you think Teresa is wrong, or Melissa? Do you think Caroline and Jacqueline made the right decision to skip it?
Simple simple! I think Teresa is in love with her brother. She will kill any “bitch” that will dare come across her path, because the “bitch” is stealing her brother from her. God forbid her brother makes a life and a family of his own, NO! unless she approves (and we all know that ain’t gonna happen). She just wants to be married to both her husband and her brother. Sick, yes, totally, but ABSOLUTELY TRUE! Otherwise, how can you call the woman your brother loves and has children with a “stranger” and dare to ask him to pick YOU instead of his own family!!?? Teresa is the QUEEN of crazy and totally sick in the head. If I was her brother, I would cut any kind of relationship for good. That woman needs to be institutionalized. She is as dumb as a bedpost, money or not!
V. true that Teresa will never. ever accept a “second billing” status in her brother’s life — which is simply ridiculous. It’s so horribly selfish of her for so many reasons. Would she prefer he divorce Melissa to make her happy? Would she rather his kids be shuttled back and forth between two parents than have parents who live together and seemingly love one another? It just boggles the mind.
Liane, to me it is obvious that what you say is EXACTLY what she wants and she is doing everything in power to accomplish it without getting the blame for it. She will be the happiest person, when her brother’s children get a broken home. What a piece of work.
I have been watching this program since day one. Teresa has been a TROUBLE maker since then!! Family should come first, but Joe has A wife and children now, that is his family now.Teresa, go screw yourself and that CROOK of a husband of yours!!! Better than that leave the show. I wouldnot miss you or your SHITTY husband and. Your spoided ass kids!!!!
Very well said. Teresa is all about her, she never does anything wrong, everybody has it against her, her husband is not a cheater (right!), that girl is DELUSIONAL!! I know family should stick together, but at what cost? Headache, harassment to your wife, exposure of your kids to a ME ME ME ME ME!! behavior? I’m sorry, but no. I wouldn’t have tolerated that much abuse and toxicity all because she needs to be the center of attention and be the martyr and the victim. Screw that. Go live your life, and whenever you decide you WILL respect my wife, my kids and my life, THEN and only THEN we can have a relationship. It think it is time for Teresa to go. Real housewives of NJ has become a box ring between families, and in my humble opinion that is simply wrong. That behavior should not be promoted. AT ALL.
Teresa doesn’t love anyone, but herself, that goes to show you the level of stupidity of that woman. Stupid is, stupid does.
I applaud Joe Gorga for standing up for his wife and giving Melissa, her place as his wife. I applaud Melissa for trying until the end. That way the day it is over, she will never have to look back and regret the fact that she could have and didn’t. By the same token, I think enough is enough. None of the Gorga’s should keep receiving such disrespect, which has gone above and beyond.
I am convinced Teresa is in love with her brother. Now THAT’s dirty!
The show has turned soooo boring. I’m sick of the idiocy and irrational fighting. These are not normal people–these are a group of bipolar psychos. What’s the point of watching THAT? Bravo needs to cancel. These whackos have run their course. P.S. who in the world cares about Melissa’s book? Isn’t she like in her early thirties? What in the sam hell does SHE know about relationships? Well. . .obviously not too much since she can’t even get along with her inlaws.
I don’t think the show needs to be cancelled. I do like the Gorga’s and how Joe loves and supports his wife Melissa and her dreams and desires, being her biggest cheerleader; also how he is a good daddy. I love love love Caroline and her no-nonsense style. She is as blunt as they come, but always fair, honest and straight forward. I like to watch how she teaches life lessons to her kids and how she is the back bone of her family. They are not pretentious (in my opinion) and they show their love for one another. The Wakilis (Spelling?) make me admire them, for they have accepted and guarded with care the diversity in the family, watching over Rosie and making her feel loved. I think those are good things to watch and learn from. Jacqueline is a sweetheart, but don’t mess with her, she is faisty and will tell it like it is. I like to watch her role as a mom and how she represents what so many other parents are going through. She has no time for air heads, attention seekers, ill spirited, mean girl, selfish bitch, too big of hair Teresa. Teresa, MY GOD!!! it is getting old now, GET RID OF HER. The rest of the cast is great without her. She makes me wanna change the channel. She thinks the fighting will bring her the ratings, I’m sorry to tell her, her 15 minutes of fame are up.
Teresa started out as a little bit funny, incredibly stupid, but entertaining character. She has become a vicious, delusional, nasty, destructive, Neanderthal-looking, monster. She degrades her sister-in-law in front of her kids. She tries to destroy families and is shocked when anyone calls her on it. It is so time to move on and can her!! It isn’t funny any more. I love Caroline and her family. The Wakiles seem to be very down-to-earth; the Gorgas are actually very sweet and try so hard to do the right things; Jacqueline is setting a wonderful example with her courage with her son’s autism. Those people have great things to share. Teresa just brings venom and viciousness and self-centered, self-entitled behavior. Please, please get her off the show!!!!
Theresa is a Piece of ish!! If I was a cast member I would quit. Sheis DUMB as rocks,evil and manipulative!
Teresa never did liked Melissa . to Teresa Melissa took her brother away, she has to realize Melissa IS her family, how can she (Teresa) not saying anything to those so call friends talks bout her sister in law? cause she love to hear anything bad bout Melissa, I been watching this show from day one and now Teresa is blaming Jacqueline? omg cuz Jacqueline knew a lot bout Teresa and she did try to back Teresa til enough is enough for Jacqueline to handle, jacq has to take care her kids, any friends would be there for her n Teresa is all bout her fame, I saw how Teresa let the camera got into her head, I felt sorry that her kids hears their mom and joe talks bout Melissa n bro Joe. Teresa think is alrite but she is all wrong,she shouldn’t let kids get involve. felt sorry for jacquline tho ,shes so hurt bout Teresa blaming her for Teresa’s family issues, no one is to blame except Teresa and her husband (he calls ppl names etc on tv). no matter what if anyone talks bout Teresa’s family she (Teresa) should stand up for em, no matter what family comes first but at the end Teresa always plays the victim..omg..oh I didn’t start the rumors…lol she did at episode one…sayin Melissa is a stripper…and Jacqueline U are and is a very good mom and shouldn’t let anyone gets to you…. I kinda get bored of watching Teresa nowadays cuz shes fake. im just saying….