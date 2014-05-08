Recap: ‘American Idol’ Season 13 – Top 4 Results

“American Idol” time!
Are we all excited?
My father is. If Alex Preston survives tonight's cut and returns home to New Hampshire, my dad is planning on going to his rally. Or that's what my dad says. He also insists he voted for Alex 50 times last night, so it's possible he's just kidding. Or maybe he just appreciates how easy “Idol” had made it to vote this season.
So will Alex stick around?
Will we be able to get through more than two picks in the NFL Draft during this time?
Click through and follow along…
9:01 p.m. ET. “Next to the finale, this is the most brutal cut of the season,” Ryan Seacrest teases.
9:02 p.m. Hmmm… Ryan really is committing to this beard, at least temporarily.
9:03 p.m. Jennifer Lopez is pretty. And she's wearing red tonight. “This is what they would call 'the big cut,' right?” J-Lo asks.
9:04 p.m. We start with last night's post-show dinner. Caleb liked Jessica's fire and Alex's lanterns and Jena's lasers. Jena liked J-Lo showing her how to strut. Caleb liked Keith Urban's trapdoor sight-gag. Yawn.
9:06 p.m. Meanwhile, the Browns just traded up to eighth and DIDN'T take Johnny Football.
9:06 p.m. The first person heading home is… Gonna find out in a bit.
9:10 p.m. Ford commercial. They're talking about what they miss the most. And eating hot dogs.
9:11 p.m. Beignets for Harry. He's throwing sugar-covered pastries into the crowd and people are actually eating them. I'm incredulous that this is happening.
9:12 p.m. From hot-air-filled dough to… Randy Jackson time. “Jena was on fire last night,” Randy says, calling her Elvis cover one of the greatest performances in “Idol” history. Randy although thought Caleb had an amazing night. Randy felt like Jessica's third performance saved her night. He thinks the exact same thing about Alex.
9:14 p.m. For real now… The first person going home (in a good way) is… Jena Irene. She does a happy dance.
9:19 p.m. The finalists also went for a trip to the park. Yes, tonight's episode has featured five minutes of dinner with the Idols, five minutes of the Idols getting hotdogs and five minutes of the Idols having a picnic in the park. This is a horribly produced half-hour of television and FOX should genuinely be embarrassed at how far “Idol” has fallen in production quality with these results shows. That trip to the park had the production values of a public access channel.
9:21 p.m. Caleb Johnson is heading home as well. So much for concerns that Retardsgate was going to hurt him.
9:25 p.m. Reminder: “Idol” is happening next year and auditions start on June 18 in Minneapolis.
9:26 p.m. It's down to Alex Preston and Jessica Meuse.
9:26 p.m. The last person to make the Top 3 is… Alex Preston. JESSICA MEUSE is going home (in a bad way).
9:27 p.m. It's been clear for nearly two months that Alex, Jena and Caleb were the Top 3 for the season. It may not be exciting or shocking that that's where we ended up, but it's correct.
9:27 p.m. Jessica's emotion in this moment is totally unguarded and she sings her send-off song very well. I wish we could have seen Jessica do more originals this season, because she was better on “Blue-Eyed Lie” than she ever was on anything else.
9:29 p.m. It's all good. On to next week. And I hope my dad enjoys the Alex Preston rally!
You OK with tonight's results?
What a shock!
The judges give her a standing ovation as she’s eliminated. Could they be more generous? They were applauding themselves because their plot to have a Caleb, Jena and Alex finale worked.
Not surprised at all! She was horrible. No stage presence! So happy she’s finally gone
True! She should have left way before the others.
I can live with that top three very well done go team jena
Jessica is a very talented artist, but her stage presence leaves a lot to be desired. After all these weeks, she still never learned to relax and move naturally on stage. At this point it’s probably not happening….at least not before someone else is crowned the winner. The top 3 are all awesome. I look forward to the finale!
I’m shocked Jessica lasted this long. She is the most wooden performer I’ve ever seen make the top 10. She liked like she didn’t want to be there most weeks.
The talent level was much lower this season and the top 3 was easy to predict. That being said, I’m very proud of America (at least those who vote) this season. Caleb is unlike any vocalist that made the top 3. He’s a true rocker and I’m glad America voted him through. Same with Alex. His style is so much different than anything Idol’s ever had and is really refreshing to see/hear. Jena is okay, but is a run of the mill Idol singer and something we’ve all heard a hundred times before.
Her Blue-eyed Lie was her best performance of the season. It is definitely a chart-topper. I am sure a record label will sign her and make that record.