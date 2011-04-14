Recap: ‘American Idol’ Results – Down to 7

It’s Elimination Thursday for “American Idol.” Somebody’s going home. I can’t really predict who it’s going to be, though I said “Paul McDonald,” because you’ve gotta say something. Between absentee judges and a lack of truly awful performances, we could be headed for another surprise. Or the “American Idol” voters may just eliminate another woman, in which case Haley Reinhart is probably doomed.
Click through for my recap of the proceedings… It’s sure to be fun!
8:01 p.m. ET The Most Beautiful Woman in the World is wearing gold tonight.
8:02 p.m. We had “over 53 million votes” last night. Ryan Seacrest claims no records and he also doesn’t tease the possibility of shocking results.
8:03 p.m. After a one week return to The Dreaded Group Sing, we’re doing small performing groups again. Our country teens Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina are doing a Lady Antebellum song that I don’t know. Scotty and Lauren’s voices go fairly well together, but it’s hard for Lauren to develop any chemistry with The Beloved Hunchback of “American Idol.”
8:10 p.m. This week’s Ford commercial features zombies and because the mere commercial isn’t enough, we get several minutes of pre-commercial behind-the-scenes excitement. Haley is a sexy zombie. James Durbin is a very committed zombie. Scotty can’t really get the zombie posture. This is because nobody has handed him a microphone.
8:12 p.m. “Right now we’re happy to debut the final product,” Ryan says. It’s a commercial. Call it a commercial, Seacrest.
8:13 p.m. Casey Abrams and Haley do a jazzy duet of “Moaning.” This is right in the Haley/Casey wheelhouse and they’re a lot of fun together and they have the chemistry Lauren and The Hunchback lacked. The judges are mighty appreciative, standing for the duo. “Yo Haley, baby! That’s what up,” Randy Jackson raves. “Thank you for whipping that out on us,” Steven Tyler says confusingly.
8:17 p.m. After their performances, Casey, Haley, Scotty and Lauren have to face judgement. Scotty is safe. Duh.
8:18 p.m. Lauren is also safe, as she’s the girl America seems not to hate.
8:19 p.m. Haley’s back in the Bottom Three, which isn’t exactly surprising. She keeps a big smile throughout.
8:24 p.m. Rob Reiner, who was perplexingly in the audience last night, apparently coached the Top 8 on… something. He entertains them by singing lyrics to “Chariots of Fire.” Wow. Way to know your audience, Meathead. The Finalists are confused by his schtick (and, for the most part, by his identity). “Thanks for listening to an old, fat Jew,” Reiner concludes. This was not the most glamorous part of their week.
8:27 p.m. It’s Some Guy in An Oversized Cowboy Hat and Kelly Clarkson. Ah, remember the good o’ days when a woman could win “American Idol”? This duet is a lot like Scotty and Lauren, except that Jason Aldean can stand up straight and Kelly isn’t afraid of her own voice.
8:31 p.m. Kelly Clarkson makes a premature ejaculation joke involving Ryan Seacrest. It’s festively awkward.
8:32 p.m. Universal’s difficulties conveying the tone of “Cowboys and Aliens” continues with the new extended trailer.
8:35 p.m. Jacob Lusk, Stefano Langone, James and Paul do bad, bad things to the harmonies on “Sound of Silence.” We know that two of them are in the Bottom Three, so it’s hard to pay much attention as they transition into “Mrs. Robinson.” The real star of the performance is Jacob’s Restless Leg Syndrome. The judges do not give this quartet a standing ovation.
8:38 p.m. Results? James is safe. As well he should be. Stefano is back in the Bottom Three. As well he should be. The last person in the Bottom Three is… Paul. Fair enough. “Is it what you predicted?” Ryan asks. No. I predicted Lauren in Stefano’s place, but I like it better this way.
8:45 p.m. It’s time for a performance by Rihanna. I fully expect her to be eliminated half-way through the song. It’s just that tough to be a woman on “American Idol.” This is kinda a dirty song. Why is Rihanna so over-dressed? Either Rihanna is getting better at this singing thing or she’s lip-synching. I can’t tell which.
8:50 p.m. Rihanna is a lot taller than Ryan Seacrest. She reveals that they’re building a section for her fans to sit on-stage during her tour. Seacrest is very excited by this possibility. He likes being close to the stars.
8:54 p.m. We’re gonna send somebody home now. “Since the Top 13, we’ve only seen girls leave this competition…” Haley’s got her “miserable” face on already.
8:55 p.m. “She follows in the footsteps… of the others on the couch,” Ryan teases. Haley is safe! Part of me is very pleased.
8:56 p.m. The first guy to leave the competition is… Paul McDonald. More survivor guilt for Stefano, who just keeps standing next to eliminated contestants on Thursdays. He’s rapidly becoming The Male Kristy Lee Cook. Don’t worry, Stefano. One of these days we’ll send you home. Promise.
8:58 p.m. J-Lo asks Paul to sing “Maggie May” for her. He’s a relaxed enough dude that he gives a fine send-off performance. In the balance, I think that Paul is vastly more talented than Stefano, but Old McDonald hasn’t been very good for many, many weeks. This was a perfectly legit time for him to go out and there’s no shame in finishing eighth on “American Idol.”
Can we agree not to get too worked up about this week’s results? A little disappointed, maybe, but not exactly passionate?
I’m glad Haley didn’t go home and Paul might be the the most relaxed elimination ever.
Speaking of short guys in Hollywood, and Cowboys and Aliens, I saw Harrison Ford the other night and I had four or five inches on him! Granted, I’m 6’2″, but still, Indiana Jones is larger than life!
Also, I would like to thank your awesome recaps for being awesome, but also for allowing me to be first in my pool at work without ever watching a single second of the show.
Daniel, the Scotty bashing gets a bit old, but its comforting to know how this excites his fan base and inspires us to invite even more. I’ve heard the term Eyes Wide Shut, but in your case it’s gotta be “Ears Wide Shut”. This guy is hands down the best singer on Idol this year and perhaps any year.
Invite? Ooh, it must be a party! I love parties!
Getting a little sick of the Scotty-bashing. The guy is very talented, and will most likely end up winning the thing. What I don’t understand about you, Daniel, is that you prefered Naima (sp?) over Scotty. Really? Naima? She couldn’t sing a note to save her life … it’s a miracle she made it as far as she did.
Are you referring to the same Scotty I tapped as the season’s likely winner after attending the Top 24 taping? I’ve been plenty nice to Scotty.
But go ahead: Please defend his stage posture and microphone handling…
-Daniel
Yeah Dan hasn’t trashed scotty at all. Look at how he sits and holds the microphone. Look at the douchey smirk he sings with. He can sing well(not the best this year and not the best ever) but his stage presence is a joke.
Lol…Scotty is terrible.
thanks for the recap – i didn’t feel like sitting through the whole show, so thanks. However, I may have to view the Kelly/Ryan/premature ejaculation bit. I love awkward moments.
btw – your nonchalant opinions make me laugh.
You couldn’t argue with any of the final three. I gotta say though, Paul’s grin felt so forced…and his voice is not great. I’m beginning to think Lauren is the only one who could have a real career of any kind of this group…
Hmm. I disagree. Paul had a polarizing effect. Some people didn’t like him. Some did. His album with his band The Grand Magnolias is fantastic. So I will buy his music. And Lauren..the only one with the career? What about Pia? Even Haley pleasantly surprised me tonight with her duet with Casey.
Greg – I’m not just saying this because Scotty’s fans are mad at me, apparently, but The Hunchback *definitely* has a career after this.
-Daniel
Paul is “vastly more talented than Stefano”? What a moron. Hey, Daniel did you mean to say “vastly more ethnic”? because for crissakes, Paul has been this season’s Sanjaya, but with one crucial difference: he makes Sanjaya look like Beathoven. Paul ‘vastly more’ than Stefano?! Stupid stupid. Daniel, are you a member of VFTW? and guess what? About there being no shame in your silliest ‘Idol’ candidate of all time finishing 8th, well, ha the effing ha, if Sanjaya didn’t finish higher! What a moron.
The Real Slim K – Dunno what to tell you. Paul’s a singer-songwriter whose last album is very listenable. And his bands were successfully gigging around the country for five years before “Idol.” Did he show any of that talent on “Idol”? No. Not at all.
Other than that, I didn’t really understand anything you were rambling about…
-Daniel
Oh, Dan, I know, a lot of white folk felt gratified that a doofus slacker who messed up the words to every song he sang (his ‘Rocket Man was runnin down the streets of Avalon, Catalina; he had Smokey Robinson, ‘outside, I’m masturbating.’ Ha ha. and his singing? J-O-K-E. Sorry you didn’t get the joke, Dan-O, being swayed as you were by the PR about trust-fund brat Paul’s ‘touring’ for 5 years (ha ha ha !) and being oh so successful. Because you see, that’s what successful touring band do: they audition for ‘AI.’ Tool. You don’t understand what I was rambling about. Ok, let’s try this. In this politically correct age where kindergarten students never compete but ‘tie’ because everyone is ‘GREAT’ without trying, Paul was a terrible singer and joke of a performer, just as YOU’D be if you stepped on the stage. That’s why you supported him and will continue to, or someone just as bad as he, for the rest of your fat white life.
The Real Slim K – This is all a wee bit confusing, because I don’t especially like Paul and I said almost nothing nice about him all season, but you’re somehow turned my non-existent love for Paul into a racial thing. Oh well. If you want to get into a passionate debate about Stefano being better than Paul, you can enjoy yourself. Neither of ’em is particularly good.
-Daniel
Daniel–Kelly Clarkson’s comment wasn’t a “premature ejaculation joke”. It was a “men want to skip foreplay and just get to the bangin'” joke. I love ya, Dan, but I’m surprised you didn’t get that!
Nicole – It was definitely a “men are too fast at sex joke.” That had too many words and so I parsed one meaning that required only two words… Recapping is fast work!
-Daniel
Paul did for music what Chance the Gardner did for politics. Dan below, cared enough to defend the status quo, but when challenged slunk away cowardly like a little beotch, sniffing ‘dig the dude! I don’t really care as much as he about anything other than my own tubby self, rock on Garth.’ I’m paraphrasing, sure, but that was the gist of what Dan said.
I’d like to congratulate you for sounding really crazy, Slim K. Whether it’s an affectation or come by honestly, you’re doing it really well.