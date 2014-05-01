Recap: ‘American Idol’ Season 13 – Top 5 Results plus Keith Urban performs

This afternoon, I did a strange thing. I retweeted Ryan Seacrest.
But how could I not?
Something happens tonight on Idol that I've never seen happen in all the years… #IdolTwist
– Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 1, 2014
I mean… Isn't your interest piqued? Mine sure is.
The problem: What could he possibly be referring to that he could already know about? He could know that tonight's result is shocking, but he couldn't know how anybody might react. So could he just be referring to, I dunno, a particularly brazen Ford commercial? Or somebody random dueling with Keith Urban?
Yup. After Ryan Seacrest's tweet, Thursday's (May 1) “American Idol” results show is sure to be disappointing.
Way to raise expectations, Ryan!
Full live-blog after the break…
9:00 p.m. ET. Carrying over the momentum from his tweet, Ryan Seacrest repeats that something unprecedented is coming and warns us that there is a “shocking twist.”
9:01 p.m. It's going to be a “gamechanger,” Seacrest promises. The Finalists will have to make “a difficult decision.”
9:02 p.m. The Jennifer Lopez Fashion Show is in full effect tonight in a short white number.
9:02 p.m. “Really far,” Harry Connick Jr says, asked how far the Top 5 have come this season. Harry thinks America doesn't know how hard they've worked. They've become “these amazing young professionals,” Harry raves.
9:03 p.m. “This is always interesting,” J-Lo says before we go to last night's post-show dinner. Jena takes her mom to task for how she chose to spell her name, but Jena's mom blames her father. Alex Preston got a selfie with Ariana Grande, but not with Zooey Deschanel. “I think it's gonna come down to just a few votes,” Jena predicts.
9:08 p.m. Ford Commercial! They're having a party. Zzzz. I'm watching the Bruins.
9:09 p.m. J-Lo and Harry are up in the rafters, which means that Keith Urban is about to perform his new single “Good Thing.” It's a decent song and Keith performs it well. Not much to say here. I'm ready to get to something unprecedented, please.
9:18 p.m. That was an ominous Black Screen of Death.
9:18 p.m. Keith Urban made it back to the panel fast. “I just kept thinking, 'He's so cute,'” J-Lo coos. Harry agrees.
9:20 p.m. What did Randy Jackson think about last night's show? “Jena had an amazing night last night. She killed it,” Randy says constructively. He was proud of Alex. He didn't think Jessica had the best of nights, performance-wise, but he likes her voice. Randy thought Sam had an “interesting” night. “He tore the roof off the whole thing,” Randy says of Caleb. Well, I'm glad we got all of those insights from Randy.
9:20 p.m. A proposal! “Tonight, the power is in your hands,” Ryan says. Two choices: They can either send somebody home tonight or send nobody home. If they take the latter choice, they'll face double-elimination next week. They each get a ballot, but it has to be unanimous.
9:22 p.m. They're debating as we go to commercial, but I can't imagine they're going to vote to send anybody home. And that means that Sam and Jessica can go home together next week. I'm fine with that, I suppose.
9:25 p.m. Jeff Probst goes to tally the results: Yes. Yes. [“Yes” votes apparently mean “Keep the group together.” I don't know why that is. Shouldn't “Yes” be “Somebody goes home” and “No” be “Nobody goes home”? Oh, who cares.] Yes. NO. HOLY COW! Somebody voted against saving the Top 5. Wow. And the last vote? It's irrelevant, but it's also “NO.” Somebody is going home.
9:26 p.m. “I'm surprised. Oh! They didn't ask me,” J-Lo says. I'm right there with you.
9:27 p.m. Without any Bottom Two, SAM WOOLF is going home. Now all I want to know is who voted “No.” Because those people are the true heroes.
9:28 p.m. That result is both predictable and acceptable. Fifth is good for Sam Woolf, just as fourth will be good for Jessica next week.
Are you shocked by the result? Are you shocked by the way the Top 5 voted?
Man, Idol really must have wanted to keep Sam as long as possible.
I’m trying to understand the rationale for the “no” votes. Do some of the idols really hate each other, or were there a couple who thought they had great performances and didn’t want Sam or Jessica to rebound next week? From a team perspective, there would be two less at this time next week anyway – a bit cold to vote no.
If you eliminate two people in one week there’s an extra risk that someone unexpected may go home.
Drew – Sure, but who votes that way among the finalists?
-Daniel
Alex makes the most sense for a no vote. He had a good night last night. Better to have only 1 contestant trying to pass you than 2. The other no is tougher. Maybe Jessica rolling the dice on Sam being eliminated, so she could go heads up with Alex for the 3rd spot.
According to to a reporter on Twitter, it was Alex and Jena. Alex went on Twitter criticizing the twist as devaluing America’s vote and not making any sense.
“from a team perspective”? It’s not a team contest. Of course Jessica and Sam were going to vote YES and Jena and Alex NO. I’m surprised Caleb voted YES.
I’m very surprised it was 3-2. I’d have voted no in their shoes, no way I’m risking a double elimination, but I never would’ve thought THEY would.
And yeah, predictable result. Yawn.
No surprise. Hope the finale is Alex and Caleb.
And Keith Urban KILLED it tonite. Best judge performance this season.
I don’t understand your ambivalence towards Jessica. She 100% deserved to be in the top 4 over Sam. Sam staying longer than her would have been a travesty.
Top 3 is debatable, but this top 4 is perfect. This is the top 4 I’ve wanted since top 10.
Avril – I agree completely that Jessica deserved to stick around the extra week based on last night’s performances and probably based on body-of-work.
I just don’t like her as much as you may…
But that’s OK!
-Daniel
I was kind of surprised that they didn’t vote to keep everyone together for another week but there was dissension among them obviously. The truth is we’ll never know who voted “yes” and who voted “no” even though it’s fun to speculate.
I smell a rat. Something doesn’t make sense. Why would Idol all of a sudden change their rules? Every poll I read today had Sam and caleb tied. I think the show wants a jena and caleb finale and Alex is threatening that. Maybe they thought Alex and someone would get voted off next week. Maybe Jena really got the lowest votes and Sam was a back up plan. Who knows?
I actually believe that Sam received the least amount of votes. The real doubt is the 4th place.
I think Jessica is the aforementioned “threat” to the producers plans: My guess is she was not in the bottom 2. Maybe, after C.J.’s elimination last week, she gained the majority of his supporters. It makes sense – they’re both country singers and they’re both from Alabama.
Peg, the rats you smell are the producers at AI. They are the only ones who stood to win from this stupid “twist.” If the contestants vote “yes,” everyone moves on and it’s big drama next week = more viewers. If it’s “no,” we’re all clamoring and calling for the heads of those who would dare to vote out one of their own – when actually America has already done so. Putting them in that stressful position is cruel. I suspect this came about because the producers really didn’t want us to know who finished in the bottom two with Sam – because this time, maybe it wasn’t Jessica, and it throws a wrench into the script for the pre-anointed top three. Seeing someone is the bottom often sends a subliminal signal that their time is over (although Jess is still hanging on!). Caleb and Alex have never been in the bottom, and it’s been weeks for Jena. I love one of these three singers, but I suspect he/she was in the bottom with Sam this week, not Jessica, and the AI powers didn’t want to reveal this. They found a way not to with the “twist.” Instead, they set the kids up to look like greedy jerks. In reality, the singers are all pretty nice people who sincerely like each other but, as they have been told many times by Randy, etc., they must be “In It To Win It!” Nothing wrong with that. This stupid stunt reflects so much that’s wrong with AI – where you’ll find the true jerks and greed – and why it’s circling the drain!
I wonder if Jena and Caleb were worried because Sam has charted better on iTunes lately or because Jessica seems to really be coming into her on, performing with so much more feeling and better stage presence last night, and charting pretty high on iTunes, especially compared to them, this week. Or were they hoping that somehow Alex would be the one voted off, especially since he blew everybody else away this week on iTunes! I think he is their biggest competition at this point, besides each other, of course. Honestly, I really just don’t get into Jena’s performances, in general, that much. Caleb’s yes. He’s a great rocker and entertainer. I hope he wasn’t a “no” voter. That would definitely make me think less of him. I know it’s a competition, but come on, no need to vote off Sam or Jessica. That’s just low, man! Whoever voted that way! Besides you’ve got to tour with these guys. If Caleb and Jena were the ones that voted no, then I hope neither of them wins. I can’t imagine it being Jess since I’m sure she realized it was probably her or Sam that was going to be sent home. And I really don’t think Alex would vote no because he wouldn’t want to see his buddy Sam possibly go home and I just think he’s too nice of a guy. At this point, I’m thinking I’m going to be voting for Alex to win. And he IS incredibly talented. And he’s the only one I feel sure didn’t vote no at this point and deserves to win.
That’s kind of funny, because both Alex and Jena said no. The interviewer from Pacific Rim confirmed it and Sam Woolf said it himself.
Nope, Jena and Calab were the two who voted no I am sure knowing they would be safe. I hope Calab wins
Yes, I am shocked and disappointed, I thought they are a family and are close friends like they all been saying. Where’s the group spirit? Shame on whoever that voted NO. Can’t carry your friend one more week? Too afraid of a challenge? Booooo
It was Alex and Jena who said no. They thought the twist was stupid and said that they should have just left it the normal way.
Yes, thanks. I just watched the video myself. I’m shocked that Alex voted no. Based on Jena’s interview, her body language and the way she spoke, I believe it was a totally selfish “no vote” on her part. I think all the stuff she said about voting “no” so that America’s vote would prevail was just her trying to convince herself that’s why she voted that way, so she wouldn’t have to feel bad about herself, and/or so other people wouldn’t think bad things about her. Of course, she is still really just a kid at seventeen. I think Caleb’s interview shows that he is really just a nice, good-hearted person who likes to get along with everybody. Fortunately he is very talented also, I think probably the most talented of the top 4, so I would feel very happy voting for him to win. I have nothing against Jessica, so if she surprises us with such stellar improvement that she outshines Caleb, I could vote for her. As for Alex, I’m really disappointed with his “no” vote and I have mixed feelings on his motivation for it. Maybe his way of thinking is just part of his general quirkiness, but he did seem awfully uncomfortable right after it was announced that Sam was voted off (guilt?) and also in his post show interview. I just can’t see myself voting for him now in any case. On the other hand, I have such respect for how Sam has behaved throughout the whole show, and especially how he behaved last night. What a great example of how all of us should behave and feel towards others! How mature he is in this! What a great attitude he has and especially after all he’s been through growing up. I can only hope and try and pray to be so good.
I think Sam is going to have a great music career and he is my American Idol favorite! Good luck Sam!