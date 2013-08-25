Reality overload as ‘RHoNJ and ‘Jersey Shore’ stars pose at VMAs

08.25.13 5 years ago

It could probably be argued that seeing the stars of both “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “Jersey Shore” in one place might cause blindness, or be a harbinger of the apocalypse, or simply have absolutely no impact on the many, many people who have no idea who they are, but in any case, it happened at the 2013 MTV VMAs. Just FYI, in case the apocalypse thing is happening. If it’s a zombie apocalypse, there might be time to squeeze in a few episodes of “Walking Dead” before zombies come to eat you.

Anyway, Joe and Melissa Gorga of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” struck a pose with Jenni Farley (“Jersey Shore” and “Snooki & Jwoww”) and her fiance Roger Mathews. As no one could hear them swearing, it’s unlikely they were recognized by most of the paparazzi. 

TAGSJenni FareyJERSEY SHOREMelissa GorgaMTV VMAs 2013REAL HOUSEWIVESREAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY

