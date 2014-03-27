Recap: ‘American Idol’ Season 13 – Top 9 Results plus Janelle Monae performs

After years of threatening and promising and hoping, “American Idol” will actually do a half-hour results show tonight.
YAY!
And if “Surviving Jack” isn't a disaster — it's quite likable, give it a shot! — we should have half-hour results shows for several weeks to come.
YAY!
Let's get down to business, because this is gonna be a fast one. [That's what she said.]
9:00 p.m. No! No! No! A 30-minute show means that we DON'T need to waste time going to dinner with the singers. We get that Sam Woolf's “Delilah” is his grandma” and that Celeb Johnson wants to be Ryan Seacrest when he grows up.
9:02 p.m. We're being very slow about this, all things considered. It's our judges. Hi, Jennifer Lopez. Other guys.
9:04 p.m. I guess we still need to hear what Randy thought about the show. His three favorites were Caleb, Malaya Watson and Jena Irene. Way to go out on a limb there, Randy. “The cream is starting to rise to the top,” Randy surmises. But who were his least favorites? The other six?
9:05 p.m. We're revealing the safe singers via the Big Screen. The first person safe is Jena. As she should be. Also safe? Malaya. As she should be. And the next person to safety? A commercial!
9:10 p.m. Janelle Monae is fun. I would like her performance more if it weren't also a commercial for “Rio 2.” I'll ignore the animated backdrop and concentrate on Monae taking us to Carnivale. But why the G-rated Carnivale? Where are the thongs? And the tassels?
9:13 p.m. And then? A full “Rio 2” commercial. Ick. “Featuring original music from Janelle Monae…” Why yes. I'm aware.
9:17 p.m. It's Chris Meloni and Rachael Harris. They're on a show that's airing next! A show you should watch. You're not doing anything better. Well, maybe you are. In that case, don't worry.
9:18 p.m. Chris Meloni and Alex Preston have the same hat. And he's safe, despite a total snoozazoid of a performance on Wednesday.
9:19 p.m. America loves Jessica Meuse and I continue not to get it. She didn't deserve to go home, but she needs a little Bottom 3 time at some point. She's safe. Caleb Johnson is also safe, because he rocks.
9:20 p.m. “One of you is safe and the other are our Bottom Three tonight,” Ryan helpfully tells the remaining four. And Dexter is safe. That means Majesty, Sam and CJ are in the Bottom 3.
9:21 p.m. Ryan asks J-Lo for her opinion on the Bottom 3 and Harry Connick Jr answers. He thinks America is smart and the voting is all performance based.
9:22 p.m. I had Majesty and CJ in my Bottom 3. I continue to predict Jessica for the Bottom 3 and America keeps going a different way. But Sam was a bore last night, so if America wanted to shun that? I've got no objections.
9:25 p.m. J-Lo teases that one member of the Bottom 3 was better than the others. She's probably thinking of Majesty and she's at the bottom. “I knew it!” she says, seeking out a mic.
9:26 p.m. You honestly might as well use the Save on Majesty, because I think that Caleb and Alex and Jena are all safe long-term and nobody else matters. Majesty, working her way through this year's Oscar nominees, does a breathless, weak, high energy version of “Happy.” I like Majesty. I'd save her, because… whatever. She brings a different energy and there's no harm to it. Majesty is fun. She's a good kid. She makes weird song choices, but she's got potential, even if she then goes home next week. I don't know who the Judges think they're going to be saving the Save for at this point.
9:28 p.m. “By a narrow, narrow margin we are not going to use our save tonight,” Keith says. Majesty is all smiles. Because she's neat. “Oh my gosh, I don't want to cry on TV,” Majesty says.
9:30 p.m. Oh well. Bye, Majesty. That's OK.
You sad? Should the judges have used the Save?
Completely agree with the results tonight. Hopefully, next week won’t be so uninspired.
So far for me it’s Caleb, then probably Malaya, then a whole lot of ‘meh’. None of them are bad or anything, but I’m not sold on most of them.
You should try to work ‘snoozazoid’ into more of your reviews/recaps :D
JC – I suspect I could use “snoozazoid” in ever “Idol” recap this season if I wanted to!
-Daniel
Poor Majesty!!!!!!
I’m just happy that it ended on time so my DVR won’t cut off Surviving Jack.
Nice girl, best/warmest tone of any contestant, but she just didn’t have it together for the show.
Dan, is it just me or is the teenage girl vote for bland cute boys actually weaker in the internet voting era? First Restless Road crashes out 4th, now Sam is scraping bottom.
Also, Surviving Jack is actually good!? The previews I saw made it look sour and generally godawful.
NISSL – Maybe Restless Road and Sam are too programmed for that audience that they’re not buying into it? Dunno.
And yeah. “Surviving Jack” is not at all godawful. I’d say it’s “good.” Not great. But good.
-Daniel
Prepare to be disappointed in May because Jessica has a following like no other. Why? Because she’s great. Can millions of people be wrong? No, but you are. Stop hating.
Superdude – Man, millions of people have been wrong about MILLIONS of things. Millions of people are wrong about an almost absurd number of things. I can run through a list of albums that have gone platinum and if you want to tell me that they’re ALL great because millions of people bought them… Well… Yeah.
But if you like Jessica, good for you! I have no question that lots of people do.
But find a better argument that “Millions of people can’t be wrong” and “Stop hating.”
-Daniel
I agree with Dan. Jessica is a typical boring singer I’ve seen in many bars. She plays guitar okay and sounds decent, but there’s zero emotion in her performance. She’s playing in front of millions of people and makes no connection whatsoever. A girl with pink hair should have charisma and show you a fun, wild side when she performs. If I had to guess, Dan feels the same way I do based on his assessment.
I’m so sad Majesty is gone, I love her!! I don’t get why everyone loves Jessica either. I find her extremely boring, not to mention full of herself. I also don’t understand why CJ is still in the competition; he’s off key every single week! :( Hopefully Caleb wins the whole thing.
Am nt a fan of Majesty but CJ should have gone home. Sam was perfect pitch as usual and sad to see him in the bottom 3. He was good but he needs connection. But he should not be there at the bottom, Dexter should be. He is such a karaoke king, no artistry at all.
1. Caleb: rock-n-roll forever
2. Jessica: she channeled Stevie, and she loved it
3. Alex: interesting, meaty, intelligent, pleasing
9. CJ: not as talented as the others
I thought Majesty was kinda fake. She put out this sweet girl veneer but was stuck up and a bit entitled in reality. But that could be my rotten soul speaking.
Anyway I was impressed with her audition and thought she would be a runaway favorite but she kept getting weaker and showing the limitations to her voice. Not a big loss in a middling season.
I don’t get Jessica either. She’s a charisma implosion up there every performance. This is petty but her hair really bothers me too.
Such a disappointing group, outside of Caleb and Malaya (even Malaya is average most weeks). The whole point of having the band is to see the artists have fun and showsome energy. Only Caleb and Jena utilized the band well. All the other singers picked safe, boring songs.
Sam is terrible and needs to go. You’d figure a girl with pink hair would be fun and entertaining, but Jessica is so boring. No emotion at all. The country guys are also bad . Caleb is the only one with guts. Taking on Led Zeppelin is a daunting task and he did a good job with it. If he doesn’t win, it will be a wasted season
1. Alex
2. Malaya
3. Caleb
4. Jena
6. Sam / Dexter
8. CJ / Jessica
The judges will save any of those top 4, but no one else. Jena has not been consistent enough to win. Malaya and Caleb are the best singers, but Alex is the best musician (and a close third for best singer).